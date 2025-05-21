Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders live: stock still rolling in the UK while the US waits for updates
Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders are still available, but the US is having a tough time
Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders are still flying in the UK, though the US remains stuck for stock. With a wave of new handhelds hitting the shelves across the pond last week (and many still holding out today), it looks like Nintendo is granting retailers a second allocation ahead of launch though I don't yet know whether US stores will receive the same treatment.
The Nintendo Switch 2 is incredibly difficult to come by in the States. Pre-orders officially launched on April 24, but since those early stock scrambles there hasn't been a whisper of new drops. Best Buy and GameStop have both confirmed restocks for launch day, though, with the former opening most of its stores right up until midnight for day-one purchases.
I've been tracking hard-to-find stock for over five years now, starting out with the PS5 and Xbox Series X and running all the way through limited edition drops, new handhelds, and more. That means I know how this game works, and how to make the most of each drop when it does land. I'm keeping you abreast of all the latest Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order updates right here.
Quick Nintendo Switch 2 stock check
- Walmart: Check stock
- GameStop: Check stock
- Best Buy: Check stock
- Target: Check stock
- Amazon: No product page yet
- Nintendo: Email invites being sent
- Newegg: Listing pages live
UK
- ✅ Very: In stock
- ✅ ShopTo: In stock
- ✅ Currys: In stock
- Amazon: Check stock
- HMV: Check stock
- Smyths: Click & collect
- John Lewis: Check stock
- Nintendo: Check stock
- Ebuyer: Check for stock
- EE: Check for stock
- Argos: Check for stock
- Game: Check stock
I started tracking high-demand pre-orders back when the PS5 and Xbox Series X first launched and have covered everything from the PS Portal to 30th Anniversary limited edition runs since then. I know which retailers to watch for new stock drops, when those restocks are likely to happen, and how to make sure you finish up with a console in your hands on day one.
Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders in the US
Walmart | Check stock
Walmart is still listing the Nintendo Switch 2 as coming soon, and considering it's been weeks without pre-order stock it's looking more and more likely that 'soon' might be release day. Still keep checking in here, though, as more units could start popping back onto the shelves once things start shipping.
GameStop | Check stock
GameStop has been dancing around 'pre-order in store' messaging week to week, and right now there's no mention of it anywhere on the Switch 2 listing page. This one's still 'Coming Soon', though the retailer has confirmed they will have stock in-store on day one.
Nintendo Store | Check for updates
Nintendo ran its own pre-orders on invite only, but did open up its store to wider purchases in the UK shortly afterwards. US shoppers could have the same chance at some point, though.
Best Buy | Check stock
Most Best Buy stores will be opening late on launch day, ready for that midnight drop. While it looks like things might be out online, then, it's worth preparing to get in line next month.
Amazon | Check for updates
Amazon is still out of the Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order game, with no mention of the handheld on site.
Newegg | Check for stock
Newegg has listed the Nintendo Switch 2 but hasn't run any pre-orders on the system just yet. We're still waiting for its first round of stock, but this could also be a holding page for release.
Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders in the UK
✅ Very | In stock now
Very received its second shipment of Nintendo Switch 2 consoles last week and has been sturdy ever since. The handheld is currently available to pre-order for release day delivery, with both the device by itself and Mario Kart World bundles available.
✅ ShopTo | In stock now
This Stealth Travel Kit / Switch 2 Camera bundle has been doing the rounds for weeks now, regularly jumping on and off the shelves. It's back in action today, though it can move fast.
✅ Currys | In stock now
Currys still has two Nintendo Switch 2 bundles on the shelves, though they both include additional accessories that bump up the price to £569. Everything's squared away with RRP here, so if you're after a camera, extra set of Joy-Con, or a Pro Controller this could still be a good bet.
Amazon | Check stock
Amazon has been adding and removing Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order stock for days now, regularly reloading in small amounts. This is well worth frequent checks, as I've stumbled upon multiple drops now, just from running through this list.
The Game Collection | Check stock
The Game Collection has been fairly frequent with its Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders, running smaller batches of bundles every few days over the last couple of weeks. It's currently out, but I'd recommend checking back regularly.
Nintendo Store | Check stock
Nintendo did have a number of handhelds on the shelves last week in the UK, but like other retailers it's still difficult to get your hands on one day to day.
Argos | Check for stock
Argos was a big'un when Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders first landed, but it's been quiet ever since. With other retailers receiving a second allocation of devices in the last week, we could see more action over here shortly.
EE | Check stock
EE has been quiet recently and it doesn't seem to have received the same stock allocation as other retailers. This one's dead for now, but considering it was fairly frequent with drops earlier on in the process it's well worth coming back to.
John Lewis | Check stock
John Lewis has removed the Nintendo Switch 2 from its site's landing page now, whereas it previously simply listed it as unavailable. That's certainly an interesting move two weeks out from launch.
GAME | Check stock
GAME removes its listings between drops, so if you spot handhelds on the shelves (even if they're unavailable) it's likely that more stock is about to appear.
Should you pre-order Nintendo Switch 2?
We're about two weeks out from launch day now, so some may be wondering whether it's worth fighting for a Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order at all. I say the answer depends on where you are and how badly you want your handheld on day one.
If you're in the US, you're going to have a much harder time pre-ordering than those in the UK. I haven't seen nearly as many restocks across the pond, and stores look like they're concentrating far more on release day stock instead. I'd start lining up stores doing physical restocks (though GameStop is also running online drops on June 5), for a midnight purchase.
In the UK, it's still well worth getting your name down for an early order. The Nintendo Switch 2 has seen excellent stock levels over the last few days, but that's not a given for launch - we also had a drought of around two weeks in the middle where nothing was available. Launch stock levels are still yet to be seen, but based on previous high-profile drops it's better to get your order locked in as soon as possible.
That's assuming you're keen on getting your Switch 2 on day one. Low stock levels could well prevent further drops shortly after launch, but it's likely that will be levelled out in the foreseeable future. If none of the launch titles appeal, you might have an easier time getting your hands on a device in a few months' time.
Live updates
Remember, 'Unavailable' doesn't mean much at Very
That Mario Kart World bundle is now listed as 'currently unavailable' at Very - but in my experience, that doesn't mean too much. This site is only done once it removes a listing - if you're still seeing the package on the site, there's more stock to come.
The Mario Kart World bundle is back in stock at Very
Very has the Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle back on the shelves right now, with the £429.99 price tag holding on strong. Before this, we only had the handheld by itself or higher-priced bundles adding a camera into the mix. This is the best value on the web right now, though.
Nintendo Switch 2 | Mario Kart World | £429.99 at Very
Where to pre-order Donkey Kong Bananza
Donkey Kong Bananza isn't exactly a Switch 2 launch title, it's hitting the shelves on July 17th. However, it is up for pre-order ahead of the handheld's own launch day. This is a full game card version (not a download), with both Very and Walmart promising release day shipping.
Donkey Kong Bananza: $69 at Walmart
Donkey Kong Bananza: £64.99 at Very
Will Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders return before launch day in the US?
With most US retailers listing the Nintendo Switch 2 as 'coming soon', alongside that June 5 launch day, it looks like things are set for the next couple of weeks. I'm certainly not discounting more restocks, but considering the length of time we've been in this position, it's looking more and more unlikely that we'll see more Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders landing before release.
Where to pre-order the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller
The Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller is still readily available to pre-order in both the US and UK, though some stores have run out of stock. We're not quite at panic stations yet, though, while Walmart is suspiciously quiet on these accessories, Best Buy is picking up the slack in the US. Meanwhile, Very still has a handsome supply in the UK.
Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller | $84.99 at Best Buy
Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller | £74.99 at Very
Should you buy higher-priced bundles?
There are a number of Nintendo Switch 2 bundles including additional accessories in the UK right now, and Best Buy looks set to launch its own when more stock becomes available in the US as well. The question remains, though - are they worth it?
I'm only highlighting the bundles that keep everything at MSRP / RRP right here, which means you're not paying anything over the regular price of everything together. However, there are bundles out there that don't stick to this rule. Best Buy itself, for example, is planning on selling the Nintendo Switch 2 and Mario Kart World together for more than the regular price of Ninty's own bundle. There's certainly things to watch out for.
If you've found bundles that do weigh everything up with their full MSRP, they're well worth a look. If you were planning on buying these accessories right from day one anyway, you're killing all the birds with one stone and securing yourself an easy pre-order (higher-priced bundles tend to stick around on the shelves for longer). If none of the included games or gadgets appeal, though, there's no reason to buy them out of necessity. More Nintendo Switch 2 stock will appear.
Will UK retailers be restocking on day one?
That's the question on everyone's lips across the pond.
While Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders are still looking pretty strong in the UK, we haven't heard anything from retailers launching day one stock. Smyths Toys, Currys, and Argos are your best bets here, still holding out in physical locations, though with no confirmation of midnight launches so far things could be more limited.
Where to get a Nintendo Switch 2 on launch day
Best Buy and GameStop have both now confirmed that they will be stocking the Nintendo Switch 2 at launch, with the former opening its stores late for a midnight release and the latter promising more handhelds both in-store and online. Target is also rumored to be kicking things off with a day-one restock, according to YouTuber Jake Randall, though this one's not confirmed yet.
UK stock is still holding on
Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders are still alive and well in the UK, with Very, Currys, and ShopTo offering pre-orders right now. The cheapest you'll find on the shelves is Very, with the handheld by itself available for £395.99. However, additional accessories and games can be bundled in both here and at other retailers.
Nintendo Switch 2 | £395.99 at Very
Nintendo Switch 2 | Stealth Travel Kit | Switch 2 Camera | £465.85 at ShopTo
Nintendo Switch 2 | Mario Kart World | Switch 2 camera | £479 at Very