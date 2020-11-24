PS5 invert camera settings: How to invert camera movement controls on PS5 through system settings

Whether to invert the view or not is an age-old gaming debate, but if you're looking for PS5 invert camera settings then you may be struggling to find the right options for you. Indeed, if you've been able to buy a PS5 and have loaded up the pre-installed Astro's Playroom, then a search for camera view settings in the options for that game will prove fruitless and somewhat frustrating. However, these settings are available, they're just well hidden away within the system menu of the console itself, so read on for details of how to find and configure the PS5 invert camera settings for all supported games.

Where are the PS5 invert camera settings

(Image credit: Sony)

Previously you could only change your camera movement controls through the options within individual games, meaning that if you're an inverter you'd need to change the view setting in every game, and if the option wasn't available then you just had to deal with what you'd been given. Thanks to the PS5 invert camera settings, you can set your view preferences at system level, which will then be automatically applied to all supported games. To get started, go to Settings > Saved Data and Game/App Settings > Game Presets.

(Image credit: Sony)

As well as being able to set your preferred difficulty, game mode, and subtitle options, you can also configure your PS5 invert camera settings here. Select First-Person View or Third-Person View, then choose whether you want the Vertical and/or Horizontal camera movement for each to be Inverted, Normal, or the Game Default.

Note that games will need to support this feature for your preferences to be automatically applied, and many games will still include their own options to change your PS5 invert camera settings. At the very least though this should speed up the process, and for certain games such as Astro's Playroom this is the only way to change your view settings.