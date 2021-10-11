Far Cry 6 best gear and builds

The Far Cry 6 best gear can twist and change the way you conquer Yara through special builds, adding new abilities to your arsenal and new qualities to Dani. You can make special loadouts by using the best gear and weapons combined to take out all of Castillo's forces through stealth, power or tank builds. And while there's a huge amount of gear to find in Far Cry 6, we've assembled this list of the best gear for you to find here, along with some builds you should craft to help conquer the red team faster.

Best Far Cry 6 gear

While there's a lot of Far Cry 6 gear sets with five gear pieces for each one, they're not all equivalent by any means. A gear set might have four terrible pieces and one fantastic one, or maybe a gear piece is so contextual that it's only helpful in very specific circumstances. For that reason, we've listed some of the better individual pieces, that you can slot into whatever gear you've already found or help contribute to any specific builds you've been bui- assembling.

Check below to find all manner of gear to help you fight through Far Cry 6, and go lower than that to find some builds that you can try out to help you master certain forms of gameplay.

For the more stealthy Guerrilla, you absolutely should get the Dark Tech Boots, which boost your speed while crouching and effectively bring you up to the standard movement speed. If you do a lot of takedowns and stabbings, this is pretty great, allowing you to sidle up to Castillos as fast as possible.

You can buy Dark Tech boots from Juan's Arms Dealers for 700 Yaran Pesos, and you don't need to build anything to unlock them. This is a real must-have purchase and we highly recommend it.

Fifteen Wishes (wrist gear)

For those who dabble in stealth and melee, the Fifteen Wishes bracelet rewards you for playing up close and personal, granting you Yaran Pesos for every takedown you make. It's not a huge amount, but if it's something you're doing regularly, you'll suddenly have a lot more Pesos than you would've normally, financing future purchases, bribes and upgrades.

The Fifteen Wishes can be found as part of the Passing the Torch treasure hunt in the middle of Sierra Perdida (South El Este), along with a new weapon and other, lesser rewards. Just flick the three switches in buildings nearby to open the hut with it inside.

Fuego Mitts (wrist gear)

This one is an early get, but it remains good pretty late into the game, as the Fuego Mitts put out fire on Dani automatically. It won't stop you from taking fire damage if some hired goon puts a flamethrower in your face, but it means you're protected from the very common "on fire" condition which has to manually be put out and prevents you from taking certain actions while it is.

The Fuego Mitts are given to you by Julio in the early campaign mission "Fire and Fury", used to protect you while you burn down tobacco fields. Fortunately, you get to keep them for the rest of the game after that.

Hazmat Gloves MK II (wrist gear)

The upgraded Hazmat Gloves grant the player bonus damage - a lot of bonus damage - against enemies who are poisoned. This sounds pretty contextual, but it really doesn't have to be with the right loadout. Get the Besito Resolver Weapon and some poison grenades, and you'll find yourself pretty effectively working your way through opponents, a lot of which are turned to your side along the way.

Despite being an upgraded "MK II" gear type, you can get this very early on. Just go to our Far Cry 6 Criptograma Chests location guide and find the first chest at North Armonia - you won't even have to leave the first island.

Impact Vest (chest gear)

A lot of Far Cry 6 gear will reduce the damage you take from certain kinds of attack, but not by a huge amount and their specificity makes it hard to build a proper tanky build - what protects you from certain damage won't help against others. That being said, the biggest dangers in Far Cry 6 by our experience tend to be from explosive and blast attacks - grenades, tank shells, trip wires and so on. That makes the Impact Vest a solid option, which reduces damage taken from anything that goes boom. You can buy the Impact Vest from Juan's Arm Dealers for 500 Yaran Pesos, no Bandidos Barracks needed.

Oku's Deliverance (leg gear)

Oku's Deliverance are a set of spirit-powered trousers that grant Dani a damage bonus to enemies beneath them. It's tempting to write this off as a sniper's set, but the reality is that players do a lot of combat from a height advantage, whether firing SMGs from balconies or taking cover on rooftops as the army swarms around them. The damage bonus seemed pretty noteworthy for us, and while it's not clear how much higher you have to be, we found it triggering from about a floor above the opponent, so you don't need to go climbing any radio towers for it.

Oku's Deliverance are found at Fort Oro as part of the Far Cry 6 Triada Blessings Relics quest, which we've outlined how to complete at the link here. In fact, you can get the whole Triada set as part of that mission, to say nothing of the other great rewards you can get from it.

Scrounger Jeans (leg gear)

While some gear provides you with just bonuses to existing stats, other gear will provide new abilities altogether. The Scrounger Jeans are a relatively early-game purchase that means that vehicles are auto-repaired simply while you're sitting in them. Sure, some of you may not use vehicles all too often when wingsuits and horses are available, but some missions will lock you into using them, and that's when Scrounger Jeans are a godsend. You can buy these from Juan's Arms Dealers for 300 Yaran Pesos, without needing to build the Bandidos Barracks.

These boots improve your maximum stamina, giving you greater sprint times. It's not a ground-breaking ability, but considering how often life and death can depend on your ability to reach safety in time, it could be what makes the difference in numerous dangerous situations. You can get these boots from Juan's Arms Dealers for 450 Yaran Pesos.

Street Surgeon Helmet (head gear)

It's not especially flashy as abilities go, but the Street Surgeon Helmet makes you tougher in all respects after healing yourself. It's not especially notable at first, but we found we had to take a lot less cover and protective measures once this was strapped on. Once you're in danger in Far Cry 6 you tend to get put on the defensive, fleeing from explosives and constantly trying to hold onto the last bits of your life. This helmet effectively gives you a chance to retaliate, restoring your health and keeping as much of it as possible while you open fire back. You can buy it from Juan's Arms Dealers for 500 Yaran Pesos, without needing to build any new buildings at the camps.

Far Cry 6 Gear set bonuses

It's worth noting that despite gear coming in sets and coming with a button to equip the whole set at once, there is no such thing as a Far Cry 6 gear set bonus, as there are in many games with gear sets. Wearing all five pieces of the Fuego set, for example, doesn't give you any extra perks beyond the advantages given by all the five pieces individually. For that reason, you shouldn't compromise your outfit by trying to aim for a full set, because it won't get you anything extra for doing so. Frankly, just go for the mismatched hat if you want it.

Best Far Cry 6 Builds

With the addition of gear this means players can effectively make Far Cry 6 builds, developing what they have towards their preferred strategy. We've put together some ideas for builds, including weapon and Supremo choices, seeing as gear is rarely the most important part of the way you set yourself up. Like above, these builds are largely steered towards early players, to help them get down the fundamentals before experimenting on their own terms, and it's why we're focused on essentials rather than finding something for every equipment slot. Other gear and weapons will help and you'll find ones that compliment what you have, but this is what you need.

Far Cry 6 Stealth Build

Dark Tech Boots (foot gear)

Oluwa's Heart (chest gear)

El Susurro (Resolver Weapon)

Any silenced sniper rifle

La Triador (Supremo)

Chorizo (Amigo)

Perception Grenades and Baseballs (Equipment mods)

Simple - the stealth build is about being as quiet and effective at any range, allowing you to kill from all distances and stay as quiet as possible. The Dark Tech Boots keep you going fast while Oluwa's Heart, also obtained from the Triada Blessings quest, means you'll stay quiet while doing so. Meanwhile, El Susurro and a sniper rifle with a silencer on it mean you'll have short-and-close range domination, and La Triador will let you see enemies through walls to ensure you know where your foes are.

Far Cry 6 Aggro Build

Oku's Deliverance (leg gear)

Soft Target Boots (foot gear)

Impact Gloves (wrist gear)

Exterminador (Supremo)

Pyrotechno (Resolver Weapon)

Shotguns and LMGs modded for damage and Supremo charge

M-79 Grenade Launcher

Chicharron (Amigo)

For those who want to ensure as fast as annihilation of the enemy as possible, we put together this build designed for maximum damage in all situations, close or short range. Oku's Deliverance helps for the extra weapon damage across the board, the boots let you get in or out of trouble more easily and the Impact Gloves allow you to trigger grenades on enemies you takedown for extra kills. We picked the Grenade Launcher over the RPG for its greater versatility and control. Meanwhile, a shotgun/LMG combo will have you covered at all ranges, the Pyrotechno will buy you a moment to recover or push forward, and the Exterminador is your "time to win the fight" button.

Far Cry 6 Tank Build

Street Surgeon Helmet (head gear)

Impact Vest (chets gear)

Fuego Mitts (wrist gear)

Furioso (Supremo)

El Muro (Resolver Weapon)

Guapo (Amigo)

Our tank build is based around using the El Muro, a fantastic early Resolver Weapon that protects Dani with a big metal shield and a shotgun on the other hand. Combine that with the Furioso for the dash-power, and this is based around protecting yourself from the front and closing in on opponents to blow their heads off. The Impact Vest takes the edge off Blast Damage, the only thing the shield seems to struggle against, and the Fuego Mitts prevent you from setting yourself on fire with the Furioso.