Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders live: stock could be creaking back to life

Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders have been slow, to say the last, over the last week but with a new stock drop at ShopTo in the UK this morning and Walmart re-listing the console things could be revving up for another round. While US retailers like Walmart, Best Buy, and GameStop have all been quiet since that first wave of stock on April 24 (save for a few smaller drops), things are still ticking along if you know where to look.

You'll need to be in the right place at the right time to secure yourself a Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order at this stage. I've been tracking hard-to-find stock of major releases for over five years now, including the incredibly sparse launches of the PS5 and Xbox Series X, and I'm confident we'll see more stock land on the shelves before the June 5 launch date.

I know which retailers are most likely to offer second waves of Nintendo Switch 2 stock, and the tips and tricks you need in your arsenal to make the most of each drop. I'm rounding up all the latest pre-order updates here, as well as everything I've learned about the stock-hunting game over the years.

UK

Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders in the US

Walmart | Check stock

Walmart has Nintendo Switch 2 listings back on the shelves this week, after they mysteriously disappeared last week. That's certainly a good sign, and could mean more stock is on the way.

Best Buy | Check stock

The Nintendo Switch 2 homepage at Best Buy has remained unchanged this week, both consoles are still listed with a 'Coming Soon' gray badge.

Nintendo Store | Check for updates

Nintendo is taking Switch 2 pre-orders via registration only, and you'll need to have at least 50 hours of gameplay on your device, be a continuous NSO member for two years (up to the date you place your order), and have accepted communications from the brand. Email invites will be sent out on May 8.

Amazon | Check for updates

Amazon US still doesn't have the Nintendo Switch 2 listed on its site, and rumor has it pre-orders won't be landing here at all. That's supposedly due to the retailer's handling of shipping, it seems it's broken street date too many times for Ninty to trust it anymore.

GameStop | Check stock

GameStop still simply has a 'Coming Soon' badge on its Nintendo Switch 2 listings, though the in-store pre-order messaging has been removed from the page now.

Newegg | Check for stock

Newegg still has the Nintendo Switch 2 listed on its site, but we're still waiting for stock to appear. This could be a holding page for launch day, or the retailer might be waiting to strike later on.

Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders in the UK

Amazon | Check stock

Amazon has had Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders in stock in very short waves over the last week. You really do have to be in the right place at the right time for this one, but I've landed on new stock multiple times when checking through retailers.

ShopTo | Check stock

ShopTo had a £465.85 bundle live on the shelves this morning, including the handheld (though without Mario Kart World), a carry case, and a Switch 2 Camera.

The Game Collection | Check stock

The Game Collection has been posting new bundles right up until last week. While you might be paying a little more considering there are extra games and accessories included, this is well worth keeping an eye on.

Argos | Check for stock

There's still no word on Argos, though this was one of the biggest retailers for stock when Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders first landed in the UK. Because of that postcode stock organization, your competition pool is reduced here as well.

Ebuyer | Check stock

Ebuyer is a smaller, PC-focused, store, but it has had new Nintendo Switch 2 stock on the shelves fairly recently. This is another fast one, though, with limited availability.

Nintendo Store | Check requirements

Nintendo has opened its doors, with its own handheld's pre-orders available by invitation only. If you've signed up previously, or want to sign up for a shot at future Nintendo Switch 2 restocks, you'll need to be a Switch Online member for at least two years continuously, be signed up to usage sharing and messaging, and have a good amount of playtime on your system (the US asks for 50 hours).

Very | Check stock

Very was a fantastic retailer when Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders first landed, offering wave after wave of handheld stock that managed to hold out for a few days in batches. The retailer removes its listings when it's not planning on dropping more stock, so if you do see any bundles - even if they're listed as unavailable - things are looking good.

EE | Check stock

EE was restocking the Nintendo Switch 2 fairly regularly just after pre-orders went live, but it's been deadly quiet ever since.

John Lewis | Check stock

John Lewis does have both the Nintendo Switch 2 and Mario Kart World bundle listed on its site, but its message is clear. There's no "coming soon" or "check back later" here - the site seems to be fully out of stock.

GAME | Check Stock

GAME is another retailer that removes its listings between drops, so if you spot handhelds on the shelves (even if they're unavailable) it's likely that more stock is about to appear.

Currys | Find in-store

Currys is going in-store only for Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders, but does have listings now live for both the handheld and Mario Kart World bundle. That could mean online stock might be dropping, but I expect these are more likely holding pages for June 5.

Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders will be available this week

We know for a fact that some Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders will be available this week in the US. That's because Ninty's own store will open its doors to those with email invites on May 8. If you haven't already, you'll want to register your details with the My Nintendo Store for this one, but you must meet a set of criteria to be in with a shot at an invite.

In the US, you'll need to be a Nintendo Account holder over 18 years of age, with priority being given to those with a minimum of 12 months on an active Nintendo Switch Online membership and a minimum of 50 hours played since April 2.

Nintendo has, unfortunately, also stated that launch day delivery is not guaranteed for those who pre-order Switch 2 via its own site. However, the brand has also recently explained that demand in Japan has far exceeded supply so things could be tight wherever you pre-order.

Will other retailers launch more Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders before release day?

If you don't want to leave your fate in the hands of Nintendo, it's worth checking out some other retailers as well. I would be surprised if we didn't see any more waves of Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders at stores like Walmart, Best Buy, and GameStop before that June 5 launch day. We've still got a month to go before the handheld officially drops, and considering how frequently I saw new waves of PS5 and Xbox Series X stock drop in between pre-order and release I'm expecting more to arrive before then.

We could be in for one more major drop, as retailers in both the US and UK receive new allocations from Ninty itself. That could be after the brand launches its own email invites on May 8, so stay tuned towards the tail end of the week.