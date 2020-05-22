Christopher Nolan's Tenet gets wild new trailer

The newest trailer for Christopher Nolan's Tenet is about as Christopher Nolan as it gets, featuring plenty of gravity-defying stunts, time travel, car chases, gunfire, and sinister plots. "It'll open the right doors, and some of the wrong ones too. Use it carefully," we're told at the trailer's opening.

As we reported earlier, the new Tenet trailer made its debut in Fortnite on the big screen from within the battle royale phenomenon's new Party Royale mode. Apparently, the decision for the unconventional trailer premiere came about from a phone conversation between Nolan himself and Epic creative director Donald Mustard.

"We were all talking about our love of seeing new trailers in a THEATER and how sad we were that we can’t do that right now - but how maybe this could be the next best thing. Hope you love it," Mustard wrote on Twitter leading up to the new Tenet trailer's debut.

The Game Awards host Geoff Keighley introduced the trailer and hosted a brief pre-show and aftershow on the same big screen in Fortnite. Tenet star John David Washington even made an appearance via video call and answered couple of questions about the movie.

With so much uncertainty around Hollywood and movie releases in particular, we're all waiting with bated breath to find out when and how Tenet will premiere across the world. Warner Bros. CEO Ann Sarnoff has committed to a theatrical release. “We are committed to – and are excited about – releasing Tenet in theaters this summer or whenever theaters reopen,” Sarnoff said (via The Hollywood Reporter).

