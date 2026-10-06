Xbox doesn't need the "console wars" – it has Hideo Kojima

PATCH NOTES v10.06.2026 – Both Microsoft and Sony have fallen from grace in the eyes of console gamers, but one smart decision has turned PlayStation's fumble into Xbox's biggest gain.
What's going on in gaming this week?
- Hideo Kojima took to his radio show to discuss OD and Physint, both to be published under Xbox Game Studios
- He is drawing out the mysterious, unknown quality of each, saying that he "doesn't want to reveal too much" though the games are progressing as planned
Why is this happening now?
- Sony allegedly canceled plans to publish Physint as a PS5-exclusive, with Xbox picking it up instead
- Sony is moving toward a digital-only future for PlayStation, while Xbox has announced no such plans
- Xbox doesn't have to own Kojima Productions to benefit from its star power
The console wars are supposed to be long behind us, but Kojima having two partnerships with Xbox seems to have reignited it in Xbox's favor.
Xbox had already partnered with Kojima to publish his upcoming horror game OD (Overdose), so adding the detective thriller to its litany of upcoming Xbox Series X games doubles down on the partnership. It turns Sony's loss into a great boon for Xbox; Sony is cast off an exclusivity deal with one of the industry's most prominent visionaries, leaving it primed for Xbox to take over and come out looking somewhat virtuous in the eyes of Kojima fans.
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Xbox has become known for its high-value mergers and acquisitions, with its $75 billion purchase of Call of Duty punisher Activision Blizzard being its biggest to date. But Xbox doesn't need to own Kojima Productions to benefit from its star power. We are used to Hideo Kojima being a mysterious and tight-lipped figure, so each and every non-comment from the creator is another reason for his loyal fans to follow him from PS5 to Xbox. As Xbox steers itself into a murky new future, having an unpredictable companion like Hideo Kojima along for the ride feels rather poetic. At the very least, it will keep us entertained while the corporate cogs keep turning in the background.
Platform Stability
Aligning itself further with gaming's most interesting creator means Xbox has bought back some of the goodwill it lost through the confusion generated by CEO Asha Sharma's ongoing "Xbox Reset". As part of a larger Microsoft-wide restructure, it has so far resulted in the divestment or disbanding of in-house developers like Ninja Theory and Undead Labs, while others such as Bethesda and Obsidian have merged.
Meanwhile, Sony earned the ire of many PS5 owners who went as far as staging a PSN blackout to protest the publisher's decision to cease physical disc production as of 2028. When Kojima alleged that Death Stranding publisher Sony had canceled its Physint deal with Kojima Productions, fans were outraged – and Xbox swooped in to save the day (and the game) after Kojima pitched them instead.
Patch Notes summary
Kojima has become a master at using a lot of words to say very little, but Xbox partnering up to publish two upcoming Hideo Kojima games says it all: The publisher is abandoning its heavy M&A push in favor of strategic partnerships.
This latest one with Kojima has the twofold advantage of pitting it favorably against Sony, hitting the PlayStation publisher at its most vulnerable in terms of player approval, while proving an effective distraction technique to help weather the storm caused by ongoing restructures and the devastating impact they have had on key studios.
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