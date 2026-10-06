Uncharted star says a new sequel would be "one of the biggest games ever," but "it just depends if Sony wants to make money"

As rumors of a new Uncharted game being in development swirl, Nathan Drake actor Nolan North has stated that he'd "absolutely" be happy to reprise his role in a new game… "it just depends if Sony wants to make money" by developing it.
North was asked about potentially returning as the beloved Uncharted protagonist during a panel at Gamergy in Puerto Rico in late August (thanks, DomTheBomb), and showed zero hesitation.
"110 percent, absolutely," he responds. "Oh yeah. I think it would be one of the biggest games ever if they decided to do it. It just depends if Sony wants to make money."
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Sony's desire to make money is certainly a popular talking point these days, between its decision to kill off physical discs for new PlayStation games starting in 2028 and its apparent u-turn on porting its single-player games to PC. Regardless, North reiterates: "I absolutely would. I try to stay in shape just in case."
He continues: "I always keep out hope. I haven't heard anything, but, you know, it is a business, and my god, can you imagine if they did? I mean, it would be the biggest [announcement in] gaming. And I don't think that's hyperbole. I think that's true."
Notably, North said all this before those recent rumors of a new Uncharted game being in the works at Naughty Dog – one that's apparently set to star Nathan Drake in some capacity, at that. It's been claimed that this new installment (which isn't a remake) will be the studio's next game after Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet.
If that's true, we can expect quite a wait – it was recently confirmed that Intergalactic will be getting its proper reveal at some point next year after its initial unveiling at the 2024 Game Awards.
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