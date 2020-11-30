Get $500 off this huge 82-inch Samsung TV for Cyber Monday

Anyone looking to upgrade their TV set-up this Cyber Monday should take a look at this frankly ridiculous offer that slashes $500 off the RRP of an 82-inch Samsung UHD TV. Amazon has this 82-inch beast down from $1,699.99 to just $1,199.99, especially for Cyber Monday. One of the most appealing Cyber Monday TV deals we've seen so far.

Samsung 82-inch UHD HDR TV (2019) | $1,699 $1,199.99 at Amazon

This is an Ultra HD (aka 4K) display that comes with HDR support, and even built-in Amazon Alexa compatibility. At that size, you'll truly be able to appreciate the beauty of the 4K gaming experience, and thanks to a 'Real Game Enhancer' mode, you'll be safe in the knowledge that your TV is working as hard as your console is to avoid screen tearing and stuttering.

This is one heck of a TV, but if this isn't quite the model for you, make sure to keep an eye on our Cyber Monday gaming deals, which includes more TVs perfect for your gaming needs. Plus, we've got the latest Cyber Monday Xbox Series X deals and Cyber Monday PS5 deals if you're quick!