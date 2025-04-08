Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders are now live, here's all the latest UK stock
Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders are kicking off, with both Argos and Very live right now. You can choose either for the console or Mario Kart World bundle by themselves, but Very looks set to hold out for a little longer with its larger packages on the shelves.
Today's the day for the UK, and I'm bringing you all the latest Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order stock right here as it hits the shelves. I've been tracking high profile pre-orders for the last six years, covering everything from Sony and Microsoft's stock woes right at the start of the current generation to more recent hard-to-find drops like the PlayStation 30th Anniversary Edition.
That means I know where stock is likely to land and when, and - crucially - how you can make the most of each new wave. I'm rounding up all the latest from retailers across the land right here, and sharing all the tips and tricks I've learned from years of stock hunting.
The Nintendo Switch 2 has had an interesting start to life. After its full reveal last week, many assumed we would have the chance to buy the handheld right after the Direct presentation. However, Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders were announced for April 8 in the UK shortly afterwards, and delayed in the US.
Across the pond, we were hopeful for an April 9 kick-off date, but due to rising tariffs Nintendo has pulled its pre-orders from the shelves for the time being - while it assesses the impact. We're still waiting on more information for Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders over the ocean, but today's all about the UK.
I picked up my first Switch the year it released, and haven't put it down since - well, only to grab the OLED model. A handheld fanatic and longtime deal hunter, I've been tracking pre-orders and tough-to-find stock for the last five years, starting off with the PS5 and Xbox Series X. I know how this runs by now - the retailers to watch, the signs to look out for, and the steps to take to ensure that console arrives at your door on day one.
Check for Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders in the UK
✅ Argos | Stock live now
Argos currently has both the bundle and console on the shelves for pre-order, with stock sorted by post code. That comes after the retailer dropped early stock last week, and things could move fast here.
Very | Check stock
Very now has Switch 2 pre-order stock listed as "unavailable", but it's worth checking in at the retailer in case cancelled orders make their way back onto virtual shelves. It's could still be a strong backup option if the handheld starts to dry up elsewhere.
EE | Check stock
EE had the Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle on the shelves moments ago, but that 'Add to basket' button is greyed out for me on multiple refreshes. Still keep pushing here if Argos drops out as well, as retailers can pause their availability if traffic starts to get too heavy.
Amazon | Check stock
We've just received word that Amazon will no longer be using its invite system to run its Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders. That means the site should open the floodgates to everyone shortly.
Nintendo Store | Check requirements
Nintendo will open its doors today, with its own handheld's pre-orders due to go live on April 8. This is where a lot of players will head, though, and the site isn't stress tested against a large event such as this. We could see slow-downs and glitches in the system.
John Lewis | Check stock
John Lewis has both the console by itself and the Mario Kart World bundle listed on the site, though is currently stating that "pre-orders are now sold out." Still, you can sign up for email notifications when available again.
The Game Collection | Check stock
This is a lesser known retailer, but it can come in particularly handy when the heat is on. The Game Collection has seen a couple of its own stock drops since last week, often sliding new consoles onto the shelves at odd times of the day.
ShopTo | Check stock
ShopTo tends to kill its landing pages once a product has run out of stock, so I'd recommend sticking to the search page to keep an eye out for more pre-order opportunities. I have seen some early movement here in the last few days, though.
GAME | Check stock
Game was the first retailer I saw offering pre-orders for the PS5 back in the day, but that speed is expensive. With sky-high delivery prices (yes, that's per item) this is a premium site.
Currys | Check stock
Currys looks like it's only doing in-store pre-orders this time around, but it's still one to watch in case of any stealth drops. You can, however, also sign up for email notifications on their next wave of availability.
Check for Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders in the US
Amazon | Check for updates
Amazon US isn't exactly best friends with Nintendo. Its bundles and game deals (and even stock) have been lackluster over the last few months and the site doesn't have the Nintendo Switch 2 listed yet. However, this is a massive online store and it does surprise-listings all the time. In my experience, particularly during the PS5 era, it's worth keeping in your roster.
Nintendo Store | Check for updates
Nintendo itself will, obviously, be running its own pre-orders as and when the date is finalized. It's the only place you can actually register your interest for an invite to buy later down the line.
Best Buy | Check for updates
Best Buy was previously stating that Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders would land on April 9, but that messaging has now been removed. Interestingly, the words "pre-orders coming soon" have now been replaced with "pre-orders begin soon." Make of that what you will.
Walmart | Check for updates
Walmart sometimes like to hide its major pre-orders behind its Plus membership, but with all the upheaval in the US right now that's looking a little less certain.
GameStop | Check for updates
GameStop isn't exactly fast, but it can offer up some neat backdoor pre-orders for its Pro members. If you're signed up to the program, it's well worth checking back in regularly.
How much is the Nintendo Switch 2?
The Nintendo Switch 2 is priced at $449.99 / £395.99, but a Mario Kart World bundle is also available for pre-order, which cuts the price of the game at the same time. That package is a healthy $499.99 / £429.99 - a $30 / £40 saving on the $79.99 / £74.99 game.
When is the Nintendo Switch 2 release date?
The Nintendo Switch 2 will officially launch on June 5, 2025, with Nintendo's recent pre-order delay in the US not affecting release timelines.
Should you pre-order a Nintendo Switch 2?
In short, if you know you want to be playing a Nintendo Switch 2 when release day rolls around you'll want to get your pre-order in as soon as possible. If you still have an original console and a backlog of titles to get through, it might be worth holding off.
Nintendo has made its own claims that it's taken steps to ensure widespread availability on launch day, but considering other retailers have aired concerns about selling out of their inventory it's wise to be careful. I've covered every major gaming hardware launch in the last six years, and only the PS5 Pro didn't sell out immediately. Resellers have already launched their ebay campaigns, listing the Nintendo Switch 2 at sky-high prices - and there's no need to get caught up in all that. Getting your name down for a system now is the best way to ensure you're there from the beginning.
It's also fine to wait. I'm not saying the Nintendo Switch 2 will drop its price any time soon - not only does Ninty's hardware hold its value for an exceptionally long time (it took years for me to see a discount on the original handheld), but the current tariff situation could complicate future sales as well. I don't expect the Nintendo Switch 2 to be a major player in this year's Black Friday deals, for example.
However, if none of the launch titles speak to you and you've already got a Ninty system in-hand, it might be worth waiting until a must-have release. You may well have more choice of bundles at that point.
Live updates
Very is fresh out of Switch 2 stock, but don't close that tab
Switch 2 pre-orders at Very are now listed as unavailable, but the "add to basket" button is still active. That means stock will phase could and out of existence, and there's every chance some players will change their mind about initial orders. Since Argos is still going strong, you'll want to head straight there to grab the handheld while it's still available, but I wouldn't write off Very yet as a backup option.
I'm surprised Argos is holding out this long
Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders are still available at Argos, and the retailer has officially been live for nearly two hours now.
That's an excellent result, though it's well worth checking in with your post-code. Some regions may be seeing lower availability than others, and after the lunchtime rush things could start to slink off the shelves. Still, the shop has outlasted EE's efforts and continues to hold its own.
The morning so far
If you're just joining us in the UK, welcome to lunch - here's a rundown of everything that's happened so far this morning.
EE was the first retailer to offer Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders in the UK this morning, dropping its stock at approximately 10am. That round lasted for just over an hour before finally teetering away. However, during that time Argos also pushed its own pre-orders live.
The retailer still has both the handheld by itself and the Mario Kart World bundle on the shelves right now, and has held its stock for an impressive amount of time. This latest drop landed at around 10:30am and is still going strong.
In the last half an hour Very has also joined the party. While initially only bundles with additional extras (more games and accessories) were available, Very now has the handheld and Mario Kart bundle up for grabs. Those more expensive bundles are still all RRP and worth grabbing if you're after the kit included. They should also hold their position on the shelves a lot longer.
Your best pre-order links are just below:
Nintendo Switch 2 | Mario Kart World | £429.99 at Argos
Nintendo Switch 2 bundles | from £429.99 at Very
I'm not sure what Game is doing
Game has been a mystery to me throughout the Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order process so far. The retailer was slow to make any mention of the new handheld on its site after reveal and didn't even comment on the new device leading up to last week's Direct. Now it doesn't even have listing pages for either the console or Mario Kart World bundle.
While there are a number of games and accessories live on the site, and I've seen stock on these shelves before, I'd assume a large, dedicated retailer would be making more of a fuss over this drop - at least with a static listing page.
I spoke too soon, Very now has the standard bundle on the shelves
It's tradition for a retailer to change their listings just as I hit 'Post' on a new update for you all, and Very just pulled a classic move. The Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle is now available for pre-order on the site, at the standard £429.99 RRP. If you want to spend a little less, you'll also find the console available by itself for £395.99.
Nintendo Switch 2 | Mario Kart World | £429.99 at Very
Nintendo Switch 2 | £395.99 at Very
Very is now live!
Ok, so the console and Mario Kart bundle are still unavailable, but there is some stock up for grabs at Very right now. The retailer's selection of consoles and bundles (yes extra bundled items on top of Mario Kart World) has just popped back onto the shelves. You're still paying full MSRP for everything, but the extra cost keeps resellers away, which means stock could hold out here a little longer.
There are a number of extra bundles up for grabs, with the live offers below:
Nintendo Switch 2 | Mario Kart World | Street Fighter 6 | £479 at Very
Nintendo Switch 2 | Mario Kart World | Memory card | £479 at Very
Nintendo Switch 2 | Mario Kart World | Donkey Kong Bananza | £496 at Very
Nintendo Switch 2 | Mario Kart World | Tears of the Kingdom | DK Bananza | £525 at Very
Nintendo Switch 2 | Mario Kart World | Pro Controller | Camera | £555 at Very
Nintendo Switch 2 | Mario Kart World | Case | Camera | Memory card | £549 at Very
It looks like EE is out of stock
I've been refreshing for a little while now, but it looks like EE's latest Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order run has come to an end. The 'Add to basket' button has been greyed out on my page after multiple refreshes, though I'd still keep checking back here if Argos runs out any time soon. For now, it's a race to get through to Argos's checkouts.
Nintendo Switch 2 | Mario Kart World | £429.99 at Argos
Should you pre-order the Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle?
There are two Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders floating around the web right now, but one is vastly superior to the other. The handheld by itself can be yours for £395.99, but there's also a Mario Kart World package at £429.99. That's only £34 more than the price of the console and you're getting a game worth £74.99 by itself packaged in. That's a fantastic offer especially considering you'll need something to play on day one. I'd recommend opting for the Mario Kart World bundle over the console by itself any day.
Nintendo Switch 2 | Mario Kart World | £429.99 at Argos
Nintendo Switch 2 | Mario Kart World | £429.99 at EE
PSA: Currys is only doing in-store Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders
You'll need to head directly to your local store to pre-order Nintendo Switch 2 at Currys, as the retailer isn't hosting any consoles or bundles on its online page. Even searching for the Switch 2 takes me to a store locator and the site has seen a fair few changes in the last few hours. If you can get out there it's time to hustle!
Argos is live!
Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders are now also available at Argos, jumping back onto the shelves in the last couple of minutes. This store organizes its stock by post code, so check your digits to see if you're eligible for delivery (every one I've tried so far has come up green!)
Nintendo Switch 2 | Mario Kart World | £429.99 at Argos
Nintendo Switch 2 | £395.99 at Argos
Already locked in your Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order? Let's look at the games
There are a number of games already available to pre-order for the Nintendo Switch 2 system, but I'm willing to be the most popular will be Donkey Kong Bananza. Sure, you can pick up enhanced The Legend of Zelda copies and both Mario Party Jamboree and Kirby and the Forgotten Land and getting re-released with additional DLC, but DK is the boss here. After all, most players will want to be getting their hands on Mario Kart World in that bundle offer.
Donkey Kong Bananza (July 17) | £64.99 at Very
The Legend of Zelda BOTW Switch 2 Edition (June 5) | £64.99 at Very
The Legend of Zelda TOTK Switch 2 Edition (June 5) | £64.99 at Very
Super Mario Party Jamboree Switch 2 Edition (July 24) | £64.99 at Very
Kirby and the Forgotten Land Switch 2 Edition (August 28) | £64.99 at Very
EE is starting to go live with Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders
Go! Go! Go! EE's 'Add to basket' button is jumping in and out of action right now, with the Mario Kart World bundle flitting on and off the shelves. Keep refreshing to get the bundle into your cart and then race to checkout as fast as you can.
Nintendo Switch 2 | Mario Kart World | £429.99 at EE
Amazon will open Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders to all shortly
You won't need an invite to pre-order Nintendo Switch 2 from Amazon soon. GamesRadar+ Hardware Editor Phil Hayton has just had their invite rejected (boo), but the email they received states that "Invitations are no longer required to buy the Switch 2 on amazon.co.uk and the consolel will be available to purchase without invitation soon."
If you don't like your pre-order being in someone else's hands, I'd recommend getting over there soon.
Here's what you need to pre-order from Nintendo itself
Nintendo's own store will open up pre-orders today, but you need to hit a set of criteria to be eligible. The brand will send its first round of invites based on Nintendo Switch Online membership status, the amount of play time you have logged on your system, and the information you choose to share with it. If you've registered your interest on the store page, make sure you hit the following tick boxes.
- You need to have been a Nintendo Switch Online member for at least two years continuously running up to, and including, today
- You need to have a good amount of playtime on your console (Nintendo doesn't specify an amount but is prioritizing those with over 50 hours in the US)
- You need to be sharing usage information with Nintendo
- You need to have opted in to receiving promotional emails from Nintendo
Check Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders at Nintendo Store UK
Top Tip: Sign into your retailer accounts
A lot of stores will let you quickly checkout as a guest, but it can speed up the process of getting through checkout if you already have an account and stay signed in. Not only will you be able to sail through the early part of your checkout once Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders drop, but keeping your payment and delivery details in the system means you could get through with just a few clicks.
I was there when PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles were being sniped straight from shoppers' baskets - it's not yours until you get the email confirmation through. That's why it's so important to move through the checkout process as quickly as possible.
Some bad news from Amazon
Amazon's listing page for the Nintendo Switch 2 by itself seems to have been removed from the site's search, and the Mario Kart World bundle is now 'unavailable'. That likely means invites have been sent for this wave of stock, so if you signed up it's well worth checking your inbox asap.
Nintendo Switch 2 | Mario Kart World | Unavailable at Amazon
Who has already started Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders?
Pre-orders are a race on both sides. Stores often want to be one of the first dropping their stock and players are jostling for a spot at checkout when they do. We've already had a winner in the UK - Argos was the first retailer to offer Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders, rolling out a wave of stock at around 11am BST on Thursday April 3, just a day after the handheld was fully unveiled.
Since then, I've seen Very, The Game Collection, and Game all offering their own stock drops, flashing new consoles and bundles onto the shelves at random times of the day.
What about the US?
If you haven't been keeping up with the latest Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order news in the US, let me fill you in. While originally announced for tomorrow, April 9, Nintendo had to pull this date from the calendar after new US tariffs were introduced. That means it's a waiting game for more information, as retailers previously stating their stock would drop this week have since updated their messaging to be more vague.
Sites like Walmart, Best Buy, and GameStop now simply refer to the console as 'coming soon', or similar, while Nintendo itself hasn't provided an update in nearly a week. Nintendo US is still taking registrations for invites, though, so it's worth getting your name on that list as soon as possible. Similarly other retailers are running email notification systems, and I'd recommend getting your address on their lists as well.
And we're off! I'll be keeping a close eye on the retailers who haven't dropped their early stock yet today - but still watching over those who have. If you're looking to get your hands on a new console right from day one (and not stress about it for the next few months) keep in touch with me as I bring you all the latest Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders.
