Sydney Sweeney's new thriller The Housemaid is getting a sequel after the surprise hit made $133 million at the box office

News
By published

Filming is due to start later this year

Sydney Sweeney as Millie in The Housemaid
(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Less than three weeks after The Housemaid hit the big screen, a sequel to the Sydney Sweeney-led thriller has now officially been announced.

Based on the novel by Freida McFadden, The Housemaid follows Millie (Sweeney), a woman with a troubled past who takes on a job as a live-in housemaid for a wealthy family, who have dark secrets of their own. Amanda Seyfried plays her employer, Nina Winchester.

"It’s been thrilling to see audiences around the world fall in love with The Housemaid and the incredible work of our talented cast and crew," Feig said in a statement (via Variety). "We’re lucky that Freida McFadden has already extended Millie’s journey on the page, and that we get to work with Rebecca Sonnenshine and Lionsgate to bring this next story to audiences."

Emily Garbutt
Entertainment Writer

I’m an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering everything film and TV-related across the Total Film and SFX sections. I help bring you all the latest news and also the occasional feature too. I’ve previously written for publications like HuffPost and i-D after getting my NCTJ Diploma in Multimedia Journalism. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.