Far Cry 6 Seeds of Love children locations

The Far Cry 6 Seeds of Love mission will have you finding Lorenzo's children for the aging lothario, in order to hand them letters apologising for being a bad dad. The only problem is that the sum total of info you have is a photo of a location for each of the (now grown) kids. It makes it all a bit of treasure hunt hoping you'll stumble across any of the Far Cry 6 landmarks by chance. So coming up we'll detail exactly where you can find all the children in Far Cry 6 Seeds of Love quest.

Far Cry 6 Seeds of Love children location

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

All of Lorenzo's children are scattered around the lower southern part of the Far Cry 6 map for the Far Cry 6 Seeds of Love mission. We've roughed out the locations for the area in the map above, but check below for a more detailed location as, even when you know where to look, the reference landmarks are small and often obscured by trees.

1. Alfaro farm

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

The first photo location can be found on a hill west of Verde Lake and North East of Verde River. If you're flying over, the red building on the side of the mountain should be easy to spot. Speak to the woman there who'll tell you her husband is dead and you can find him in the graveyard. Head to the marker that appears and when you reach the graveyard head uphill until you find the 'ghost' and hand them the letter.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

2. Santo Domingo

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Even if you can't see the orange and blue building, by the sign with the guitar, just listen out for the shouting. The person you want is locked on the top floor of the house. To open the door, you'll need to climb the building opposite and shoot the padlock off through the window.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

3. Oceguera Farm

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

There are some straw thatched buildings on the mountainside directly east of the Basilica De La Virgin. Land there, explore and Dani should say something about checking the workshop. Head to that and you'll find a flower you can interact with (Far Cry 5 fans might recognise the plant used to make the hallucinogenic Bliss drug). Sniff the flower and follow the hallucinations to find the your goal.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

4. Perdomo Farm

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

The sign in the photo is by a red building and some thatched roofs near the road. When you arrive you can find a key hidden under a hat in one of the thatched structures (the woman sitting nearby will tell you as much if you ask, but you don't need to). Use the key to open the locked red door just behind the seated woman to speak to the man inside.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

5. Barriga

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

You'll find this artist's white house surrounded by paintings on the waterfront. You'll have to clear out all the soldiers trying to get in (because someone painted someone else's wife) but once they've gone, speak to the man inside to tick this one off.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

6. Flores Farm

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

When you find the statue by a river, head away from the water to a red building where you'll find a dog. Pet the dog and then follow it across to the river to find two people. We're just going to let this one play out so you can discover it for yourself...

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

7. Corazon Ally, Concepcion

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

When you first find the painting in the picture, Dani will comment about the graffiti, and to find the person you need you'll have to follow the trail of images around the city. The map shows exactly where we found the target when we played but there are painting set ups near most of the graffiti spots which suggest it might be a random spawn. Just look for someone actively painting on the walls with a spray can.