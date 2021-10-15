Far Cry 6 Radio Libertad - how to fix radio towers for Bicho

The Far Cry 6 Radio Libertad mission will see you travelling to three radio towers to fix them for Bicho. It's not too tricky a task but a locked door and a few other steps might take a couple of prods to work out, or catch Far Cry 6 players off guard here and there. To make sure you get the radio towers working, and the Far Cry 6 Radio Libertad station back on the air, here's everything you need to complete the objective.

How to start the Far Cry 6 Radio Libertad mission

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

While working with Maximas Mantanzas in Far Cry 6 you'll eventually unlock the Radio Libertad mission. Starting that will take you to Bicho at Cielo Gardens where he'll ask you to fix three radio towers at the location above.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

To do that you need to find one of these big switches at each tower and interact with them. However, they can be in different locations and not always immediatly obvious to reach. So let's work though them in order and see what's what...

Far Cry 6 Radio tower 1

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

The first radio tower is surprisingly well guarded, and it's easy to end up with helicopters and reinforments. So be very stealthy while taking out the enemies, or avoid confrontation altogether and sneak in - all you have to do to fix the tower is get in the main building next to it and pull the switch.

Far Cry 6 Radio tower 2

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

The second Far Cry 6 Radio Libertad radio tower is by this apartment block and the switch you need to pull is on the roof. The grapple points make appear like there's some fancy climbing to be done but you just need to reach the lower roof where you can use some vines to climb to the top. Once on top of the building you should see the switch behind a locked gate - just shoot the padlock though the chain link (you might need a bit of an angle) and then go through to fix the tower.

Far Cry Far Cry 6 Radio tower 3

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

The final Far Cry 6 radio tower is on top of a mountain and if you approach from the southern side you should be able to grapple all the way to the top. This is the only time where the switch you need is actually on the tower so climb to the top and pull it (just watch out for the eagle).

Stop Maria blocking the transmission from Tiano Peak Relay Station

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Once all three Far Cry 6 radio towers are working you'll get a message from Bicho telling you the signal is getting blocked from Tiano Peak Relay Station. You'll be able to see your destination from where you are at the top of tower 3 so jump and wingsuit over.

The relay Station is well guarded, so try stealth but prepare for a fight. Head first to this radio dish to shut down a surge protect you can find by climbing up the structure:

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Once that's done you'll be able to grapple up this main tower and shut down the transmitter.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

You can also pick up the unique shotgun 'COM.PEW.TER' while youre there, which has high caliber rounds and faster reloading if you swap a martially used mag. Once you've pulled the final switch you'll fry the relay station's electrics and the mission is done.

