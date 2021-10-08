Everybody will want to know how to get Chorizo in Far Cry 6. No, not the sausage itself, but the affable little dachshund dog with the toolbelt that's taken the internet by storm, and which serves as one of the game's Amigos, animal companions with functions for combat, stealth or exploration.

But where to find Chorizo in Far Cry 6? Despite the marketing hype, the little sausage dog's location isn't clear, and players will need to know where to look if they plan to recruit the plucky pup before the revolution's over. Fortunately, we've laid out Chorizo's location below, and the steps you'll need to take to unlock him as an Amigo.

How to find Chorizo in Far Cry 6

To find Chorizo's location, head to the Montero Farm in Costa del Mar, in the North-East side of the map. If you've met Philly Barzaga and completed the "Meet the Monteros" quest, Chorizo will be hanging around his doghouse somewhere on the East side of the main farmhouse, with a little purple mission icon above his head. However, if you haven't done it yet, you'll simply be presented with a rather depressing empty doghouse. Completing this step and what to do is outlined in our Far Cry 6 Amigos guide, as well as all the challenges associated with the little pooch and how you can complete them.

How to unlock Chorizo in Far Cry 6

Once that's set up, with Philly met and the Monteros established, simply begin Chorizo's mission accordingly. There's actually two missions, but the first is very easy - just kill and collect from some gators - and the second is hardly a mission at all, just a walking tour of Montero Farm while Chorizo digs up gifts for you.