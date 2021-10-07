Where the Far Cry 6 Fort Quito key is, or isn't... You're going to kick yourself

If you're trying to find the Far Cry 6 Fort Quito key then you want one of two things and we can help you with both. That said, if you're looking at the locked cage under the fort you are going to facepalm hard when you find out what to do, so prepare...

You'll find Fort Quito almost right at the start of the game when a character called Juan asked you to steal some depleted Uranium. It's basically your 'my first enemy base' tutorial so it shouldn't pose too much of a challenge. If you're looking for the key to the store room containing the uranium, that's easy - one of the guards will drop it when you kill them. If you scanned the fort properly from the lookout point you should have seen a commanding officer tagged with a yellow icon. He's your key man, so say hello, peel the key from his cold dead fingers and grab that fissionable material.

However, if you've found a locked cage, no guard can help you. So here's what you need to do to solve the Far Cry 6 Fort Quito key problem.

Where to find the Far Cry 6 Fort Quito key. Or not

(Image credit: EA)

In the basement area of Fort Quito you'll find this caged area and if you approach the door you'll be told it's locked. At this point in the game you probably won't know that if there is a key, you'll have a prompt to use one even if you don't have it yet. There's no prompt for this door, it's just 'locked'. So how do you get in?

The key (sorry) to getting inside it going along to the right - follow the shut off area around, past some stacks of green palettes and you see some wood paneling.

(Image credit: EA)

Simple smash this wood with your machete and you'll be able to get inside. The door never opens, it's just a lie to throw you off the scent. It's worth getting inside as well because you'll find the Autocrat pistol, which is a great unique sidearm on the Far Cry 6 weapon list to find so early in the game, and one that should get through the next few hours.

So, yeah, that happened. Let's never speak of this again.

