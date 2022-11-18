Should you buy an Xbox Series X or S on Black Friday? Here's everything to factor in

The question of whether you should buy an Xbox Series X or S on Black Friday has become much more multi-faceted and complex in the past couple of years - particularly in the face of Microsoft's acquisitions.

For example, Arkane has always been one of my favourite studios. Between the Dishonored games, Prey, and last year's Deathloop, I've played hundreds of hours of the studio's best works - but all on PlayStation consoles. You can probably see my clear dilemma then, since Arkane, a developer whose every creation I consider a must-play, is now owned by Microsoft.

I'm sure I'm not the only one with this problem in 2022. Being a long-term adopter of PlayStation consoles, I'm now stuck with no way to play some of the video game industry's biggest upcoming titles, as well as some of my favourites. No matter how much Phil Spencer doth protest, as time goes on, more and more will become exclusive to a console platform I've never owned. Whether it's one of the many Bethesda franchises like Starfield, Elder Scrolls VI, or even an Activision Blizzard title, there are now more reasons than ever for me, and for you, to start thinking about buying an Xbox Series X or S on Black Friday.

However, just like buying a PS5 or one of the best gaming PCs, purchasing an Xbox Series X or S is also a daunting financial commitment, especially with the cost of living struggles and the increase in energy bills being as they are, putting a squeeze on most ordinary folks around the world. On the other hand, it is November, and Black Friday gaming deals are already appearing on every storefront.

Certainly, this time of year is the best time to buy any gaming tech or console (if they're in stock, that is). So having never owned an Xbox in my life, I've done the best research I can to find out the best Black Friday Xbox deals I can. At the very least, I figure this article will be a decent way of sorting out a plan of action. At best, my findings might just help you out too on your quest to figure out whether you should buy an Xbox Series X or S on Black Friday.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Should I buy an Xbox Series X this Black Friday?

Xbox Series X - Fast facts - 1TB SSD storage

- 12 Teraflop GPU

- 4K resolution

- Up to 120 fps

- 4K UHD Blu-ray disc drive

Undoubtedly, the Xbox Series X is the premium option if you want to have a truly next-gen console experience that lives up to the likes of the PS5. It has almost double the storage of the smaller Series S, 12 teraflops of graphical processing power, can output at true 4K, and has a 4K Blu-ray drive to give you a bit more versatility.

The latter fact also means that if you're upgrading from an Xbox one, you can still keep and use all of your game discs due to the superb backward compatibility that Xbox offers. This can be a big deal, especially if you've built up a big physical game library over the past generation.

If you are already an Xbox fan of any colour then the Series X is going to be the most tempting option, as it'll give you the objectively best ways to enjoy the games - heck, if you're a player of any stripe that wants the best, then the Series X capabilities is hard to deny.

Having said all that, the price puts me off and could well do for many folks right now. As its standard retail position, the Xbox Series X price of $499 / £449 is a bit much for me at the moment. There are some great deals available already, especially on bundles that offer value, and some refurbished models. A refurbished Series X could save me $30 / £30 (opens in new tab) if I buy from Microsoft, and while that's more than ever a viable option, I'd still be spending more than £400.

Buy an Xbox Series X on Black Friday if:

You want the most powerful Xbox console

You have a big physical Xbox game collection

You're budget is healthy

You want to buy physical games for the current generation

Don't buy an Xbox Series X on Black Friday if:

You're on a tighter budget

You aren't fussed about 4K or the most powerful machine

You aren't tied to physical games or need a disc drive

You're open to digital-only gaming

Will there be Xbox Series X stock on Black Friday?

So if you've decided that the Xbox Series X is for you, you'll then be wanting to know if there will be console available. While stock has become a lot easier to come by in recent months, and over the course of 2022 generally, it's still not quite as easy as just walking into a shop, or clicking through to a retailer and grabbing one off the shelves.

As of right now, it looks like the Microsoft store (opens in new tab) could be a good one to check for live stock, as well as the usual suspects like Amazon (opens in new tab), Best Buy (opens in new tab), GameStop (opens in new tab), and Walmart (opens in new tab) (though be very aware of price markups here).

In the face of this, we recommend keeping on top of stock trackers, and registering interest or for sign-ups where you can with retailers - Amazon does console drops by invitation now so it's worth jumping on that immediately, for example.

However, there is plenty of refurbished and renewed stock out there - covered by guarantees - that might prove attractive in the face of stock limitations this Black Friday. As long as you're getting it from a proper retailer

(Image credit: Future)

Should I buy an Xbox Series S this Black Friday?

Xbox Series S - Fast facts - 512GB SSD storage

- 4 Teraflop GPU

- 1440p resolution

- Up to 120 fps

- No disc drive (digital gaming only)

If you're willing to forgo some of the premium console benefits of the Series X, there is always the more budget-friendly option. The Series S, often dubbed "the GamePass Machine", allows you access to Xbox's growing library of exclusive, first-party games, without breaking the bank - which is especially welcome if you've already splashed out upwards of $500 / £500 on a PS5 set-up.

Thinking about the reasons I'm personally interested in buying an Xbox, the Series S might just be the best option. I'd be able to play Arkane's upcoming Redfall, and keep up with Bethesda's upcoming titles. I'd save a lot of money, and although 512GB is not an awful lot of storage space, and so I'd definitely need one of the best Xbox hard external drives to give it a boost, but that can be added later. Speaking of which, plenty of those are on offer thanks to Black Friday external hard drive deals.

As if Phil Spencer himself had heard the cries for an Xbox this Black Friday, the Series S has just seen a price reduction in the US to $249 (opens in new tab). Moreover, if you're willing to get a slightly cheaper refurbished model, you could save yourself even more money.

Unless there's an Xbox Series X bundle that gets me some games for free, the Series S seems like the option to look out for this Black Friday.

Buy an Xbox Series S on Black Friday if:

You have a more limited budget

You're OK with all-digital gaming

You're mainly interested in utilising Game Pass

You don't have any existing Xbox physical games

You're not chasing the absolute best in power

You're happy to add a storage solution externally

Don't buy an Xbox Series S on Black Friday if:

You want the most powerful Xbox console

You need a disc drive for games or TV and movies

You have a healthier budget and can splash out a bit more

You're interested in physical games as well as Game Pass henceforth

You need lots of storage

Will there be Xbox Series S stock on Black Friday?

If the Series S is for you, then you are in luck: stock of the smaller console has been consistently good and readily available pretty much since launch. Unlike the Series X, one can easily and quickly buy a Series S console - and from wherever you prefer.

The big news here though, as mentioned above, is that the Series S has been reduced by $50 in the USA right now and makes for a great impulse purchase and solution for avoiding the sales madness.

Will there be Xbox Series X|S bundles this Black Friday?

There are always some bundles you can look out for that will get you some additional freebies along with your console purchase. Whether it's a few months of Gamepass for free, or some specific titles and accessories, there are bound to be deals to make use of. Keeping track of prices and bundles can be tough. If you'd like to keep your finger on the pulse, stay tuned to our Black Friday deals page as we'll keep it up to date with the best offers we find.

Below, we've used our price comparison software to bring you the best prices in your region for the Xbox Series X|S consoles as well as controllers, vouchers, and essential accessories.

Today's best Xbox deals (opens in new tab) PC (opens in new tab) $4.99 /mth (opens in new tab) View Deal (opens in new tab)

Then again, you could put more money into upgrading your PlayStation set-up instead. If you want buying advice for that, have a look at our Black Friday PS5 deals page, or our Black Friday PS5 and Xbox Series X TV deals page for something that'll make whatever console you have shine.