Should you buy a Nintendo Switch on Black Friday?

Nintendo's official Black Friday sales have landed, which means it's crunch time. Many are wondering whether they should be on the hunt for Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals on the standard edition console, or if they should hold out for more stock of the new OLED model. Of course, given all the stock shortages, those struggling to find out where to buy Nintendo Switch OLED will be keeping a close eye on retailers over the next week, but there's a good chance the original standard edition will be far more available over this year's Black Friday sale.

That means you might have to make a decision; do you buy a Nintendo Switch on Black Friday and potentially miss out on an upgraded screen, or should you wait for more stock of the OLED model?

It's a difficult question to answer, especially considering there are three models on offer right now. The Nintendo Switch Lite, for example, will likely see some of the best deals of the bunch on the day itself considering its lower price point and handheld-only design. Considering there aren't too many early offers on this model flying around, we'd recommend waiting until official offers land on this one.

If you're upgrading, of course, then it's going to be a no-brainer - you'll be fighting on the day for the restocks. However, if this is your first dive into the world of the Switch there are some questions you might need to be asking yourself.

The fact of the matter remains that the Nintendo Switch OLED is still going to be difficult to get your hands on, even during Black Friday. However, we are expecting to see more restocks hitting around the big day itself, with retailers holding onto stock to use during the biggest shopping weekend of the year instead of releasing it over the next week.

That means there is going to be some merit to the idea of waiting, unless of course you spot a restock. If you're likely going to be playing in handheld mode the most, we'd recommend - as difficult as it may be - holding off from the standard edition bundles landing this week. You can either try and upgrade to an OLED if stock permits, or hold out for better Nintendo Switch Lite bundles on the day itself.

Should you buy a Nintendo Switch on Black Friday? Buy now: If you're going to be playing mostly in docked mode Buy on Black Friday: If you are likely to be playing mostly in docked mode but would like to try and get the OLED model for handheld play OR you're playing in handheld mode and don't need an OLED screen (buy a Switch Lite) Don't buy on Black Friday: If there's no OLED stock, you're looking to mostly play in handheld mode, and can wait for more restocks

At face value, Nintendo Switch OLED offers better value for money at $349 / £309 than the standard edition does at $299 / £259. However, the manner in which you play might change that.

If you're likely going to be splitting your time between docked and handheld mode, then it's well worth grabbing the high value Nintendo Switch bundles hitting the shelves right now. Amazon / Walmart / Best Buy / Nintendo currently has the excellent Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle (with three months of Nintendo Switch Online) for just $299.99 - that's the return of the best deal we've ever seen in the US, and nets you an additional game and some Online time for $50 less than the price of the Switch OLED alone. You're still getting all the same power under the hood and the same battery life, but sacrificing a little screen space and that OLED panel to pay as little as possible for the most bang for buck value.

Nintendo Switch | Mario Kart 8 Deluxe | 3 months Nintendo Switch online | $299.99 at Best Buy Nintendo Switch | Mario Kart 8 Deluxe | 3 months Nintendo Switch online | $299.99 at Best Buy

The best bundle of last year's Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals has returned, and you can now grab the standard console with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and three months of Nintendo Switch Online for just $299.99. That's the price of the console alone, but hurry, this one sold out within the hour when it popped up previously.



We don't expect this offer to last long (last year the same bundle sold out in a few hours and didn't return), but it may well be the best we see this year - that was the case in previous Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals. However, there will likely be more offers hitting the shelves on the big day itself, even if they don't quite match this level of value.

Should you go early, then, and scoop up this Black Friday Nintendo Switch deal before Thanksgiving week has even kicked off? If you're going to be mostly playing in docked mode, we say yes - but you'll have to move as fast as you can.

The only situation in which we'd recommend you don't buy a Nintendo Switch on Black Friday is if you're looking to play mostly in handheld mode, don't have to buy before the holidays, and there's no Nintendo Switch OLED stock available.

If you're likely to be playing mostly in docked mode, but would still like the option of a handheld OLED panel, however, you'll need to wait for Black Friday itself. This is when we'll likely see the biggest wave of new Switch OLED stock, as retailers try to sway shoppers towards the rest of their offers with the lure of restocks over the main event. Waiting to buy a Nintendo Switch on Black Friday itself will give you the option of swooping in on some shiny new stock of the latest iteration while also giving you the fallback plan of a bundle offer on the standard edition (though it likely won't be as valuable as today's deal).

Nintendo Switch games | $59.99 $39.99 at Best Buy Nintendo Switch games | $59.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

Save $20 - You'll find titles that rarely see $20 discounts in this week's early sale, like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for example. That means there's some serious value to be found right now, especially if you're looking to stock up your library with some classics.



Ring Fit Adventure | $79.99 Ring Fit Adventure | $79.99 $54.99 at Amazon

Save $25 - We've seen $20 off Ring Fit Adventure in the past, but not for a few months now, and you're saving an extra $5 here as well. That means this is a record low price on the at-home workout game, a peripheral that hasn't seen too many discounts recently.



Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit | $99.99 Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit | $99.99 $59.99 at Best Buy

Save $40 - Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit was brand new to last year's Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals, but stock issues meant very few shoppers were able to get their hands on a Mario Edition for the holidays. That's all changed in 2021 though, and you'll find it for a record low $59.99 price at Best Buy.



