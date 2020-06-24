Fortnite Party Royale will show Christopher Nolan films this Friday night

Fortnite Party Royale island is having a Christopher Nolan movie night this upcoming Friday, June 26.

Get ready for Movie Nite at Party Royale 🍿This Friday, June 26, grab some popcorn and catch one of three full-length Christopher Nolan feature films depending on your region! Check out showtimes and what’s playing in your country here: https://t.co/ke3bN7WYuP pic.twitter.com/4Md15S9qI2June 24, 2020

In the US, Inception will air during the Nolan movie night. Inception follows the life of thief Dom Cobb (Leonardo DiCaprio), who can enter people's dreams and steal their secrets from their subconscious - at a cost. Inception will air in the US this Friday at three different times during the day: 8am ET / 5am PT, 8pm ET / 5pm PT, and 11:55pm ET / 8:55 pm PT. The times are spread out throughout the day to give everyone a fair chance at catching the mind-bending Nolan classic. Inception's runtime is just under two and a half hours, so keep that in mind while deciding when to tune in.

Fortnite fans in the UK will be getting The Prestige, a thriller set in Edwardian London where rival magicians (Christian Bale and Hugh Jackman) engage in a dangerous feud. It's an appropriate Nolan pick for English viewers. The Prestige is only airing once this Friday, at 5pm BST.

South American countries like Brazil and Chile will get Batman Begins, which is the first movie in Nolan's Batman trilogy. You can head to the Fortnite Party Royale site for listings on what films will air when in your region.

It's no surprise that Christopher Nolan has decided to hand over some of his iconic films to the Fortnite team - as we previously reported , the trailer for his highly-anticipated film Tenet aired in Fortnite before it debuted anywhere else.

