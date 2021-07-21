Fortnite Short Nite 2 film festival returns on July 23

Fortnite Short Nite 2 is returning to Party Royale in Fortnite this Friday and will showcase 40 minutes worth of short films.

The film festival will contain several animated shorts by up-and-coming-creators as well as debut the next entry of the Gildedguy animated series, Gildedguy Gets Up.

If you’re not familiar with the Party Royale space in Fortnite, it's an experimental space within Fortnite that allows friends to get together and enjoy the likes of minigames, virtual concerts, movie showings, and more, without the competitiveness or threat of the main game.

Once players have entered the Party Royale zone they will be dropped onto a map and must find their way towards the big screen to witness whatever event is running at that time. Which, in the case of Short Nite 2, will be a series of animated shorts. Don’t worry if you can’t quite make it to the Party Royale mode in time though as the 40 minutes worth of content will be looped on the big screen for 48 hours after it is first premiered.

Get ready for another round of animated shorts on the Big ScreenShort Nite 2 comes to Party Royale starting at 2 PM ET on July 23 Catch online shorts made by up-and-coming creators from around the world including the premiere of @GildedguyArt Gets Up!https://t.co/s4wqQ3aplv pic.twitter.com/NMXqa9QdzAJuly 20, 2021 See more

According to Epic Games’ announcement , players will have the option to watch Short Nite 2 in the standard Battle Royale mode via picture-in-picture - which will be available during certain times of the event and accessible through the game’s settings. Players who wish to watch the shorts that have audio in a different language will also be able to alter this in the game’s settings.

Short films aren’t the only impressive thing that Fortnite has shown at the Party Royale, as the big screen also premiered some of filmmaker Christopher Nolan’s back catalog including Inception, Batman Begins, and The Prestige last year. There’s also been a series of concerts performed in this space of the game including performances by Steve Aoki, and deadmau5, with rumors of pop star Arianna Grande hosting a virtual concert in the game soon.

Grab your friends and gather around the big screen for Short Nite 2 from Friday, July 23 at 2pm ET / 11am PT / 7pm BST until Sunday, July 25 at the same time.

