Cyber Monday gaming deals live: all the biggest discounts across PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox and PC

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild | $59.99 $29 at Walmart (opens in new tab) (Image credit: Future) This is one we saw hopping on and off the shelves once Friday's offers really started heating up, so we're surprised to see it back and ready to ship on Walmart's shelves this weekend. You can pick up The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for just $29 right now (opens in new tab) - $30 off the regular $59.99 MSRP. This is a rare offer, and one we don't expect to last long at all. The launch title held onto its original price for a considerable amount of time, and only really started seeing discounts in the last year. Still, we've never seen it this cheap before.

Razer BlackShark V2 | $99.99 $69.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (Image credit: Future) You're saving $30 on the Razer BlackShark V2 at Amazon, and picking up an excellent set of cups for PlayStation, Xbox, Switch and PC for just $69.99 (opens in new tab). We've only ever seen a price cheaper than that once before, back in July, but generally these headphones stick to an $80 sale price. If you're looking to kick things up a notch, though, the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro is also available for $80 off its $179.99 MSRP - dropping things down to just $99.99 (opens in new tab). UK: Razer BlackShark V2 Pro | £179.99 £99.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Backbone One | $99.99 $74.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) (Image credit: Future) The Backbone One is one of the best mobile controllers on the market right now, and it's taking a solid $25 price cut at Best Buy right now. That's excellent news if you're looking to take your mobile gaming a little further this holiday season - especially considering we haven't seen a discount on this $99.99 iPhone gamepad before this year's sales. You'll find both the standard black model and the PlayStation White version available for $74.99 right now (opens in new tab) (with up to four months of Apple Arcade for free no less), but we'd be careful about which one you pick up. If you're more of a PS5 fan, definitely go with the latter. You're getting unique features here that really push your remote play to the next level. However, Xbox users should stick with the original black version - you'll secure yourself a free month of Game Pass Ultimate straight out the box. UK: £99.99 £74.99 at Very (opens in new tab)

Horizon Forbidden West | $69.99 $35 at Walmart (opens in new tab) (Image credit: Future) One for the PlayStation fans now - we're still seeing a $35 price tag (opens in new tab) on Horizon Forbidden West at Walmart as well. That means you've still got time to secure a record low price on the next instalment of one of Sony's biggest names on the roster. With a full 50% off the $69.99 MSRP, this is a must-see deal - especially considering prices have generally hovered at $50 before now. UK: £59.99 £34.99 at Currys (opens in new tab)

Xbox Wireless Controller (Pulse Red) | $64.99 $39.99 at Walmart (opens in new tab) (Image credit: Future) These Xbox Wireless Controllers have been flying off the shelves all weekend, which means the only gamepad still available at this record low $39.99 price (opens in new tab) is the Pulse Red model. You'll still find others on sale for $44.99 at Walmar (opens in new tab)t, but if you're after the best price possible you'll be switching colorways right now. If that bold crimson looks good to you, we wouldn't wait too long - it's only a matter of time before this price joins the others. We're still seeing a range of options on sale in the UK, though. UK: £54.99 £34.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Elden Ring | $59.99 $35 at Walmart (opens in new tab) (Image credit: Future) This is one of our favorite discounts for anyone on the hunt for this year's games this Cyber Monday. We had only ever seen Elden Ring drop to $49.99 in previous sales, which makes this $35 price (opens in new tab) all the more impressive. You're saving a full $25 on either the Xbox version of Elden Ring at Walmart, though we're already seeing the PS5 version running off the shelves so we don't know how long this one is going to last.

MSI Leopard RTX 3080 gaming laptop | $2,399 $1,569.99 at Walmart (opens in new tab) (Image credit: Future) We were previously seeing this RTX 3080 MSI Leopard for just $1,399 in Friday's offers, but that has jumped back up to $1,569.99 (opens in new tab) ahead of Cyber Monday. That's still an excellent offer, though - and one we wouldn't have seen before this week's sales. If you're in the market for a high-end GPU without breaking the bank, we would recommend jumping on this $830 discount before that price rises any further.

Sony DualSense Controller | $69.99 $49 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (Image credit: Future) The Sony PS5 DualSense controller is still available for a record low $49 sale price (opens in new tab) this weekend, which means there's still time to save $20 on this rarely discounted gamepad. We've previously only seen these buttons available for $59 at their cheapest, so this offer is well worth jumping on. We're not seeing as many colorways available at this price (and things are moving even quicker in the UK) so this won't might not last much longer. UK: Certain colours £64.99 £39.99 at Very (opens in new tab)

Meta Quest 2 | Beat Saber | Resident Evil 4 | $349.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (Image credit: Future) Another one of Friday's offers still marching on into Cyber Monday gaming deals; the Meta Quest 2 is still available with a $50 discount and two free games at Amazon. That means you're getting the 128GB headset as well as Beat Saber and Resident Evil 4 all for just $349.99 (opens in new tab). Considering the headset by itself is usually $399.99 that's an excellent offer. If you're after more storage, you'll find the 256GB model available with the same free titles for $429.99 (opens in new tab) - $70 off the $499 MSRP. UK: £399 £349 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Nintendo Switch | Mario Kart 8 Deluxe | $299 at Walmart (opens in new tab) (Image credit: Future) This is a real turn out for the books. This Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo Switch bundle was sold before even Black Friday began last year, but it's holding its position on Walmart's shelves as we round the corner to Cyber Monday in 2022. That's excellent news for anyone after the biggest bundle of the year - you're grabbing a standard console, a copy of Mario Kart, and a three month Nintendo Switch Online subscription for just $299 here (opens in new tab). That's a saving of more than $60. UK: £259.99 at Very (opens in new tab)

Xbox Series S | $299.99 $239.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (Image credit: Future) We're kicking things off with the Xbox Series S this afternoon. Why? Because Amazon is offering an additional $10 off the $249 rate we saw over Black Friday. You'll find the budget console available for just $239.99 (was $299.99) (opens in new tab) right now, for a full $60 off the original price. We first spotted this extra discount right in the final hours of Friday's sale, but it's still going strong this weekend. UK: £249 £189 at Very (opens in new tab)