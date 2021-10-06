How to find all Far Cry 6 Triada Blessings Relics and get Oluso the Ghost Panther

Far Cry 6 Triada Blessings mission is a Yaran Stories sidequest where players find three Relics to unlock the secret of Oluwa Cave, and Oluso the Ghost Panther as an amigo. Inside of which are numerous treasures - including a unique Supremo, Resolver weapon and that mystical panther. However, finding the Relics can be tricky, with puzzles, platforming and enemies ahead. We'll take you on a walkthrough of the Far Cry 6 Triada Blessings sidequest, including how to get the three Relics and how to get the mystical ghost panther Amigo on your side.

Far Cry 6 Triada Blessings walkthrough

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

The Far Cry 6 Triada Blessings side quest can be broken up into five sections - discovering Oluwa Cave, finding the three Relics to open up the Cave, and confronting the boss fight encounter inside. For that reason, we've split it up accordingly, so you can skip ahead to whichever one you're currently stuck on.

Far Cry 6 Triada Blessings mission and Oluwa Cave location

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

To start the Triada Blessings mission, players need to find Oluwa Cave and read the note left inside. This can actually be done incredibly early in the game - Oluwa Cave is on the starting island of Isla Santuario, just to the East of Clara's camp. We've marked it above, and once you're in the area you'll see chalk outlines with arrows leading you to the entrance (you'll have to do a bit of platforming and climbing to get there). Once inside, there'll be numerous ritualistic objects with a readable document among them. Read the document to start the Triada Blessings mission, which requires you to find three Relics across the whole of Yara. Fortunately, the game does provide you with their locations, though it's not as simple as just going and picking them up. Also, before you leave the cave make sure to open the red chests nearby that have the gear "Oluwa's Heart" and "Eternal Dance" in them. It's the first two pieces of a set you'll have completed by the end.

Ida's Triada Relic at La Triada Mural

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

The first Far Cry 6 Relic is at La Triada Mural in Dos Monjas Mohote, in the Lozania region. Again, players will have to climb a cliff face using their grapple, then drop back down into a cavern, and once in there things get tricky. The whole area is a maze of criss-crossing zipwires, and the trick is to let go of them at the right time so that you can fall and grab another. It's all about timing, though if you equip the Furioso Supremo you can use its air-dash power to gain more control and catch yourself more easily. It's easy to get turned around in here, and missing the wire can sometimes mean whole sections need to be repeated, but look for more chalk arrows to mark the path and check ahead to plan the route accordingly before you commit to it.

At the end, you'll find the Relic in a haze of purple smoke, along with a piece of head gear called Ida's Sigil. Grab it, then use the nearby zipwire as a shortcut back to the cavern entrance.

Oku's Triada Relic at Fort Oro

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

The second Far Cry 6 Relic is at Fort Oro, an abandoned fortress in the Arroz Flatlands of Cruz del Salvador. Here's the annoying thing - Fort Oro is actually locked during the in-game day, and as far as we know there's no way to accelerate or control time in Far Cry 6. If you show up during the daylight hours, the only thing you can do is wander off and kill time (and Castillos) until sunset. But once you get back, the door will be open, and things can get spooky.

Fort Oro is basically a haunted house. There's no enemies here, just a series of gently spooky puzzles for you to prod your way through. Specifically, here's the order of business.

Head into Fort Oro. A mirror will smash ominously when you get near it. Walk into the room on your right. All the mirrors will smash in the same way, except one near the door. Break it with your machete to reveal a button and press it. Head into the room opposite with TV screens on the wall and three big red buttons in front of it. Press the buttons in this order: right, middle, left, right. Now you should hear spooky piano music coming from upstairs. Follow it up to the piano, and read the note attached. Dani will try playing the music, which will reveal a secret door behind a wardrobe. Go through and pick up the Dungeon Key on the altar. Take that downstairs and open the locked door across from the entrance. Head down the stairs and through the iron door. Use your machete to break through the boards on the right so you can walk through the doorway. Numerous spooky mannequins with shotguns will look at you, but they don't do anything. Neither do the rats on the ground. Walk straight past and press the red button on the pillar at the other end of the room. This will blow up the covering on the well outside. Go through the new iron door among the mannequins to end up in a pit with a cannon lying in it. Grapple out and head to the well (which should have ominous purple smoke coming out). Use the grapple on the extended beam hanging over the well to descend safely. Jump off halfway down to get to the ledge with a red chest that has Oku's Deliverance leg gear inside. Descend down further and swing to the grandiose stone shrine surrounded by candles.

The second Relic, representing Oku, is resting there. Pick it up, dive into the water, and follow the stream out of the cave for an easy exit. One more Relic to get now.

Mimo Abosi's Traida Relic at McKay Global Drill Site D

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

The final Relic belonging to Mimo Abosi is found in La Joya region of El Este, specifically at a cuddly-sounding location called McKay Global Drill Site D. This is a restricted area with several enemies watching over it, so we recommend you take them out first before dealing with the Relic. You'll also need to get the Fan Room Keycard from the little building overlooking it all from the South side of the area.

The Relic itself is actually behind several obstacles, but none are difficult to deal with if you know how. Firstly, simply shoot the lock on the gate to get into the mine itself, then when you reach the electrified water, follow the cable back to the generator. Machete the wood pallet out of the way, rip the cable out and you're safe to swim through. On the other side, use the Fan Room Keycard to access the industrial fans, turn them on and grapple down the elevator shaft. Down there you'll find Mimo Abosi's Relic at the base of a tree, along with a chest holding Mimo Abosi's Mirage (foot gear). A set of rocks will collapse when you do, exposing an easy way to climb out.

How to get the Triador Supremo and La Varita Resolver Weapon

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Now you have all three Relics, it's time to head back to the Oluwa Cave. Fast travel to somewhere close and climb back in the way you did before. With all three Relics in your inventory, place them on the circle to cause a cave-in that lets you pass. Beyond is a tree with a red chest at its base - open it to get the new Triador Supremo and La Varita Resolver weapon, which combine to let you see and shoot through solid surfaces.

How to beat the Oluso boss fight and get the panther Amigo

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Unfortunately, there's a guardian - the panther spirit Oluso, who will now attack you along with numerous lesser panther spirits. Despite having just been given a rifle, we recommend equipping a good shotgun or SMG, something that does close-range damage and fires well from the hip. The lesser panthers die in a single shot but Oluso has a lot of health, and all of them will appear out of nowhere to try and rush you. Stay agile and don't let yourself get swarmed. Oluso is the panther with yellow eyes, and the fight ends when they dies, so focus your damage on them whenever possible.

Once beaten, the big cat doesn't die, however. Instead, he joins your team as an Amigo, a stealthy and powerful Amigo who can silently take down foes at your command. All-in-all, a pretty lucrative treasure hunt.