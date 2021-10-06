Where to find more Far Cry 6 gunpowder and upgrade weapons

Knowing how to find more Far Cry 6 gunpowder is important because it's the main resource you use to upgrade your weapons. Most of the parts and scraps you need to unlock silencers, sights and other attachments are in plentiful supply, but gunpowder is basically the currency that pays for it all. And you'll rarely have enough to buy more than two or three Far Cry 6 weapon upgrades at a time. So, if you want to know where to find Far Cry 6 gunpowder then we're about to breakdown everything we know and give you some locations.

How to find more Far Cry 6 gunpowder

You'll get Far Cry 6 gunpowder from completing missions, but find most of it out in the world inside red red FND crates. Road checkpoints often have gunpowder inside the building associated with them, so it's a good idea to clear out any you see as well as any bases or enemy locations you discover. (Just be aware that you might visit some places as part of a mission so you could end up clearing some places out twice, but only collect its resources once.)

You can increase your chances of finding more by collecting intel and rescuing prisoners to find out the location of more FND crates and caches. In addition you can also get more from stealing airdrops, so if you see any yellow smoke plumes, race there fast to grab the gear before soldiers take it. Also keep an eye out for these radio icons in the world and on the map:

Finding and triggering these will start an airdrop with a time limit you have to race against to reach them. Get there before the clock ticks down and you'll be able to claim the airdrop for some gunpowder and other useful resources like Supremo Bond.

Far Cry 6 gunpowder locations

The map above contains 25 locations where we've found Far Cry 6 gunpowder in the world so far. It's not an exhaustive list, obviously - it's the result of our passage through the game in the first 30 or so hours. You might take a different route through Yara and the available missions. However, if you want to collect some gunpowder fast this definitely will help you get started quickly.