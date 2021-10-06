Where to find more Far Cry 6 gunpowder and upgrade weapons

Knowing how to find more Far Cry 6 gunpowder is important because it's the main resource you use to upgrade your weapons. Most of the parts and scraps you need to unlock silencers, sights and other attachments are in plentiful supply, but gunpowder is basically the currency that pays for it all. And you'll rarely have enough to buy more than two or three Far Cry 6 weapon upgrades at a time. So, if you want to know where to find Far Cry 6 gunpowder then we're about to breakdown everything we know and give you some locations.
How to find more Far Cry 6 gunpowder
You'll get Far Cry 6 gunpowder from completing missions, but find most of it out in the world inside red red FND crates. Road checkpoints often have gunpowder inside the building associated with them, so it's a good idea to clear out any you see as well as any bases or enemy locations you discover. (Just be aware that you might visit some places as part of a mission so you could end up clearing some places out twice, but only collect its resources once.)
You can increase your chances of finding more by collecting intel and rescuing prisoners to find out the location of more FND crates and caches. In addition you can also get more from stealing airdrops, so if you see any yellow smoke plumes, race there fast to grab the gear before soldiers take it. Also keep an eye out for these radio icons in the world and on the map:
Finding and triggering these will start an airdrop with a time limit you have to race against to reach them. Get there before the clock ticks down and you'll be able to claim the airdrop for some gunpowder and other useful resources like Supremo Bond.
Far Cry 6 gunpowder locations
The map above contains 25 locations where we've found Far Cry 6 gunpowder in the world so far. It's not an exhaustive list, obviously - it's the result of our passage through the game in the first 30 or so hours. You might take a different route through Yara and the available missions. However, if you want to collect some gunpowder fast this definitely will help you get started quickly.
- You'll find your first gunpowder in the fort during Juan's Du or Die mission. It's in a red FND crate in the same room as the Uranium.
- You'll find some gunpowder during the Sabotage the Viviro Nueve Plantation mission, on the roof of the blue building with the Biovida signs.
- There's some gunpowder on the bridge of one of the ships in the Quito Bay Blockade.
- There's gunpowder on the ground floor of the mansion you visit as part of the Meet the Monteros mission.
- You'll get some gunpowder as part of the second Chirozo mission, Fetch Quest, when you find him on Montero Farm.
- There's some gunpowder between two of the blue and white tents during the Clear the Air mission where you have to destroy the poison tanks.
- There's some gunpowder in the checkpoint here.
- You'll find gunpowder on the construction site near the blue and white building you enter as part of the Blood Ties mission.
- Look for a small electrical substation just off the main road here to find some gunpowder.
- The Castillo Senorial Tobacco Factory has a crate with gunpowder inside one of it's buildings.
- There's a checkpoint here you can take out with gunpowder in the main office.
- Another checkpoint you can take down and find gunpowder inside the building.
- There's a prisoner camp here with some gunpowder you can loot from a crate. You'll also visit here as part of the mission Break the Chains.
- There's an Academy here you'll encounter during the missions Re-Education, with an FND crate containing gunpowder on the ground floor by the stairs.
- Along this road is another electrical substation you can break into to steal some gunpowder from a create.
- You'll find the Gran Roca Telecom Station on top of a mountain here with some gunpowder to take once you've cleared out the enemy.
- There's a checkpoint here with gunpowder in the office.
- You can find a monument here with some gunpowder in the square. You'll also visit as part of the mission to get Chicharron the roaster.
- There's a hotel here with some gunpowder in an office. You'll also visit here as part of the mission Room Service.
- There's a coastal checkpoint here with some gunpowder.
- The radio tower here has gunpowder at the very top (you visit this area during the mission Restore the Radio Network).
- There's a mansion here you'll attack during the Secure Marquessa Villa mission. There's gunpowder on the ground floor just inside the front door.
- Clear the checkpoint out and there's some gunpowder in the office.
- Take out this checkpoint to get some gunpowder
- There's a Biovida facility here with gunpowder inside one of its warehouses, it's also part of the mission Intervention.