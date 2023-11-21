The best Black Friday deals for gamers LIVE: all the biggest PS5, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC sales this week

It might only be Tuesday, but Black Friday deals are already kicking off and with retailers launching new offers every day it's time to get that shopping list ticked off. Whether you're after a new console or some extra accessories and games, there's plenty on the shelves right now. Not only that, but the PS5, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch are all offering some of their best discounts yet.

We'll be zipping through all your favorite retailers to bring you the very biggest discounts (and show you which ones to avoid) over the next week, dropping all the gold we find along the way here as soon as we find it. We've pinned our absolute favorite Black Friday deals to the top of this page, but you'll find all the latest updates further down as well.

This year is already proving to be big. The aforementioned console savings are blowing previous Black Friday deals out the water, but we're also seeing record low prices on a wide range of games and accessories right now as well. Stick with us as we take you through all the highs and lows of this year's mega sale.

USA

UK

Editor's Picks: The best Black Friday deals for gamers

To get you straight to the good stuff, you'll find our four absolute favorite Black Friday deals across PS5, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC just below.

1. PS5 Slim | Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 | $569.99 $499.99 at Best Buy

Save $69.99 - Heading straight for the PS5? Best Buy has the new Slim model in stock with a free copy of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3. Don't fancy the new COD? You can also pick up this bundle with Spider-Man 2 instead. Buy it if: ✅ You want a smaller console

✅ You don't mind subbing in a stand yourself

✅ You need a disk drive Don't buy it if: ❌ You prefer the old console Price Check: Walmart: $499 | Amazon: OOS



2. Xbox Series X | Diablo IV | Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 | $638.98 $489.99 at Walmart

Save $149 - Other retailers are offering Diablo IV or Modern Warfare 3 with their Xbox Series X bundles right now. Walmart is packing both in and skimming $10 off the price of the console. That's the best offer we've seen so far. Buy it if: ✅ You want the full power of the Series X

✅ You're a Call of Duty fan

✅ You need that disk drive Don't buy it if: ❌ You want to spend as little as possible on an Xbox



3. Nintendo Switch OLED (Super Smash Bros. edition) | Super Smash Bros. | 3 month Nintendo Switch Online membership | $349.99 at Walmart

This is the first official Switch OLED bundle to hit the shelves this Black Friday, offering a free copy of Super Smash Bros. and three months of Nintendo Switch Online in with the standard price of the console. That's the best value we've seen so far. Buy it if: ✅ You mostly play in handheld mode

✅ You're a Smash Bros. fan

✅ You don't want to wait for a new console next year Don't buy it if: ❌ You want to mostly play in docked mode Price Check: Best Buy: $349.99



4. Asus ROG Ally | $699.99 $619.99 at Best Buy

Save $80 - The Asus ROG Ally has been bouncing around in price all of last week, but it seems to have finally settled at this $619.99 position at Best Buy. We certainly weren't expecting to see an offer like this in 2023, so it's one of our favorite Black Friday deals so far. Buy it if: ✅ You prefer to play with a controller

✅ You can play plugged in most of the time

✅ You want to play as many games as possible Don't buy it if: ❌ You only play Steam games Price Check: Walmart: OOS | Amazon: OOS



Best Black Friday deals for PS5 gamers

PS5 Slim | Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 | $569.99 $499.99 at Best Buy

Save $69.99 - You're netting yourself a free copy of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 included in that standard $499.99 MSRP for the new PS5 Slim console. If, you'd prefer to be swinging through New York, though, you'll also find this bundle available with Spider-Man 2. Buy it if: ✅ You want a smaller console

✅ You don't mind subbing in a stand yourself

✅ You need a disk drive Don't buy it if: ❌ You prefer the old console Price Check: Walmart: $499 | Amazon: OOS



Assassin's Creed: Mirage | $59.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

Save $20 - Assassin's Creed has just hit its lowest price yet, with its first major discount taking place at Best Buy. You'll find Mirage available for just $39.99 right now - perfect for anyone waiting to dive into the latest release. Buy it if: ✅ You enjoyed AC before Syndicate

✅ You prefer a more streamlined game world

✅ You don't mind a shorter game Don't buy it if: ❌ You prefer the open worlds of Odyssey and Origins Price Check: Amazon: $44.99 | Walmart: $49.94

Hogwarts Legacy | $69.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 - Best Buy's Black Friday deals have also slashed the price of Hogwarts Legacy. Considering this is one of the biggest games of the year, we wouldn't take that record low $39.99 rate too lightly. Buy it if: ✅ You're a Harry Potter fan

✅ You're bored of gunplay combat

✅ You haven't played many open world games before Don't buy it if: ❌ You're not a Harry Potter fan Price Check: Amazon: OO S | Walmart: $69



The Last of Us Part 1 | $69.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 - The Last of Us Part 1 has taken a major discount down to $39.99 this week, dropping the PS5 remake down to its lowest price yet. That's excellent news for anyone looking to journey back to this classic in PS5 level quality.



Buy it if: ✅ You like story driven games

✅ You're preparing to play Part 2

✅ You enjoyed the HBO series Don't buy it if:



❌ You'd prefer something more light hearted Price check: Walmart $45.99 | Amazon: OOS



Dead Island 2 HELL-A Edition (PS5) | $99.99 $49.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - This special edition of Dead Island 2 is down to a $49.99 record low price this week - an offer we've never seen before today. In addition to the game you're getting a steelbook, Venice Beach map, six slayer cards, two pin badges, a patch, and two weapons packs. Buy it if: ✅ You're a fan of the original game

✅ You want all the extra merch you can get

✅ You've got a co-op partner Don't buy it if: ❌ You don't like gore Price Check: Best Buy: $65.99 | Walmart: $85.57



DualSense Wireless Controller | $69.99 $49 at Amazon

Save $20 - Whether you're stocking up on multiplayer options or just grabbing an extra controller just in case, Amazon's record low price on the DualSense is particularly enticing. This is the cheapest we've ever seen the official gamepad, and we only see this rate during major sales events. Buy it if: ✅ You want haptic feedback and trigger resistance

✅ You need to replace a launch model DualSense

✅ You aren't interested in the DualSense Edge Don't buy it if: ❌ You play multiplayer games and you can afford a pro controller Price check: Best Buy $49 | Walmart: $49



BackBone One PlayStation Edition | $99 $69.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - We've never seen this iPhone (or Android) mobile controller down to less than this before. The BackBone One makes for an excellent budget alternative to the $200 PlayStation Portal and now it's back down to its lowest ever price at Amazon. Buy it if: ✅ You don't want to spend $200 on a PS Portal

✅ You want extra controls for other mobile games

✅ You have an iPhone Don't buy it if: ❌ You have an Android (that edition is separate) Price Check: Best Buy: $69.99 | Walmart: $99.99



The best Black Friday deals for Xbox players

Xbox Series X | Diablo IV | Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 | $638.98 $489.99 at Walmart

Save $149 - Not only does Walmart have $10 off the price of the Xbox Series X, but it's also throwing in both Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 and Diablo IV right now. Considering other retailers are only offering one or the other and still keeping that $499 MSRP that's an excellent deal. Buy it if: ✅ You want the full power of the Series X

✅ You're a Call of Duty fan

✅ You need that disk drive Don't buy it if: ❌ You want to spend as little as possible on an Xbox



Turtle Beach Recon Controller | $59.95 $29.95 at Best Buy

Save $30 - The Turtle Beach Recon Controller is now that it's cheaper than ever before. This $29.95 sale price comes as part of Best Buy's Black Friday deals and takes us $10 further down the scale than ever before. We've only ever seen this gamepad at $39.95 in the past. Buy it if: ✅ You'll use the extra buttons

✅ You want extra grip on your controller

✅ You play Xbox in a smaller space or on PC Don't buy it if: ❌ A wireless connection is a priority Price Check: Amazon: $44 | Walmart: $44.99



Razer Wolverine V2 wired controller | $99.99 $48.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - The Razer Wolverine V2 is a must-see for any competitive players who don't mind a wired connection. We have seen that cost at $40 in the past, but today's sales price is the best it's been all year. Buy it if: ✅ You want speedy mecha tactile buttons

✅ You play competitively online

✅ You don't sit too far from your console Don't buy it if: ❌ A wireless connection is a priority Price Check: Walmart: $69.95 | Best Buy: OOS



SteelSeries Arctis 9X | $199.99 $99.99 at Best Buy

Save $100 - The SteelSeries Arctis 9X is still a powerful gaming headset for Series X even if it is slightly older. Still, this is the first time we've seen it drop to $99.99, having previously been stuck at around $135 when on sale. That makes today's two-figure price tag all the more impressive. Buy it if: ✅ You want a wireless headset for Xbox Series X

✅ You still want dual connections with Bluetooth

✅ Comfort is a priority Don't buy it if: ❌ You can get by with a wired connection Price Check: Amazon: $99.99 | Walmart: $139.99



The best Black Friday deals for Nintendo Switch players

Nintendo Switch OLED (Super Smash Bros. edition) | Super Smash Bros. | 3 month Nintendo Switch Online membership | $349.99 at Walmart

Black Friday's official bundle is here, and the Super Smash Bros. package offers better value than we've ever seen for the OLED console. You're getting the special edition Joy-Con, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and three months of Nintendo Switch Online thrown in here - all for the standard price of the console by itself. Buy it if: ✅ You mostly play in handheld mode

✅ You're a Smash Bros. fan

✅ You don't want to wait for a new console next year Don't buy it if: ❌ You want to mostly play in docked mode Price Check: Best Buy: $349.99

