Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders are gearing up for another week, here's all the latest live stock as it drops

Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders officially kicked off in the US last week, with both sides of the pond now hunting down the next wave of stock. With retailers like Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and GameStop all having released their first wave of handhelds things could be a little quiet. There's still hope on the horizon, though - the UK is in its fourth week of pre-orders now and I'm still seeing bundles hitting the shelves every now and then.

All eyes are on Newegg, the only US store that I've seen to list the Nintendo Switch 2 but not actually drop its pre-order stock yet. Meanwhile, we're still waiting for new drops from Very and Argos in the UK, the two biggest pre-order destinations so far, but I've seen promising movement from The Game Collection and Amazon over the last few days as well.

I've been tracking hard-to-find stock for over five years now. It all started when the PS5 and Xbox Series X were near-impossible to pre-order back in 2020. Since then, I've been covering high profile releases, tracking which retailers drop new stock the most frequently (and how to make the most of it when they do). That means I know where to look next and, crucially, what you can do to end up with an email confirmation at the end of it.

Tabitha Baker Managing Editor - Hardware I started tracking high-demand pre-orders back when the PS5 and Xbox Series X first launched and have covered everything from the PS Portal to 30th Anniversary limited edition runs since then. I know which retailers to watch for new stock drops, when those restocks are likely to happen, and how to make sure you finish up with a console in your hands on day one.

Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders in the US

Walmart | Check stock

Walmart has now removed its product listing for the Nintendo Switch 2, but that doesn't mean it's out of the race. While unusual for the site to simply kill all mention of the handheld, its first drop was large enough that I expect to see more here before June 5.

GameStop | Check stock

GameStop has a little more hope for us, rather than removing the page entirely, the site states that the Nintendo Switch 2 is "coming soon". Of course, everything remains grayed out for now, but that's certainly a good sign.

Best Buy | Check stock

Best Buy was a little later to the midnight party last week, and its site was far less reliable than Walmart. However, the store does still have both the Mario Kart World bundle and handheld listed, with "coming soon" for that little bit of optimism.

Newegg | Check for stock

Newegg hasn't dropped any stock yet, but it does have the handheld listed on the site. This could be the last bastion for access to that first round of pre-orders, though the PC-focused retailer likely won't have as large an inventory as Walmart and Best Buy.

Nintendo Store | Check for updates

Nintendo is taking Switch 2 pre-orders via registration only, and you'll need to have at least 50 hours of gameplay on your device, be a continuous NSO member for two years (up to the date you place your order), and have accepted communications from the brand. Email invites will be sent out on May 8.

Amazon | Check for updates

Amazon US doesn't have the best relationship with Nintendo at the moment, which means very few games, accessories, and handhelds are available via the site. That means this might not be the best place to pre-order.



Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders in the UK

Amazon | Check stock

Amazon has actually been far more helpful in the UK, dropping new waves of Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders as recently as last week. These move fast, lasting around half an hour, so you need to be in the right place at the right time.

The Game Collection | Check stock

The Game Collection has also been active recently, offering stock of the Nintendo Switch 2 handheld with additional games and accessories packed into the final price. You're not saving any money with these bundles, and they can get pretty expensive, but it does ward off resellers.

Very | Check stock

Very was a fantastic retailer when Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders first landed, offering wave after wave of handheld stock that managed to hold out for a few days in batches. The retailer removes its listings when it's not planning on dropping more stock, so if you do see any bundles - even if they're listed as unavailable - things are looking good.

Argos | Check for stock

Argos organizes its inventory by post code, so its Nintendo Switch 2 stock lasted an impressive amount of time when it first dropped a few weeks ago. Things have been quiet here, though, we're still waiting for the next wave to go live.

Ebuyer | Check stock

Ebuyer is a smaller, PC-focused, store, but it has had new Nintendo Switch 2 stock on the shelves fairly recently. This is another fast one, though, with limited availability.

ShopTo | Check stock

ShopTo hasn't been shy with its bundles, throwing a few handhelds on to the shelves at a time in sporadic drops over the last few weeks. This is one to watch, even if delivery times are started to move well past June 5.

EE | Check stock

EE was a solid destination when those pre-orders first starting hitting the shelves but, like the others, things have been quiet here for some time. It's still well worth checking in as more units could drop at any time.

Nintendo Store | Check requirements

Nintendo has opened its doors, with its own handheld's pre-orders available by invitation only. If you've signed up previously, or want to sign up for a shot at future Nintendo Switch 2 restocks, you'll need to be a Switch Online member for at least two years continuously, be signed up to usage sharing and messaging, and have a good amount of playtime on your system (the US asks for 50 hours).

John Lewis | Check stock

John Lewis does have both the Nintendo Switch 2 and Mario Kart World bundle listed on its site, but its message is clear. There's no "coming soon" or "check back later" here - the site seems to be fully out of stock.

GAME | Check Stock

GAME did have Nintendo Switch 2 stock on the shelves last week, making it one of the more recent retailers in the game. It does remove its listing pages between drops, though, and those delivery costs are among the most expensive on the web.

Currys | Find in-store

Currys is going in-store only for Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders, which means you won't find anything on the site itself.

The Nintendo Switch 2 will officially land on the shelves on June 5, with some retailers offering guaranteed release day delivery. However, as stock has already shifted off the shelves some stores are pushing their shipping timelines further back.

Should you pre-order Nintendo Switch 2?

If you missed out on the first wave of Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders, you may be wondering what the fuss is all about. The Switch 2 is a more powerful handheld capable of running new exclusive games (and most of the old Switch catalog) much better in both handheld and docked mode, with a few extra fancy features up its sleeve as well.

Considering the speed these devices are selling at, you'll want to get a pre-order locked in as soon as possible if you want a handheld on the very day it releases. We don't know how long delivery will take when buying it direct on launch day, and some stores are still guaranteeing that release window. That said, stock is difficult to find right now so you'll need to join the hunt.

If you know you'll ultimately end up upgrading to the Switch 2, but still have a capable handheld and a backlog of titles to get through, that pre-order isn't quite so urgent. However, I would warn against leaving it in the hopes of a cheaper price come the holidays. Nintendo hardware holds its value for an exceedingly long amount of time, and considering all the tariff troubles I'm expecting we won't see a price cut for some time yet.