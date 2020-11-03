Does the PS5 play Blu-ray? Everything you need to know about movies on PlayStation 5

Does the PS5 play Blu-ray discs? The answer is yes, as long as you have the Console Edition, and not the PS5 Digital Edition, which has no disc drive. Any of your Blu-rays that worked on your PS4 will work on your PS5, and the PS5 also has some new 4K tricks up its sleeve.

With the PS5 being such a big, beautiful beast, it's a relief you won't need space under your TV for a Blu-ray player as well as the console, and the PS5 will also be a handy home for all your favorite streaming services.

Does the PS5 play 4K Blu-ray discs?

Yes. Unlike the PS4, the PS5 Console Edition does play 4K Blu-rays. That means you can build your movie collection with disc labelled 4K or 4K Ultra HD and start getting obsessive about the sharpness of pictures, the depth of black, and quibbling over the 4K transfers of retro movies.

Does the PS5 Blu-ray player have region locks?

Region locks are designed to stop you from playing media from other territories on your device. According to Sony, the PS5 does have region locks in place for Blu-rays.

However, Ultra HD Blu-ray discs are region free, so can be played on your PS5.

But if you're picking up Blu-ray movies, you'll want to check that you're buying for your specific location.

Region A: North America, South America, U.S. Territories, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and other areas of Southeast Asia

Region B: Europe, Africa, Middle East, Australia, and New Zealand.

Region C: Asia (except for Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and other areas of Southeast Asia)

Region Free: This is not an official setting, but discs that have the region FREE symbol should play on any machine.

