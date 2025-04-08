Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders are now live, here's all the latest UK stock

Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders are kicking off, with both Argos and Very live right now. You can choose either for the console or Mario Kart World bundle by themselves, but Very looks set to hold out for a little longer with its larger packages on the shelves.

Today's the day for the UK, and I'm bringing you all the latest Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order stock right here as it hits the shelves. I've been tracking high profile pre-orders for the last six years, covering everything from Sony and Microsoft's stock woes right at the start of the current generation to more recent hard-to-find drops like the PlayStation 30th Anniversary Edition.

That means I know where stock is likely to land and when, and - crucially - how you can make the most of each new wave. I'm rounding up all the latest from retailers across the land right here, and sharing all the tips and tricks I've learned from years of stock hunting.

The Nintendo Switch 2 has had an interesting start to life. After its full reveal last week, many assumed we would have the chance to buy the handheld right after the Direct presentation. However, Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders were announced for April 8 in the UK shortly afterwards, and delayed in the US.

Across the pond, we were hopeful for an April 9 kick-off date, but due to rising tariffs Nintendo has pulled its pre-orders from the shelves for the time being - while it assesses the impact. We're still waiting on more information for Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders over the ocean, but today's all about the UK.

US Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders are officially delayed, rather than landing on April 9 as planned. However, check the retailers below for email notifications so that you stay in the loop.

Tabitha Baker Managing Editor - Hardware I picked up my first Switch the year it released, and haven't put it down since - well, only to grab the OLED model. A handheld fanatic and longtime deal hunter, I've been tracking pre-orders and tough-to-find stock for the last five years, starting off with the PS5 and Xbox Series X. I know how this runs by now - the retailers to watch, the signs to look out for, and the steps to take to ensure that console arrives at your door on day one.

Check for Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders in the UK

✅ Argos | Stock live now Argos currently has both the bundle and console on the shelves for pre-order, with stock sorted by post code. That comes after the retailer dropped early stock last week, and things could move fast here.

Very | Check stock Very now has Switch 2 pre-order stock listed as "unavailable", but it's worth checking in at the retailer in case cancelled orders make their way back onto virtual shelves. It's could still be a strong backup option if the handheld starts to dry up elsewhere.

EE | Check stock

EE had the Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle on the shelves moments ago, but that 'Add to basket' button is greyed out for me on multiple refreshes. Still keep pushing here if Argos drops out as well, as retailers can pause their availability if traffic starts to get too heavy.



Amazon | Check stock We've just received word that Amazon will no longer be using its invite system to run its Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders. That means the site should open the floodgates to everyone shortly.

Nintendo Store | Check requirements Nintendo will open its doors today, with its own handheld's pre-orders due to go live on April 8. This is where a lot of players will head, though, and the site isn't stress tested against a large event such as this. We could see slow-downs and glitches in the system.

John Lewis | Check stock John Lewis has both the console by itself and the Mario Kart World bundle listed on the site, though is currently stating that "pre-orders are now sold out." Still, you can sign up for email notifications when available again.

The Game Collection | Check stock This is a lesser known retailer, but it can come in particularly handy when the heat is on. The Game Collection has seen a couple of its own stock drops since last week, often sliding new consoles onto the shelves at odd times of the day.

ShopTo | Check stock

ShopTo tends to kill its landing pages once a product has run out of stock, so I'd recommend sticking to the search page to keep an eye out for more pre-order opportunities. I have seen some early movement here in the last few days, though.

GAME | Check stock Game was the first retailer I saw offering pre-orders for the PS5 back in the day, but that speed is expensive. With sky-high delivery prices (yes, that's per item) this is a premium site.

Currys | Check stock Currys looks like it's only doing in-store pre-orders this time around, but it's still one to watch in case of any stealth drops. You can, however, also sign up for email notifications on their next wave of availability.

Check for Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders in the US

Amazon | Check for updates Amazon US isn't exactly best friends with Nintendo. Its bundles and game deals (and even stock) have been lackluster over the last few months and the site doesn't have the Nintendo Switch 2 listed yet. However, this is a massive online store and it does surprise-listings all the time. In my experience, particularly during the PS5 era, it's worth keeping in your roster.

Nintendo Store | Check for updates Nintendo itself will, obviously, be running its own pre-orders as and when the date is finalized. It's the only place you can actually register your interest for an invite to buy later down the line.

Best Buy | Check for updates



Best Buy was previously stating that Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders would land on April 9, but that messaging has now been removed. Interestingly, the words "pre-orders coming soon" have now been replaced with "pre-orders begin soon." Make of that what you will.

Walmart | Check for updates Walmart sometimes like to hide its major pre-orders behind its Plus membership, but with all the upheaval in the US right now that's looking a little less certain.

GameStop | Check for updates GameStop isn't exactly fast, but it can offer up some neat backdoor pre-orders for its Pro members. If you're signed up to the program, it's well worth checking back in regularly.

How much is the Nintendo Switch 2?

The Nintendo Switch 2 is priced at $449.99 / £395.99, but a Mario Kart World bundle is also available for pre-order, which cuts the price of the game at the same time. That package is a healthy $499.99 / £429.99 - a $30 / £40 saving on the $79.99 / £74.99 game.

The Nintendo Switch 2 will officially launch on June 5, 2025, with Nintendo's recent pre-order delay in the US not affecting release timelines.

Should you pre-order a Nintendo Switch 2?

In short, if you know you want to be playing a Nintendo Switch 2 when release day rolls around you'll want to get your pre-order in as soon as possible. If you still have an original console and a backlog of titles to get through, it might be worth holding off.

Nintendo has made its own claims that it's taken steps to ensure widespread availability on launch day, but considering other retailers have aired concerns about selling out of their inventory it's wise to be careful. I've covered every major gaming hardware launch in the last six years, and only the PS5 Pro didn't sell out immediately. Resellers have already launched their ebay campaigns, listing the Nintendo Switch 2 at sky-high prices - and there's no need to get caught up in all that. Getting your name down for a system now is the best way to ensure you're there from the beginning.

It's also fine to wait. I'm not saying the Nintendo Switch 2 will drop its price any time soon - not only does Ninty's hardware hold its value for an exceptionally long time (it took years for me to see a discount on the original handheld), but the current tariff situation could complicate future sales as well. I don't expect the Nintendo Switch 2 to be a major player in this year's Black Friday deals, for example.

However, if none of the launch titles speak to you and you've already got a Ninty system in-hand, it might be worth waiting until a must-have release. You may well have more choice of bundles at that point.