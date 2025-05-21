Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders live: stock still rolling in the UK while the US waits for updates

Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders are still flying in the UK, though the US remains stuck for stock. With a wave of new handhelds hitting the shelves across the pond last week (and many still holding out today), it looks like Nintendo is granting retailers a second allocation ahead of launch though I don't yet know whether US stores will receive the same treatment.

The Nintendo Switch 2 is incredibly difficult to come by in the States. Pre-orders officially launched on April 24, but since those early stock scrambles there hasn't been a whisper of new drops. Best Buy and GameStop have both confirmed restocks for launch day, though, with the former opening most of its stores right up until midnight for day-one purchases.

I've been tracking hard-to-find stock for over five years now, starting out with the PS5 and Xbox Series X and running all the way through limited edition drops, new handhelds, and more. That means I know how this game works, and how to make the most of each drop when it does land. I'm keeping you abreast of all the latest Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order updates right here.

Quick Nintendo Switch 2 stock check

UK

Tabitha Baker Managing Editor - Hardware I started tracking high-demand pre-orders back when the PS5 and Xbox Series X first launched and have covered everything from the PS Portal to 30th Anniversary limited edition runs since then. I know which retailers to watch for new stock drops, when those restocks are likely to happen, and how to make sure you finish up with a console in your hands on day one.

Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders in the US

Walmart | Check stock

Walmart is still listing the Nintendo Switch 2 as coming soon, and considering it's been weeks without pre-order stock it's looking more and more likely that 'soon' might be release day. Still keep checking in here, though, as more units could start popping back onto the shelves once things start shipping.

GameStop | Check stock

GameStop has been dancing around 'pre-order in store' messaging week to week, and right now there's no mention of it anywhere on the Switch 2 listing page. This one's still 'Coming Soon', though the retailer has confirmed they will have stock in-store on day one.

Nintendo Store | Check for updates

Nintendo ran its own pre-orders on invite only, but did open up its store to wider purchases in the UK shortly afterwards. US shoppers could have the same chance at some point, though.

Best Buy | Check stock

Most Best Buy stores will be opening late on launch day, ready for that midnight drop. While it looks like things might be out online, then, it's worth preparing to get in line next month.

Amazon | Check for updates

Amazon is still out of the Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order game, with no mention of the handheld on site.

Newegg | Check for stock

Newegg has listed the Nintendo Switch 2 but hasn't run any pre-orders on the system just yet. We're still waiting for its first round of stock, but this could also be a holding page for release.

Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders in the UK

✅ Very | In stock now

Very received its second shipment of Nintendo Switch 2 consoles last week and has been sturdy ever since. The handheld is currently available to pre-order for release day delivery, with both the device by itself and Mario Kart World bundles available.

✅ ShopTo | In stock now

This Stealth Travel Kit / Switch 2 Camera bundle has been doing the rounds for weeks now, regularly jumping on and off the shelves. It's back in action today, though it can move fast.

✅ Currys | In stock now

Currys still has two Nintendo Switch 2 bundles on the shelves, though they both include additional accessories that bump up the price to £569. Everything's squared away with RRP here, so if you're after a camera, extra set of Joy-Con, or a Pro Controller this could still be a good bet.

Amazon | Check stock

Amazon has been adding and removing Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order stock for days now, regularly reloading in small amounts. This is well worth frequent checks, as I've stumbled upon multiple drops now, just from running through this list.

The Game Collection | Check stock

The Game Collection has been fairly frequent with its Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders, running smaller batches of bundles every few days over the last couple of weeks. It's currently out, but I'd recommend checking back regularly.

Nintendo Store | Check stock

Nintendo did have a number of handhelds on the shelves last week in the UK, but like other retailers it's still difficult to get your hands on one day to day.

Argos | Check for stock

Argos was a big'un when Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders first landed, but it's been quiet ever since. With other retailers receiving a second allocation of devices in the last week, we could see more action over here shortly.

EE | Check stock

EE has been quiet recently and it doesn't seem to have received the same stock allocation as other retailers. This one's dead for now, but considering it was fairly frequent with drops earlier on in the process it's well worth coming back to.

John Lewis | Check stock

John Lewis has removed the Nintendo Switch 2 from its site's landing page now, whereas it previously simply listed it as unavailable. That's certainly an interesting move two weeks out from launch.

GAME | Check stock

GAME removes its listings between drops, so if you spot handhelds on the shelves (even if they're unavailable) it's likely that more stock is about to appear.

Should you pre-order Nintendo Switch 2?

We're about two weeks out from launch day now, so some may be wondering whether it's worth fighting for a Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order at all. I say the answer depends on where you are and how badly you want your handheld on day one.

If you're in the US, you're going to have a much harder time pre-ordering than those in the UK. I haven't seen nearly as many restocks across the pond, and stores look like they're concentrating far more on release day stock instead. I'd start lining up stores doing physical restocks (though GameStop is also running online drops on June 5), for a midnight purchase.

In the UK, it's still well worth getting your name down for an early order. The Nintendo Switch 2 has seen excellent stock levels over the last few days, but that's not a given for launch - we also had a drought of around two weeks in the middle where nothing was available. Launch stock levels are still yet to be seen, but based on previous high-profile drops it's better to get your order locked in as soon as possible.

That's assuming you're keen on getting your Switch 2 on day one. Low stock levels could well prevent further drops shortly after launch, but it's likely that will be levelled out in the foreseeable future. If none of the launch titles appeal, you might have an easier time getting your hands on a device in a few months' time.