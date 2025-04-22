Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders live: US stock drops this week and more UK handhelds on their way
Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders will hit the shelves this week
Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders finally got the green flag in the US last week, and now it's time to get ready for an onslaught of stock. Meanwhile, the UK is still seeing a few drops here and there, with ShopTo launching new stock this morning. With larger retailers like Very and Argos also waiting in the wings there's still plenty to play for.
It's now been two weeks since the Nintendo Switch 2 first landed on UK shelves, but the US hasn't even had a pre-order date set in stone during that time. Now that we now stock will land on April 24 we only have two days to prepare.
That means I've been scouring the web for the latest updates from all your favorite retailers (and watching out for Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order stock across the pond as well). This isn't my first rodeo. I've been tracking high-demand stock for over five years now, starting off in the badlands of the PS5 and Xbox Series X.
Over the course of PS Portal drops, PlayStation 30th Anniversary restocks, and more in the last few years, I've developed a series of tips and tricks to making the most of each wave. I know where to find Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders when they land, and how to make sure you get your handheld on day one.
Amazon: No product page yet
Best Buy: Start at midnight ET on 04/24
Walmart: Free early launch day delivery
GameStop: Start on April 24
Nintendo: Register for invitation
Target: Check for updates
UK
Amazon: Check for stock
ShopTo: Check for stock
Ebuyer: Check for stock
EE: Check for stock
Argos: Check for stock
Very: Check for stock
Game: Check stock
The Game Collection: Check for stock
Currys: Check for stock
Nintendo: Check for stock
Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders in the US
Amazon | Check for updates
We're still waiting for a full listing page at Amazon, but I'm not too worried about that. This retailer is stealthy and generally only posts a full listing page just before stock is actually live. Keep a close eye on this one, though, it can move particularly fast.
Nintendo Store | Check for updates
Nintendo is taking Switch 2 pre-orders via registration only, and you'll need to have at least 50 hours of gameplay on your device, be a continuous NSO member for two years (up to the date you place your order), and have accepted communications from the brand. Email invites will be sent out on May 8.
Best Buy | Check for updates
Best Buy will be dropping its first round of Nintendo Switch 2 stock on April 24 at midnight ET. As soon as that clock ticks over, the crowds are going to descend, so be prepared to fight your way through checkout. This will likely be the first set of Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders we see in the US.
Walmart | Check for updates
Walmart is offering free launch day delivery before 9am if you get your order in before June 4. That's an incredibly attractive offer, guaranteeing no wait before you get your hands on your console. We don't have a time posted on the site yet, but if Best Buy is going at midnight this store might not be far behind.
GameStop | Check for updates
GameStop has also updated its page and will be running pre-orders from April 24. Again, email notification lists are still up and running, and it's worth signing up if you want to get your hands on the first drop.
Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders in the UK
ShopTo | Check stock
ShopTo had a Nintendo Switch 2 bundle live on the shelves earlier this morning, adding a Stealth Travel Kit and Switch 2 Camera into the mix for £465.85. While it's now unavailable, it's still worth checking back in here.
Amazon | Check stock
It's now been two weeks since Amazon's one and only Nintendo Switch 2 stock drop in the UK, but the tricky thing about this retailer is new devices could appear at any moment. The last drop only lasted around half an hour so you'll need to be in the right place at the right time to secure this one.
Very | Check stock
It's been a little while since Very restocked the Nintendo Switch 2, but this is still a worthy retailer to keep checking. The store offers bundles and, while you're still paying RRP for all the included games and accessories, that means stock often holds out for much longer. These packages are removed from the site when the store isn't restocking for the day, so if you do spot them (but they're unavailable) definitely keep checking back.
Argos | Check for stock
Argos was another excellent retailer for Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders when the stock first landed, but it's been quiet ever since. Because this store organizes its supplies by post code things do hold out a little longer.
Ebuyer | Check stock
Ebuyer has also recently offered Nintendo Switch 2 stock, with a brief flash of stock lasting around half an hour towards the end of last week. This is a much smaller retailer, though, and it doesn't have the availability of larger warehouse stores.
EE | Check for stock
EE has offered more Nintendo Switch 2 restocks than other retailers, but it doesn't hold out as long as Argos and Very. It's well worth keeping an eye out here, as stock does drop day to day but you'll need to be fast to get it.
The Game Collection | Check stock
The Game Collection has had a few drops in the last few weeks, with the handheld most recently jumping onto the shelves last week.
Nintendo Store | Check requirements
Nintendo has opened its doors, with its own handheld's pre-orders available by invitation only. If you've signed up previously, or want to sign up for a shot at future Nintendo Switch 2 restocks, you'll need to be a Switch Online member for at least two years continuously, be signed up to usage sharing and messaging, and have a good amount of playtime on your system (the US asks for 50 hours).
Currys | Find in-store
Currys isn't offering any online Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders, instead prioritizing its in-store handhelds. That means you won't find stock on its website, but it's worth taking a trip to your local store.
GAME | Check Stock
GAME did have Nintendo Switch 2 stock on the shelves last week, making it one of the more recent retailers in the game. It does remove its listing pages between drops, though, and those delivery costs are among the most expensive on the web.
John Lewis | Check stock
John Lewis is carrying the Nintendo Switch 2 (and the Mario Kart bundle), but it's a little more blunt in its messaging. The site states that 'pre-orders are now sold out' and doesn't suggest more are on their way.
What time will Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders start in the US?
We know that Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders will officially kick off on April 24, but the time that stock hits the shelves is still up to individual retailers. Lucky for the night owls, we already know that Best Buy and Walmart will be launching its orders at midnight ET and other stores could well follow suit.
That's going to be an almighty drop, with all eyes on these two retailers and a hell of a lot of competition to fend off.
What is the Nintendo Switch 2 price?
Many were concerned that the Nintendo Switch 2 price would increase after Ninty paused its pre-orders to assess new tariffs in the US. However, we found out last week that the handheld's MSRP remains unchanged.
The Nintendo Switch 2 costs $449.99 / £395.99 by itself, but is also available for $499.99 / £429.99 with a copy of Mario Kart World included. That's a solid deal, with the game by itself coming in at $79.99 / £74.99 - you're saving $30 / £40 by opting for the bundle.
Unfortunately, accessories didn't quite survive these rough pricing waters. The new Pro Controller has jumped up to $84.99 and a pair of Joy-Con 2 is now $94.99. The full list of price increases is below:
- Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller now $84.99, was $79.99
- Joy-Con 2 Pair now $94.99, was $89.99
- Switch 2 Camera now $54.99, was $49.99
- Switch 2 Dock Set now $119.99, was $109.99
- Joy-Con 2 Charging Grip now $39.99, was $34.99
- Joy-Con 2 Strap now $13.99, was $12.99
- Joy-Con 2 Wheel Set now $24.99, was $19.99
- Switch 2 Carry Case now $39.99, was $34
- Switch 2 All-in-One Carry Case now $84.99, was $79
- Switch 2 AC Adapter now $34.99, was $29
Should you pre-order Nintendo Switch 2?
Straight off the bat, I'd say if you know you want a Nintendo Switch 2 on day one you'll want to get your pre-order in. This is a big release, and while Nintendo has claimed that there will be enough to go around I've been watching high-profile drops for the last five years and would recommend getting yourself covered as early as possible.
I also wouldn't hold off on a pre-order if you're hoping for discounts later in the year. Nintendo hardware already holds its value for an exceedingly long period of time - I didn't see savings hitting the original release for some time. There may be additional bundles later in the year, but discounts are unlikely to exceed the $30 / £40 we're already seeing with the Mario Kart World offer. Straight price cuts on Nintendo hardware in its first year of sale is also incredibly rare.
That's before you take the tariff situation into account. As we've all learned in the last few years, prices can go up just as easily as they can go down.
Live updates
New game pre-orders have arrived at Very
Very has been a strong player for Nintendo Switch 2 game pre-orders over the last few weeks, offering the widest selection and holding its stock well. I've had great experiences with speedy shipping with my own Very pre-orders as well, and now that three new games have entered the villa things are better than ever.
These aren't big first-party releases, all coming from Marvelous Games, but there is one launch title among them.
Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma (June 5) | £59.99 at Very
Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma is hitting the Nintendo Switch 2 right on launch day and is currently available to pre-order for £59.99 on Very's shelves. That's just a few days after the full Steam release.
Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar (Aug 27) | £54.99 at Very
Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar is also available to pre-order, coming in slightly cheaper at £54.99. This one will launch on August 27, so those after more cozy simulation will need to wait a little longer.
Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion (Sep 4) | £59.99 at Very
The wait extends a little longer for Daemon X Machina fans, with Titanic Scion launching for Nintendo Switch 2 on September 4. The latest franchise entry sits at £59.99 on Very's shelves right now.
Where's everyone else in the UK?
It's been a minute since the last major round of Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders dropped in the UK, but I'm optimistic we'll see some movement soon. Very and Argos are the heavy-hitters so far, both offering much longer restocks than other stores, sometimes back-to-back on consecutive days.
Both stores have taken a week off, but could well be replenishing their supplies. The time it takes for that to happen is critical to measure, as it will tell us how long it can take for similar retailers to offer new stock as well. I'd recommend checking in with these stores regularly over the next few days.
Well that didn't last long
It looks like that ShopTo drop has now ended, with the Camera and carry case bundle now off the shelves. Congratulations if you managed to snipe one, it's back to stock-hunting for me.
ShopTo is live
ShopTo has a Nintendo Switch 2, Stealth carry case, and Camera live and ready to pre-order at £465.85 right now. There's no Mario Kart World included there, and you're paying RRP for that carry case and camera on top of the £395.99 handheld price, but everything still checks out value-wise.
Nintendo Switch 2 | Stealth Travel Kit | Switch 2 Camera | £465.85 at ShopTo
How much are Nintendo Switch 2 accessories in the US?
While the handheld itself was saved from a price increase for now, several accessories have seen their numbers inflated by between $5 and $10. The heaviest increases have hit the Switch 2 Dock Set, which has jumped from $109.99 to $119.99, but in general these are minor upcharges, everything else is only up by $5. The full list of Nintendo Switch 2 accessory prices is below.
- Switch 2 Pro Controller: $84.99
- Switch 2 Joy-Con: $94.99
- Switch 2 Camera: $54.99
- Switch 2 Dock Set: $119.99
- Joy-Con Charging Grip: $39.99
- Joy-Con Strap: $13.99
- Joy-Con Wheel Set: $24.99
- Switch 2 Carry Case: $39.99
- Switch 2 All-in-One Carry Case: $84.99
- Switch 2 AC Adapter: $34.99
Best Buy and Walmart will drop Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders at midnight ET on Thursday
Both Best Buy and Walmart will be setting their Nintendo Switch 2 stock live the moment it's officially April 24, so you'll want to be lined up and ready to buy as soon as the clock strikes. That's just the first wave, I'd heavily recommend getting in line ready for that midnight drop, but if you do miss out there could well be more restocked between this week and June 5.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders week three! Hasn't the time flown by.
Right now, it's looking like US retailers are gearing up for their first wave of stock due to land on April 24, meanwhile the UK is a little quieter. We'll need those shops to wake up from their Easter chocolate comas soon, though, it's been over a week since big-shots like Argos and Very last restocked and smaller stores are running out of handhelds fast.