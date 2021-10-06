How to unlock Far Cry 6 preorder bonuses and DLC

Far Cry 6 preorder bonuses and DLC are already numerous - there's downloadable content as preorder bonuses, for the Season Pass, for the Ultimate Edition, Gold Edition, for Ubisoft coins and more. But how do you actually unlock Far Cry 6 preorder bonuses and DLC? Depending on your actions, it could be quite a long time on Yara before you get to play all the extras, getting new weapons, gear, amigos, vehicles and more. We'll show you how to unlock, access and play all those extras below.

How to unlock Far Cry 6 DLC and preorder bonuses

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Any downloadable content and preorder bonuses you've got for Far Cry 6 will largely become accessible after completing a campaign mission called "The Guerilla". If you do nothing else but pursue Far Cry 6's main plot, this should be done within two hours at the latest, and occurs just after leaving the starting island of Isla Santuario. The full list of campaign missions you'll have to complete is as follows:

La Noche de le Muerte The Lucky One Juan of a Kind Du or Die Fuel the Revolution Libertad Rises The Guerrilla

Effectively you'll get all the extras when the entirety of the Yara map opens up for exploration - until then, you're in an unofficial tutorial. However, once that quest is done, you'll get an alert from the game telling you that you can now use all those extras, and they'll be automatically unlocked and added to your inventory accordingly.

How to play the Far Cry 6 Season Pass

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

The Far Cry 6 Season Pass is, at time of the game's release, currently unplayable (with the exception of the Blood Dragon set, a weapon and outfit pack). We know that it will include three content updates based around the three former villains of the Far Cry franchise, but at time of writing it's not clear when we can expect them to be added. We'll be sure to update this page when we know more.