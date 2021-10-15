Far Cry 6 Cache Money - how to open Bunker 2

The Far Cry 6 Cache Money sees you working out how to open Bunker 2 as part of this treasure hunt in Madrugada. It shouldn't be hard but actually has some really bad signposting that can really make a simple job a lot harder than it should be in Far Cry 6 . So if you're trying to open the Far Cry Cache Money Bunker 2 door and complete the treasure hunt we have all the details.

Far Cry 6 Cache Money treasure hunt location

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

You'll find the Far Cry 6 Cache Money treasure hunt by Esperanza west checkpoint, just outside of Esperanza in Madrugada. The treasure hunt icon will appear if you get close but there's also a chance you'll get intel on it from speaking to any guerillas with the black exclam point over their heads. Once you know where you're going, head to this Aguas Lindas building:

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

You'll need to take a little care getting in if you don't want any trouble, as there's a lot of traffic going through the gate and a sniper tower overlooking everything. Once you're inside, however, things are fairly clear.

This is the building you're looking for, with the treasure hunt note on the guard booth by the barrier that explains Bunker 2 must remain closed at all times.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

How to open Bunker 2 in Far Cry 6 Cache Money (Image: © Ubisoft) Head past the building and you should see a ladder that will take you up to the roof. There's one guard up there, and another below, at ground level around the back, deal with them as you will and then look for a switch overlooking Bunker 2.

If you press the switch the Bunker 2 door will open. Briefly. There seems to be no way of reaching the open door in time and this is where a lot of people are getting stuck. The reason is the spectacularly bad sign posting here - if you want to get into the Cache Money Bunker 2 you need to press the switch and then shoot through the doors while they're open. It's impossible to see most times of day but there are actually explosive containers in there and blowing them up will blast open a hatch on the roof. That's how you get in.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Once inside the bunker head down the corridor to reach an office and storage areas (check the desk for an Assassin's Creed Easter egg note). Shoot the lock to get in the cage for some resources and a key card for the locked door. Inside the office look for a switch behind the desk to open a secret passage and inside there you'll find the Sobek Special sniper rifle, a unique weapon with explosive bullets.

