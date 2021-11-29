Get a fully customisable Razer Wolverine V2 Xbox Series X controller this Cyber Monday for less than $60

If you've been on the look out for a Xbox controller Cyber Monday deal among all the Cyber Monday gaming deals, then this Razer Wolverine V2 offer could be just for you. Of all the Cyber Monday Xbox Series X deals scattered around right now this isn't bad, with $40.00 off this normally $99.99 controller meaning it's currently $59.00 at Amazon. After all the Black Friday Xbox controller deals we've seen, this one was worth waiting for.
The Razer Wolverine V2 controller is a wired controller for the Xbox Series X with non-slip rubber grips, 'Mecha-Tactile' action buttons and D-pad which provides "hyper-responsive actuation," and a 'Hair Trigger' system where two slide-locks can reduce travel distance to the main triggers, letting you pull off a faster rate of fire. Most importantly you can remap the front-facing buttons using the Razer Controller Setup app for Xbox to tune exactly what everything does. You can even fine tune the thumb stick sensitivity so that it fits your playstyle exactly.
As far as controllers go it's a well known brand with a lot of great features. And, at nearly half the price, if you every fancied one, now's the time.
Razer Wolverine V2 Xbox Series X wired controller
$99.99 $59.99 at Amazon save $40.00 - Get a wired, fully customisable Xbox Series X controller for nearly half price.
