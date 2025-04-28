Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders are gearing up for another week, here's all the latest live stock as it drops
Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders may be trickier to find, but they are out there
Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders officially kicked off in the US last week, with both sides of the pond now hunting down the next wave of stock. With retailers like Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and GameStop all having released their first wave of handhelds things could be a little quiet. There's still hope on the horizon, though - the UK is in its fourth week of pre-orders now and I'm still seeing bundles hitting the shelves every now and then.
All eyes are on Newegg, the only US store that I've seen to list the Nintendo Switch 2 but not actually drop its pre-order stock yet. Meanwhile, we're still waiting for new drops from Very and Argos in the UK, the two biggest pre-order destinations so far, but I've seen promising movement from The Game Collection and Amazon over the last few days as well.
I've been tracking hard-to-find stock for over five years now. It all started when the PS5 and Xbox Series X were near-impossible to pre-order back in 2020. Since then, I've been covering high profile releases, tracking which retailers drop new stock the most frequently (and how to make the most of it when they do). That means I know where to look next and, crucially, what you can do to end up with an email confirmation at the end of it.
Quick Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order links
- Walmart: Check for stock
- GameStop: Check for stock
- Best Buy: Check for stock
- Target: Check for stock
- Amazon: No product page yet
- Nintendo: Register for invitation
- Newegg: Listing pages live
UK
- Amazon: Check stock
- The Game Collection: Check stock
- ShopTo: Check for stock
- Ebuyer: Check for stock
- EE: Check for stock
- Argos: Check for stock
- Very: Check for stock
- Game: Check stock
- Currys: Check for stock
- Nintendo: Check for stock
Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders in the US
Walmart | Check stock
Walmart has now removed its product listing for the Nintendo Switch 2, but that doesn't mean it's out of the race. While unusual for the site to simply kill all mention of the handheld, its first drop was large enough that I expect to see more here before June 5.
GameStop | Check stock
GameStop has a little more hope for us, rather than removing the page entirely, the site states that the Nintendo Switch 2 is "coming soon". Of course, everything remains grayed out for now, but that's certainly a good sign.
Best Buy | Check stock
Best Buy was a little later to the midnight party last week, and its site was far less reliable than Walmart. However, the store does still have both the Mario Kart World bundle and handheld listed, with "coming soon" for that little bit of optimism.
Newegg | Check for stock
Newegg hasn't dropped any stock yet, but it does have the handheld listed on the site. This could be the last bastion for access to that first round of pre-orders, though the PC-focused retailer likely won't have as large an inventory as Walmart and Best Buy.
Nintendo Store | Check for updates
Nintendo is taking Switch 2 pre-orders via registration only, and you'll need to have at least 50 hours of gameplay on your device, be a continuous NSO member for two years (up to the date you place your order), and have accepted communications from the brand. Email invites will be sent out on May 8.
Amazon | Check for updates
Amazon US doesn't have the best relationship with Nintendo at the moment, which means very few games, accessories, and handhelds are available via the site. That means this might not be the best place to pre-order.
Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders in the UK
Amazon | Check stock
Amazon has actually been far more helpful in the UK, dropping new waves of Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders as recently as last week. These move fast, lasting around half an hour, so you need to be in the right place at the right time.
The Game Collection | Check stock
The Game Collection has also been active recently, offering stock of the Nintendo Switch 2 handheld with additional games and accessories packed into the final price. You're not saving any money with these bundles, and they can get pretty expensive, but it does ward off resellers.
Very | Check stock
Very was a fantastic retailer when Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders first landed, offering wave after wave of handheld stock that managed to hold out for a few days in batches. The retailer removes its listings when it's not planning on dropping more stock, so if you do see any bundles - even if they're listed as unavailable - things are looking good.
Argos | Check for stock
Argos organizes its inventory by post code, so its Nintendo Switch 2 stock lasted an impressive amount of time when it first dropped a few weeks ago. Things have been quiet here, though, we're still waiting for the next wave to go live.
Ebuyer | Check stock
Ebuyer is a smaller, PC-focused, store, but it has had new Nintendo Switch 2 stock on the shelves fairly recently. This is another fast one, though, with limited availability.
ShopTo | Check stock
ShopTo hasn't been shy with its bundles, throwing a few handhelds on to the shelves at a time in sporadic drops over the last few weeks. This is one to watch, even if delivery times are started to move well past June 5.
EE | Check stock
EE was a solid destination when those pre-orders first starting hitting the shelves but, like the others, things have been quiet here for some time. It's still well worth checking in as more units could drop at any time.
Nintendo Store | Check requirements
Nintendo has opened its doors, with its own handheld's pre-orders available by invitation only. If you've signed up previously, or want to sign up for a shot at future Nintendo Switch 2 restocks, you'll need to be a Switch Online member for at least two years continuously, be signed up to usage sharing and messaging, and have a good amount of playtime on your system (the US asks for 50 hours).
John Lewis | Check stock
John Lewis does have both the Nintendo Switch 2 and Mario Kart World bundle listed on its site, but its message is clear. There's no "coming soon" or "check back later" here - the site seems to be fully out of stock.
GAME | Check Stock
GAME did have Nintendo Switch 2 stock on the shelves last week, making it one of the more recent retailers in the game. It does remove its listing pages between drops, though, and those delivery costs are among the most expensive on the web.
Currys | Find in-store
Currys is going in-store only for Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders, which means you won't find anything on the site itself.
When is the Nintendo Switch 2 release date?
The Nintendo Switch 2 will officially land on the shelves on June 5, with some retailers offering guaranteed release day delivery. However, as stock has already shifted off the shelves some stores are pushing their shipping timelines further back.
Should you pre-order Nintendo Switch 2?
If you missed out on the first wave of Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders, you may be wondering what the fuss is all about. The Switch 2 is a more powerful handheld capable of running new exclusive games (and most of the old Switch catalog) much better in both handheld and docked mode, with a few extra fancy features up its sleeve as well.
Considering the speed these devices are selling at, you'll want to get a pre-order locked in as soon as possible if you want a handheld on the very day it releases. We don't know how long delivery will take when buying it direct on launch day, and some stores are still guaranteeing that release window. That said, stock is difficult to find right now so you'll need to join the hunt.
If you know you'll ultimately end up upgrading to the Switch 2, but still have a capable handheld and a backlog of titles to get through, that pre-order isn't quite so urgent. However, I would warn against leaving it in the hopes of a cheaper price come the holidays. Nintendo hardware holds its value for an exceedingly long amount of time, and considering all the tariff troubles I'm expecting we won't see a price cut for some time yet.
Live updates
Amazon US might not have Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders at all
If you spend some time digging through Amazon US's Nintendo listings you'll notice something strange. Pretty much nothing is actually sold direct via the retailer, and hasn't been for some time.
I first noticed it over Black Friday, when there were close to zero offers on any Ninty games, handhelds, or accessories. The retailer wasn't even carrying last year's holiday bundles.
There's been talk of a bust up between these two brands for some time, with many citing Amazon's early delivery (and therefore broken street dates) on Nintendo's games as a reason behind the breakup.
Considering the store hasn't got any Nintendo Switch 2 listings live, it might be sitting this one out.
Nintendo Switch 2 games are still available to pre-order at Walmart
What you doing there Wii Sports?
Walmart still has a range of Nintendo Switch 2 games available to pre-order right now, spanning everything from Mario Kart World and Donkey Kong Bananza to Switch 2 versions of The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom. That's all alongside third party releases like Cyberpunk 2077, Split Fiction, and Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar.
Just make a note of those release dates, as they aren't all launch-day titles.
View all Nintendo Switch 2 games at Walmart
All eyes on Newegg
Yes, Walmart, Best Buy, and GameStop are all worth keeping a close eye on this week, but there's one more retailer I'm going to be watching like a hawk.
Newegg has the Nintendo Switch 2 listed on its site, but hasn't dropped any stock yet. That means there could be pre-orders waiting to go live, though the reason for any delay would be a mystery. It's been four days since that onslaught of stock hit the shelves for the first time, and this smaller retailer might be waiting for a lull in activity.
Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle | Check stock at Newegg
Top Tip: Stay signed into your accounts
Even if you missed out on last week's stock at Best Buy, Walmart, Target, and GameStop, it's well worth creating accounts for all of them and staying signed in. You never know when new Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders are going to pop up and you'll want to be ready to sail through checkout as quickly as possible when they do.
I see consoles being sniped out of baskets constantly - it's not yours until you have that email confirmation. Stores will simply allow you to add it to your cart and then hand out allocation as each purchase is processed through the system. Keeping your shipping and payment details saved in your account (or using Apple or Google Pay) is the fastest way to make it through.
Nothing in the UK right now
The last retailer I saw offering Nintendo Switch 2 stock in the UK was The Game Collection and since those bundles left the shelves it's all been very quiet.
Still, last week gave us enough new drops to count on two hands so there's plenty to look forward to.
As ever, I'd recommend keeping in touch with Very and Argos, but Amazon has also been upping its frequency lately as well. It's also also worth watching those smaller stores like ShopTo as handhelds can hit the shelves without warning.
PSA: Don't buy Nintendo Switch 2 from resellers
eBay is rife with reseller listings for the Nintendo Switch 2 right now, with some charging near $800 for the handheld by itself. Considering we've still got just over a month of pre-orders (and launch day availability) to go, it's just not worth buying from these scams.
They're essentially the same people (and their armies of bots) who took your pre-order from reputable retailers like Best Buy or Walmart. Allowing them to sell it back to you at an inflated price will only make it harder to buy releases in the future as more scammers get involved.
In better news...
GameStop has the Nintendo Switch 2 listed as "coming soon."
Rather than simply saying it's unavailable or out of stock, GameStop is giving us a little hope with this message. Sure, it could be referring to launch day but the optimists among us will be keeping a close eye on this retailer over the next few weeks.
Nintendo Switch 2 | Check stock at GameStop
Walmart isn't listing the Nintendo Switch 2 anymore
This is an odd one.
Walmart generally keeps its listings around when it's run out of stock - that's what I've seen from the PS5, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection, and PS Portal over the years at least. However, the store has removed its listings for both the Nintendo Switch 2 handheld and the Mario Kart World bundle.
I would be surprised if Walmart was out of this race. The store had a massive supply when it dropped its first wave of pre-orders last week. This is certainly one to watch, though.
Another week begins
Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders have just started their second week in the US, with the UK now onto its fourth week of early stock.
Things are quiet right now, but there are a few new movements on retailer sites to take note of. I'm stock checking through all the biggest stores, and will be bringing you all my tips and tricks for making the most of any drops you do come up against, right here.