If you want to know how to get the Far Cry 6 Wingsuit, you've got the right idea. The gliding wings have been a feature of the franchise for several games now, enabling the players to gain a limited flight power when falling from a significant height. Used correctly, the Wingsuit can allow players to navigate across Far Cry 6 and Yara at great speed, evading enemies or just travelling faster than any other vehicle, going over obstacles rather than across/around them. That's why we'll show you where to find and unlock the wingsuit as early as possible in our guide below.

How to get the wingsuit in Far Cry 6

To get the Far Cry 6 Wingsuit, players need to progress with the campaign up to the point where they unlock customisable and upgradable rebel camps. You'll need to be off the starting island to the point where the plot diverts into three separate paths with different rebel factions. Choose any of them and before long you'll unlock a rebel camp in which you can build and customise new structures with different purposes, using the materials you've been receiving from trucks and chests until now.

This is important - once you have the camp unlocked, you want to build a Hideout Network at the Construction Desk. This will require the following materials:

Metal (30)

Gasoline (30)

The Hideout Network has its own purposes, but packaged in with building it comes the Wingsuit! It'll be auto-equipped, so all you need to do now is find a suitable height, throw yourself at the ground, and miss.

How to use the Wingsuit

Once you have the Wingsuit, falling from any significant height will give you the option to trigger it, similarly to the parachute. Press the prompt that comes up (usually it'll be the Left Stick/L3), and it'll trigger the wings. From that point on, you can steer your fall, dropping to gain speed and momentum or pulling up into a controlled glide. Just be sure to activate your parachute before you hit the ground! It's exceptionally useful to get around faster by air dropping into a safe house and gliding to a location - it'll be faster than roads and you won't be bothered, even if it's enemy airspace. There's also wingsuit control options in the pause menu if you're having trouble steering, so feel free to tinker with those to your liking. You can even use the map to fast travel above certain points, so that you drop in from the sky rather than just appearing on the ground.