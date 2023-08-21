Zotac GeForce RTX 4070 Ti AMP AIRO review: “makes my Spidey senses tingle”

Zotac's Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse themed Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti adds a unique costume to an already great looking graphics card. If you’re nerdy about all things Spidey, this custom GPU could help you put together an amazing tribute rig that can kick 4K butt. Naturally, if you’re looking for a UHD experience without any compromises, you may want to shop around for something with more native oomph. Otherwise, if you’re happy to use DLSS 3 when possible and want some nifty additional merch, Zotac has you covered.

Graphics cards are really what I’d consider pretty, but Zotac’s GeForce RTX 4070 Ti AMP AIRO is the epitome of component eye candy. I’m not even basing that on the fact that it features a striking Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse backplate, as the card’s shroud is also pleasing to look at compared to other monstrously boxy models. Thankfully, style isn’t the only thing this Nvidia GPU has going for it, as it swings into action with heroic AI enhanced 4K capabilities that I would usually associate with 80-series models.

Coming in at $879.99, the Zotac GeForce RTX 4070 Ti AMP AIRO is undeniably a premium option that caters to Marvel fans. I’m not normally that into themed hardware, as I’d rather use a gaming PC that can blend in with whatever I’m vibing with this week. On top of that, a majority of the best graphics cards out there are pretty ugly, so I’m shocked that I actually love the look of Zotac’s celebratory comic book movie component. Better still, the GPU maker uses a magnetic backplate rather than permanently painting artwork onto the part, which is an approach I wish every company within the space would use.

This isn’t my first time checking out Nvidia’s souped up 70-series card, nor will it likely be my last. Yet, I feel like the Zotac GeForce RTX 4070 Ti left more of an impression on me this time around in terms of performance. Don’t get me wrong, we’re not talking about a GPU that can hold up against the GeForce RTX 4090 or RTX 4080, but even without assistance from DLSS AI upscaling, this midrange contender packs surprising 4K superpowers that’ll satisfy most players.

Specs

I’m itching to talk about how much Zotac’s card makes my Spidey senses tingle, but let’s chat RTX 4070 Ti specs a little first. Armed with Nvidia’s AD104 GPU and 12GB GDDR6X memory, this model is technically midrange. That feels a little wield considering it’ll set you back $879.99, but that’s more a wider complaint about the green team’s new approach to pricing rather than a product specific grumble.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Zotac GeForce RTX 4070 Ti AMP AIRO specs Price $879 GPU AD104 CUDA Cores 7,680 Tensor cores 240 RT cores 60 Base clock 2,310Mhz Boost clock 2,670Mhz VRAM 12GB GDDR6X Memory bus 192-bit

In terms of power, you're going to need a 600W power supply to satiate the RTX 4070 Ti’s 285W TDP. Unlike the GeForce RTX 4060, it uses the same 12 pin connector as higher end Lovelace models, meaning you’ll need to pair older PSU cables with an included adapter. If you’re into cable management, this could be a huge bug bear, and I certainly find it hard keeping my case from looking like a rat's nest while using these dongles.

As for Zotac specific specs, the AMP AIRO GPU is equipped with the company’s Ice Storm cooling system that consists of three fans. That’s the same setup as the RTX 4080, so you don’t need to worry about the lower tier model skimping on thermals, at least in theory.

Design

Even without the Spider-Verse shenanigans, the RTX 4070 Ti AMP AIRO is a bit of a looker, particularly compared to models out there. Its curved shroud makes a nice change from the brutalist architecture surrounding the likes of the PNY RTX 4070 Ti and Gigabyte Eagle. Swapping out the latter feels like upgrading from an old car to a brief with modern body work, and inside my rig now looks a lot less industrial.

The edges of the card are clad with RGB, which adds a subtle splash of color. I wouldn’t say the lighting is particularly bright, but if you are looking to add more illumination to your case, this GPU can join in on the light show. You can easily customize things using Zotac’s FireStorm software, and while I’m not really into the majority of patterns, there are a few that add a nice amount of visual spice.

Of course, the Across the Spider-Verse backplate included with this specific version provides the GPU with extra flair, but I feel like Zotac also missed a trick. Adding some lighting behind the backplate would have really hammered home design efforts, adding a unique element to the artwork beyond it being a static image. I’d also have loved if the package itself included more than one backplate, perhaps one based on each character. Is that because I want to put together a Spider-Gwen rig? I mean, yes, but I still think it’s a request everyone would appreciate.

Features

It might sound a little odd, but the Zotac GeForce RTX 4070 Ti AMP AIRO’s Spider-man: Across the Spider-Verse themed branding is this GPUs main feature. Sure, pretty packaging and nerdly little extras shouldn’t be the main reason for choosing a graphics card, but if you’re even remotely into either the animated flick or the web-headed hero in general, you’re going to dig the whole unboxing experience on show.

Inside the box, you’ll find a bunch of Spider-Verse mech accompanying the graphics card itself, including a tote bag, foil stickers, and a blind bag Ztorm mini figure. What’s that? You don’t know who Ztorm is? Well, Zotac is one of the few GPU makers out there who still have a mascot, and it sort of looks like a chibi Gundam. As you can see from the above photo, I ended up with one cosplaying as Spider-Man 2099, but Miles Morales and Spider-Gwen variants are also a thing. I have a thing for keeping little guys around my desk, so it’s needless to say I was stoked about this extra.

The GPU itself is wearing the aforementioned Spider-Verse magnetic backplate, and it’s a good look for an already attractive graphics card. I love the idea of being able to dress up PC components, and the fact this plate is hot swappable is a huge boon. I’m not sure if Zotac is actually going to sell different backplates in the future, but I’d totally be into the idea of picking up different outfits for the GPU.

Performance

It might be one of the best looking graphics cards on the market, but how does it hold up in terms of gaming performance? Well, I put Zotac’s RTX 4070 Ti through my usual benchmark tests, and I’m pretty pleased with the results overall. While Nvidia says its 70-series Ti card is designed with 1440p gameplay in mind, I’d happily use this GPU to play new games at 4K. Ray tracing is a different matter entirely, but if you’ve got access to DLSS 3, you’ll be able to comfortably reach over 60fps with all bells and whistles cranked to ultra.

Zotac GeForce RTX 4070 Ti scores OpenCL: 211,141

Vulkan: 188,965

Time spy: 18,080

Firestrike: 33,549



Let’s home in on some Cyberpunk 2077 figures first, as the RPG is both demanding to run and massively benefits from DLSS 3. Without AI upscaling switched on, I was able to achieve around 46fps average with ultra settings enabled. That doesn’t sound too great, but keep in mind that CDProjekt Red normally sets DLSS 2 Super Sampling on by default, not to mention it’s just a bit of a bugger to run. Naturally, enabling that setting in conjunction with Frame Generation ramps average frame rates up to 108fps, and you’ll struggle to notice any dip in visual quality.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Zotac GeForce RTX 4070 Ti AMP AIRO benchmarks 4K ultra settings, DLSS 3 off 1440p 4K 4K + Ray tracing Cyberpunk 2077 93fps 46fps 20fps Hitman 3 103fps 93fps 44fps Returnal 112fps 66fps 51fps Shadow of the Tomb Raider 149fps 97fps 67fps Total War: Warhammer 3 115fps 60fps -

Hitman 3 benchmarks really platform the RTX 4070 Ti’s capabilities, as you’ll be able to swan around with a red tie at 93fps with 4K ultra settings in hand. Ray tracing proves to be a heavy cherry on top, but if you’re willing to embrace DLSS 3, you’ll be able to restore frame rates back to around 95fps. Again, we’re talking about a GPU that’s marketed towards 1440p players, meaning the card is technically punching above its weight.

Total War: Warhammer 3 is the only game tested that prevented the RTX 4070 Ti from reaching over 60fps this time around, but that’s completely what I expected. I pretty much view the card as a stand-in for the RTX 3090, as the former Nvidia flagship produces similar results when running the RTS romp. You’ll potentially want to crank things back to 1440p if you’re looking to take advantage of the best gaming monitor with a higher refresh rate, and there’s no shame in doing so if you’d rather keep settings on the ultra side.

Temperatures are arguably as important as performance, and Zotac’s cooling system doesn’t let the side down. For the most part, temperatures hover between 70-80°C, but I didn’t really see anything too toasty happen during typical gameplay. That includes playing multiple sessions of Baldur’s Gate 3, and the RPG can get pretty performance heavy when there’s combat shenanigans afoot. Yes, I know, I should really be using this graphics card to play Spider-Man: Remastered, but that happens to be my ‘curled up on the couch’ game, and the Ayaneo 2S is currently in charge of dealing with that endeavor.

Should you buy the Zotac GeForce RTX 4070 Ti AMP AIRO?

For whatever reason, the Spider-Verse themed RTX 4070 Ti AMP AIRO currently costs less than the regular edition. Therefore, even if you’re not into Spider-Man, it’s worth considering this specific version if you’re in the market for a Zotax GPU. Ultimately, you’ll want to consider cheaper alternatives instead if you couldn’t care less about comic book movie aesthetics, but if you’re a Spider-nerd, you’re going to love the fun extras included in the box.

As for whether you should buy an RTX 4070 Ti in general, that fully depends on the PC build you’re aiming for. I’d argue the graphics card can pull off respectable 4K moves for players than want to transition to 4K, but you may have to tweak settings if you’re exclusively looking to use resolutions beyond 1440p. That’s if your adventure of choice doesn’t boast DLSS 3, as the toolkit will effectively bridge performance shortfalls.

It’s worth noting that if you’re really just looking for a Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse themed graphics card, the RTX 4070 Ti isn’t the only option. Zotac also has an RTX 4070 and RTX 4060 version of the themed GPU, but the latter unfortunately lacks the magnetic backplate.

How I tested the Zotac GeForce RTX 4070 Ti AMP AIRO

For just over two weeks, I used the Zotac GeForce RTX 4070 Ti AMP AIRO within my test bench PC for work and playing games. While my controlled benchmark tests include the likes of Cyberpunk 2077 and Hitman 3, I also used the GPU to progress through my Baldur's Gate 3 campaign using a 4K monitor.

