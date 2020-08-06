Fortnite Apres Ski location: Where to dance on the Apres Ski dance floor for 10 seconds

The Fortnite Apres Ski location has featured in previous challenges, but that doesn't mean everyone will already know where to find it as it's tucked away in quite a secluded spot near the southern edge of the map. To complete this part of the Fortnite Week 8 challenges you need to head to the lodge, then bust out your best emote and dance on the Apres Ski dance floor for 10 seconds. These dancing tasks are nothing new in Fortnite, but knowing where to go is the key to finishing it quickly, so let us guide you to the Fortnite Apres Ski location and you'll be ticking it off straight away.

Fortnite Apres Ski location

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite Apres Ski is nestled in the mountains along the south coast of the island in grid E8, to the southwest of Misty Meadows. Although it's quite high up, it shouldn't be difficult to pick out as it's a reasonably large building and it has a big neon "Dance" sign on the front. The easiest way to get up to it is to follow the mountain path from the north, between the other chalets on the way to the top.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Once inside the main bar level, you need to dance on the Apres Ski dance floor for 10 seconds, so head to the flashing floor panels and fire up one of your emotes. You might want to pop up to the balcony above first to open the chest and grab a weapon, just in case other players arrive and try to break up the party before you're done. Boogie for the required time and you should get a challenge complete notification on screen, at which point you can move on – there are several more chests and ammo boxes in the Fortnite Apres Ski basement, so don't overlook those before you leave.

