Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders live: stock still available this week

Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders are still chugging away in the UK, even if US stock is a little harder to come by. With Currys launching late bundles towards the tail end of last week (and some still available on the shelves) and smaller retailers getting in on the action as well, there's still plenty of stock to grab in the lead up to release day.

The Nintendo Switch 2 will officially launch on June 5, but we've had a good few weeks of early orders now. While the bulk of Switch 2 pre-orders were sold in minutes when they first went live, new stock has been drifting on and off the shelves since then. That means it pays to be in the right place at the right time, and I'm helping you get there.

With over five years of experience hunting down high-profile releases, I've tracked stock on everything from the PS5 and Xbox Series X to newer drops like the PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection. That means I know which retailers are likely to drop new waves of Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders and when, and exactly how to make sure you're in the best position possible when those handhelds do appear.

UK

Tabitha Baker Managing Editor - Hardware I started tracking high-demand pre-orders back when the PS5 and Xbox Series X first launched and have covered everything from the PS Portal to 30th Anniversary limited edition runs since then. I know which retailers to watch for new stock drops, when those restocks are likely to happen, and how to make sure you finish up with a console in your hands on day one.

Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders in the US

Walmart | Check stock

The Nintendo Switch 2 is still visible on Walmart's site, which is a good sign considering the store recently removed all mention of the handheld for around a week. However, the listing only makes mention of the official release date, rather than any new pre-order information.

Nintendo Store | Check for updates

It's invite-only at Nintendo, but even if you didn't receive an email on May 8 it's worth logging in with your account details anyway. I've seen some lucky shoppers have access to Ninty's own supplies without even registering. You will need to have been an active Nintendo Switch Online customer for a minimum of 12 months with 50 hours of gameplay logged, though.

Best Buy | Check stock

Best Buy has updated its Nintendo Switch 2 listing this week, explaining that most of its stores will have inventory available to purchase at midnight. There's nothing new about pre-orders here, though.

GameStop | Check stock

GameStop has returned the 'Pre-order the Switch 2 in stores now' message on its listing for the handheld, which means more physical retailers may have received additional inventory. It's unavailable online right now, but it could be worth heading down to your local store.

Amazon | Check for updates

The Nintendo Switch 2 is still absent from Amazon's shelves, and it looks like it will stay that way until release. Amazon US has had a bit of a bust up with Nintendo, if you believe the rumors, and hasn't been carrying first-party stock for some time.

Newegg | Check for stock

The Nintendo Switch 2 is still listed at Newegg, but I've never seen any stock here. This could be a holding page for release, or the store could be anticipating a small supply in the next few weeks.

Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders in the UK

✅ Currys | In stock now

Currys still has a single Nintendo Switch 2 bundle live on the digital shelves right now, combining Street Fighter 6, a Pro Controller, Camera, and the Nintendo Switch 2 system into a £569 price tag. That comes weeks after the retailer announced it was only offering Switch 2 pre-orders in-store.

✅ ShopTo | In stock now

ShopTo has its travel kit and camera bundle back on the shelves today, with the higher-priced bundle appearing at around midday.

Amazon | Check stock

Amazon has been running its Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders in very small waves over the last few weeks, dropping a few handhelds onto the shelves at a time. That means you have to be pretty lucky to chance upon fresh stock, but it's regular enough that I've seen it through my own checks more than once.

The Game Collection | Check stock

The Game Collection ran more Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders late last week, with a selection of higher-priced bundles on the shelves on Thursday. These seem to be landing weekly, so keep a close eye out for more.

Nintendo Store | Check stock

Nintendo did have a number of handhelds on the shelves last week in the UK, but like other retailers it's still difficult to get your hands on one day to day.

Argos | Check for stock

Argos splits its stock by post code, so when more units do arrive you have a slightly better chance against a smaller competition here. This meant that the retailer was one of the strongest straight out the gate when pre-orders first went live, holding on for a significant amount of time.

Very | Check stock

Very removes its listings in between stock drops, so if you spot the handheld (or any bundles) on the store page it's well worth hanging around, even if they're unavailable.

EE | Check stock

EE hasn't been involved in the action too much recently, after launching a good few waves of stock right at the start.

John Lewis | Check stock

John Lewis has had a couple of Nintendo Switch 2 restocks since it first went live at the start of the month. Most recently, the retailer dropped new handhelds towards the end of last week.

GAME | Check Stock

GAME is another retailer that removes its listings between drops, so if you spot handhelds on the shelves (even if they're unavailable) it's likely that more stock is about to appear.

Will more Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders be available in the US?

(Image credit: Future)

The UK is still seeing a good amount of action on its shelves, but things have been quiet for weeks in the US. I'm still expecting something to happen before release day though. While some retailers are committing more to launch day (Walmart has no mention of pre-orders on its site at the moment), others are still keeping the dream alive. GameStop is telling customers that they may find pre-orders available in their local stores, for example.

It might have taken a little while, but I would be surprised if retailers aren't actively trying to secure extra stock allocations. If they're successful we'll see a second wave of Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders closer to launch. That's the trend I saw with the PS5 and Xbox Series X, and with smaller releases like the PlayStation Portal.

(Image credit: Future)

The Nintendo Switch 2 will launch on June 5 worldwide, which means there's just a few weeks left before we get our hands on those brand new buttons. A number of retailers have stated that they will be offering midnight releases, with Walmart shipping its pre-orders in time for pre-9am delivery and Best Buy opening early for launch.