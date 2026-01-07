Sydney Sweeney's new thriller The Housemaid is getting a sequel after the surprise hit made $133 million at the box office

Less than three weeks after The Housemaid hit the big screen, a sequel to the Sydney Sweeney-led thriller has now officially been announced.

Based on the novel by Freida McFadden, The Housemaid follows Millie (Sweeney), a woman with a troubled past who takes on a job as a live-in housemaid for a wealthy family, who have dark secrets of their own. Amanda Seyfried plays her employer, Nina Winchester.

The movie has been a hit at the box office, making $133 million at the global box office (against a budget of $35 million) since it was released on December 19. The Housemaid has had mixed reviews, but currently holds a Certified Fresh score of 73% on Rotten Tomatoes.

The upcoming sequel will adapt McFadden's follow-up novel, The Housemaid's Secret, which sees Millie start working for another family. Sweeney and her co-star Michele Morrone, who played the Winchesters' groundskeeper Enzo, will return for round two, along with director Paul Feig and screenwriter Rebecca Sonnenshine. Filming is due to start later this year.

"It’s been thrilling to see audiences around the world fall in love with The Housemaid and the incredible work of our talented cast and crew," Feig said in a statement (via Variety). "We’re lucky that Freida McFadden has already extended Millie’s journey on the page, and that we get to work with Rebecca Sonnenshine and Lionsgate to bring this next story to audiences."

The Housemaid is out now in theaters. For more on what to watch, mark your calendar with our guide to this year's biggest movie release dates or see our guide to the most exciting upcoming movies.