Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders live: stock still available this week
Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders are marching on
Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders are still chugging away in the UK, even if US stock is a little harder to come by. With Currys launching late bundles towards the tail end of last week (and some still available on the shelves) and smaller retailers getting in on the action as well, there's still plenty of stock to grab in the lead up to release day.
The Nintendo Switch 2 will officially launch on June 5, but we've had a good few weeks of early orders now. While the bulk of Switch 2 pre-orders were sold in minutes when they first went live, new stock has been drifting on and off the shelves since then. That means it pays to be in the right place at the right time, and I'm helping you get there.
With over five years of experience hunting down high-profile releases, I've tracked stock on everything from the PS5 and Xbox Series X to newer drops like the PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection. That means I know which retailers are likely to drop new waves of Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders and when, and exactly how to make sure you're in the best position possible when those handhelds do appear.
I started tracking high-demand pre-orders back when the PS5 and Xbox Series X first launched and have covered everything from the PS Portal to 30th Anniversary limited edition runs since then. I know which retailers to watch for new stock drops, when those restocks are likely to happen, and how to make sure you finish up with a console in your hands on day one.
Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders in the US
Walmart | Check stock
The Nintendo Switch 2 is still visible on Walmart's site, which is a good sign considering the store recently removed all mention of the handheld for around a week. However, the listing only makes mention of the official release date, rather than any new pre-order information.
Nintendo Store | Check for updates
It's invite-only at Nintendo, but even if you didn't receive an email on May 8 it's worth logging in with your account details anyway. I've seen some lucky shoppers have access to Ninty's own supplies without even registering. You will need to have been an active Nintendo Switch Online customer for a minimum of 12 months with 50 hours of gameplay logged, though.
Best Buy | Check stock
Best Buy has updated its Nintendo Switch 2 listing this week, explaining that most of its stores will have inventory available to purchase at midnight. There's nothing new about pre-orders here, though.
GameStop | Check stock
GameStop has returned the 'Pre-order the Switch 2 in stores now' message on its listing for the handheld, which means more physical retailers may have received additional inventory. It's unavailable online right now, but it could be worth heading down to your local store.
Amazon | Check for updates
The Nintendo Switch 2 is still absent from Amazon's shelves, and it looks like it will stay that way until release. Amazon US has had a bit of a bust up with Nintendo, if you believe the rumors, and hasn't been carrying first-party stock for some time.
Newegg | Check for stock
The Nintendo Switch 2 is still listed at Newegg, but I've never seen any stock here. This could be a holding page for release, or the store could be anticipating a small supply in the next few weeks.
Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders in the UK
✅ Currys | In stock now
Currys still has a single Nintendo Switch 2 bundle live on the digital shelves right now, combining Street Fighter 6, a Pro Controller, Camera, and the Nintendo Switch 2 system into a £569 price tag. That comes weeks after the retailer announced it was only offering Switch 2 pre-orders in-store.
✅ ShopTo | In stock now
ShopTo has its travel kit and camera bundle back on the shelves today, with the higher-priced bundle appearing at around midday.
Amazon | Check stock
Amazon has been running its Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders in very small waves over the last few weeks, dropping a few handhelds onto the shelves at a time. That means you have to be pretty lucky to chance upon fresh stock, but it's regular enough that I've seen it through my own checks more than once.
The Game Collection | Check stock
The Game Collection ran more Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders late last week, with a selection of higher-priced bundles on the shelves on Thursday. These seem to be landing weekly, so keep a close eye out for more.
Nintendo Store | Check stock
Nintendo did have a number of handhelds on the shelves last week in the UK, but like other retailers it's still difficult to get your hands on one day to day.
Argos | Check for stock
Argos splits its stock by post code, so when more units do arrive you have a slightly better chance against a smaller competition here. This meant that the retailer was one of the strongest straight out the gate when pre-orders first went live, holding on for a significant amount of time.
Very | Check stock
Very removes its listings in between stock drops, so if you spot the handheld (or any bundles) on the store page it's well worth hanging around, even if they're unavailable.
EE | Check stock
EE hasn't been involved in the action too much recently, after launching a good few waves of stock right at the start.
John Lewis | Check stock
John Lewis has had a couple of Nintendo Switch 2 restocks since it first went live at the start of the month. Most recently, the retailer dropped new handhelds towards the end of last week.
GAME | Check Stock
GAME is another retailer that removes its listings between drops, so if you spot handhelds on the shelves (even if they're unavailable) it's likely that more stock is about to appear.
Will more Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders be available in the US?
The UK is still seeing a good amount of action on its shelves, but things have been quiet for weeks in the US. I'm still expecting something to happen before release day though. While some retailers are committing more to launch day (Walmart has no mention of pre-orders on its site at the moment), others are still keeping the dream alive. GameStop is telling customers that they may find pre-orders available in their local stores, for example.
It might have taken a little while, but I would be surprised if retailers aren't actively trying to secure extra stock allocations. If they're successful we'll see a second wave of Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders closer to launch. That's the trend I saw with the PS5 and Xbox Series X, and with smaller releases like the PlayStation Portal.
When is the Nintendo Switch 2 release date?
The Nintendo Switch 2 will launch on June 5 worldwide, which means there's just a few weeks left before we get our hands on those brand new buttons. A number of retailers have stated that they will be offering midnight releases, with Walmart shipping its pre-orders in time for pre-9am delivery and Best Buy opening early for launch.
Live updates
PSA: We could see more Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders just before launch
I see it time and time again, once retailer actually start taking payments and shipping their pre-orders, a lot of stock-hunters pull out. Whether they bought instinctively when the pressure was on, or their funds simply don't cover the payment, there are generally a considerable number of consoles returned to the shelves a few days before launch.
This can be a great way to secure yourself a late-stage Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order. I'd recommend keeping a close eye on Walmart and Best Buy towards the end of the month.
Switch 2 screen protectors are popping up at Amazon
Third party accessory brands are starting to float their gadgets onto Amazon's shelves, and screen protectors are among the first out the gate. I've relied on AmFilm and Spigen screen protectors for my Nintendo Switch OLED in the last few years, and the former has a sub-$10 option up for grabs right now. It ships well ahead of that June 5 launch date as well, so you can start getting prepared ahead of time.
AmFilm Switch 2 screen protector |
$12.99 $9.99 at Amazon
There's something weird going on with that Currys link
I just tried to check on the status of that Nintendo Switch 2 bundle at Currys and was met with a blank page. I've hunted around and it is still available, but you might need to head back to the homepage and manually search Switch 2. Using the 'Pre-order Nintendo Switch 2' button doesn't display the bundle that's actually in stock.
ShopTo is live!
That Nintendo Switch 2 + Stealth Premium Travel Kit + Camera bundle is once again up on ShopTo's shelves, offering the hardware-heavy package for £465.85. This has been on and off the shelves for a few weeks now, but it only recently ran out of stock over the weekend.
Nintendo Switch 2 | Stealth Premium Travel Pack | Switch 2 Camera | £465.85 at ShopTo
Walmart has moved onto release day messaging
If you've been watching Walmart's Nintendo Switch 2 listing pages as closely as I have, you'll notice that the language has been changing slightly fairly frequently. The store previously left the door open for more pre-orders in its wording, but things are looking a little more strict now.
The site now states "Coming soon! Release date: 06/05/2025" on its Switch 2 page, leaning more heavily on actual launch stock than it has in previous messages.
Retailers to check today
The week's off to a good start in the UK, with Currys' supplies holding out. If you're after a pre-order as soon as possible that's where I'd recommend heading first. However, if you don't want to spend £500+ on a bundle there are other stores I'd keep an eye on.
The first is Nintendo, which was offering new handhelds towards the tail end of last week and the second is Amazon. I've seen shadow drops here multiple times a day over the last few weeks, though you do have to be in the right place at the right time.
Over in the US, Newegg is always worthy of your attention. The PC-focused store has had the Nintendo Switch 2 listed from the start but has never dropped stock. The most recent retailer to drop new stock, however, is Nintendo itself. Your first job is to check your account details in the My Nintendo Store - even if you didn't receive an email. I've seen a number of successful pre-orders completed in this way.
Currys still has one bundle on the shelves
Currys still has Nintendo Switch 2 stock, three days after first launching bundles on its website. While other packages have been run off the shelves, this Pro Controller / Camera / Street Fighter 6 package is still available for £569. The retailer was previously claiming to only be offering in-store Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders, but changed its tune last week. Now you can add this bundle straight to your basked for release day delivery.
Nintendo Switch 2 | Street Fighter 6 | Switch 2 Pro Controller | Switch 2 Camera | £569 at Currys
Best Buy will have Nintendo Switch 2 stock for midnight release
Best Buy has just updated its site to state that "most" of its stores will have midnight stock ready for release on launch day. That eases the pre-order pressure a little, and gives us all a good old fashioned curb line to look forward to. Not only that, but the site also states there are free collectibles up for grabs as well.