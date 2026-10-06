Uncharted star says a new sequel would be "one of the biggest games ever," but "it just depends if Sony wants to make money"

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Nolan North would "absolutely" reprise his role if given the chance

Nathan Drake in Uncharted 4.
(Image credit: Naughty Dog)

As rumors of a new Uncharted game being in development swirl, Nathan Drake actor Nolan North has stated that he'd "absolutely" be happy to reprise his role in a new game… "it just depends if Sony wants to make money" by developing it.

North was asked about potentially returning as the beloved Uncharted protagonist during a panel at Gamergy in Puerto Rico in late August (thanks, DomTheBomb), and showed zero hesitation.

"110 percent, absolutely," he responds. "Oh yeah. I think it would be one of the biggest games ever if they decided to do it. It just depends if Sony wants to make money."

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Sony's desire to make money is certainly a popular talking point these days, between its decision to kill off physical discs for new PlayStation games starting in 2028 and its apparent u-turn on porting its single-player games to PC. Regardless, North reiterates: "I absolutely would. I try to stay in shape just in case."

He continues: "I always keep out hope. I haven't heard anything, but, you know, it is a business, and my god, can you imagine if they did? I mean, it would be the biggest [announcement in] gaming. And I don't think that's hyperbole. I think that's true."

Notably, North said all this before those recent rumors of a new Uncharted game being in the works at Naughty Dog – one that's apparently set to star Nathan Drake in some capacity, at that. It's been claimed that this new installment (which isn't a remake) will be the studio's next game after Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet.

If that's true, we can expect quite a wait – it was recently confirmed that Intergalactic will be getting its proper reveal at some point next year after its initial unveiling at the 2024 Game Awards.

Uncharted 4 was "a very different" game under Amy Hennig, says former Naughty Dog artist.

Catherine Lewis
Catherine Lewis
Deputy News Editor

I'm GamesRadar+'s Deputy News Editor, working alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.

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