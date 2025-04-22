Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders live: US stock drops this week and more UK handhelds on their way

Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders finally got the green flag in the US last week, and now it's time to get ready for an onslaught of stock. Meanwhile, the UK is still seeing a few drops here and there, with ShopTo launching new stock this morning. With larger retailers like Very and Argos also waiting in the wings there's still plenty to play for.

It's now been two weeks since the Nintendo Switch 2 first landed on UK shelves, but the US hasn't even had a pre-order date set in stone during that time. Now that we now stock will land on April 24 we only have two days to prepare.

That means I've been scouring the web for the latest updates from all your favorite retailers (and watching out for Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order stock across the pond as well). This isn't my first rodeo. I've been tracking high-demand stock for over five years now, starting off in the badlands of the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Over the course of PS Portal drops, PlayStation 30th Anniversary restocks, and more in the last few years, I've developed a series of tips and tricks to making the most of each wave. I know where to find Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders when they land, and how to make sure you get your handheld on day one.

UK

Tabitha Baker Managing Editor - Hardware I started tracking high-demand pre-orders back when the PS5 and Xbox Series X first launched and have covered everything from the PS Portal to 30th Anniversary limited edition runs since then. I know which retailers to watch for new stock drops, when those restocks are likely to happen, and how to make sure you finish up with a console in your hands on day one.

Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders in the US

Amazon | Check for updates

We're still waiting for a full listing page at Amazon, but I'm not too worried about that. This retailer is stealthy and generally only posts a full listing page just before stock is actually live. Keep a close eye on this one, though, it can move particularly fast.



Nintendo Store | Check for updates

Nintendo is taking Switch 2 pre-orders via registration only, and you'll need to have at least 50 hours of gameplay on your device, be a continuous NSO member for two years (up to the date you place your order), and have accepted communications from the brand. Email invites will be sent out on May 8.

Best Buy | Check for updates

Best Buy will be dropping its first round of Nintendo Switch 2 stock on April 24 at midnight ET. As soon as that clock ticks over, the crowds are going to descend, so be prepared to fight your way through checkout. This will likely be the first set of Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders we see in the US.

Walmart | Check for updates

Walmart is offering free launch day delivery before 9am if you get your order in before June 4. That's an incredibly attractive offer, guaranteeing no wait before you get your hands on your console. We don't have a time posted on the site yet, but if Best Buy is going at midnight this store might not be far behind.

GameStop | Check for updates

GameStop has also updated its page and will be running pre-orders from April 24. Again, email notification lists are still up and running, and it's worth signing up if you want to get your hands on the first drop.

Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders in the UK

ShopTo | Check stock

ShopTo had a Nintendo Switch 2 bundle live on the shelves earlier this morning, adding a Stealth Travel Kit and Switch 2 Camera into the mix for £465.85. While it's now unavailable, it's still worth checking back in here.

Amazon | Check stock

It's now been two weeks since Amazon's one and only Nintendo Switch 2 stock drop in the UK, but the tricky thing about this retailer is new devices could appear at any moment. The last drop only lasted around half an hour so you'll need to be in the right place at the right time to secure this one.

Very | Check stock

It's been a little while since Very restocked the Nintendo Switch 2, but this is still a worthy retailer to keep checking. The store offers bundles and, while you're still paying RRP for all the included games and accessories, that means stock often holds out for much longer. These packages are removed from the site when the store isn't restocking for the day, so if you do spot them (but they're unavailable) definitely keep checking back.

Argos | Check for stock

Argos was another excellent retailer for Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders when the stock first landed, but it's been quiet ever since. Because this store organizes its supplies by post code things do hold out a little longer.

Ebuyer | Check stock

Ebuyer has also recently offered Nintendo Switch 2 stock, with a brief flash of stock lasting around half an hour towards the end of last week. This is a much smaller retailer, though, and it doesn't have the availability of larger warehouse stores.

EE | Check for stock

EE has offered more Nintendo Switch 2 restocks than other retailers, but it doesn't hold out as long as Argos and Very. It's well worth keeping an eye out here, as stock does drop day to day but you'll need to be fast to get it.

The Game Collection | Check stock

The Game Collection has had a few drops in the last few weeks, with the handheld most recently jumping onto the shelves last week.

Nintendo Store | Check requirements

Nintendo has opened its doors, with its own handheld's pre-orders available by invitation only. If you've signed up previously, or want to sign up for a shot at future Nintendo Switch 2 restocks, you'll need to be a Switch Online member for at least two years continuously, be signed up to usage sharing and messaging, and have a good amount of playtime on your system (the US asks for 50 hours).

Currys | Find in-store

Currys isn't offering any online Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders, instead prioritizing its in-store handhelds. That means you won't find stock on its website, but it's worth taking a trip to your local store.

GAME | Check Stock

GAME did have Nintendo Switch 2 stock on the shelves last week, making it one of the more recent retailers in the game. It does remove its listing pages between drops, though, and those delivery costs are among the most expensive on the web.

John Lewis | Check stock

John Lewis is carrying the Nintendo Switch 2 (and the Mario Kart bundle), but it's a little more blunt in its messaging. The site states that 'pre-orders are now sold out' and doesn't suggest more are on their way.

What time will Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders start in the US?

We know that Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders will officially kick off on April 24, but the time that stock hits the shelves is still up to individual retailers. Lucky for the night owls, we already know that Best Buy and Walmart will be launching its orders at midnight ET and other stores could well follow suit.

That's going to be an almighty drop, with all eyes on these two retailers and a hell of a lot of competition to fend off.

What is the Nintendo Switch 2 price?

Many were concerned that the Nintendo Switch 2 price would increase after Ninty paused its pre-orders to assess new tariffs in the US. However, we found out last week that the handheld's MSRP remains unchanged.

The Nintendo Switch 2 costs $449.99 / £395.99 by itself, but is also available for $499.99 / £429.99 with a copy of Mario Kart World included. That's a solid deal, with the game by itself coming in at $79.99 / £74.99 - you're saving $30 / £40 by opting for the bundle.

Unfortunately, accessories didn't quite survive these rough pricing waters. The new Pro Controller has jumped up to $84.99 and a pair of Joy-Con 2 is now $94.99. The full list of price increases is below:

Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller now $84.99, was $79.99

Joy-Con 2 Pair now $94.99, was $89.99

Switch 2 Camera now $54.99, was $49.99

Switch 2 Dock Set now $119.99, was $109.99

Joy-Con 2 Charging Grip now $39.99, was $34.99

Joy-Con 2 Strap now $13.99, was $12.99

Joy-Con 2 Wheel Set now $24.99, was $19.99

Switch 2 Carry Case now $39.99, was $34

Switch 2 All-in-One Carry Case now $84.99, was $79

Switch 2 AC Adapter now $34.99, was $29

Should you pre-order Nintendo Switch 2?

Straight off the bat, I'd say if you know you want a Nintendo Switch 2 on day one you'll want to get your pre-order in. This is a big release, and while Nintendo has claimed that there will be enough to go around I've been watching high-profile drops for the last five years and would recommend getting yourself covered as early as possible.

I also wouldn't hold off on a pre-order if you're hoping for discounts later in the year. Nintendo hardware already holds its value for an exceedingly long period of time - I didn't see savings hitting the original release for some time. There may be additional bundles later in the year, but discounts are unlikely to exceed the $30 / £40 we're already seeing with the Mario Kart World offer. Straight price cuts on Nintendo hardware in its first year of sale is also incredibly rare.

That's before you take the tariff situation into account. As we've all learned in the last few years, prices can go up just as easily as they can go down.