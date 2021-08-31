Check out the full Far Cry 6 map and see just how big Yara actually is

The Far Cry 6 map is big. Ubisoft has promised this will be one of the biggest Far Cry maps ever and, having spent about six hours playing the game for a preview, I can attest to that. In that time I barely dented what was there, which is as exciting as it is daunting. This isn't just a big ol' wilderness this time, there are cities, full size airports and more to explore among all the jungles and mountains. Let's take a loot at what's there and what you can expect from the Far Cry 6 map.

Far Cry 6 map overview

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

This is the big overview of the Far Cry 6 map, showing the four main territories, Madrugda, Esperanza, Valle De Oro, and El Este. There's also Isla Santuario, which is basically the tutorial island the game starts you in to learn the basics and meet some key people.

The characters in red are the various members of the main villain, Anton Castillo's government, who you'll be working to take down in order to weaken him. The characters in blue are the various rebels and guerrilla faction leaders you'll need to find and win over to do that.

Far Cry 6 full map

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

While the overview gives you a general look at the regions, you can zoom in to see the full Far Cry map and just how big it is. Look to the north, for example and you'll see Castillo's base of Experanza is a full sized city. There are several large towns and cities scattered around the map where you'll need to holster your weapons if you don't to draw any attention.

While you're more or less free to move around you will meet various levels of resistance and want to rank up to stand a better chance - you can see a few areas there marked with skulls to show your chances of survival if you head there too early. There are also anti aircraft guns (the red icons) that you'll need to take out before you can fly freely around.

What interesting this time is that while the map is huge it looks full of a lot more varied this time, with urban, industrial and military areas, as well plenty of other different stuff to keep thing interesting.

You'll get a chance to see how all this island life plays out when Far Cry releases on October 7.