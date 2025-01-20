After Dune 2 and Deadpool and Wolverine set the trend, Cinemark's Bring Your Own Popcorn Bucket day included a bedside table and a cauldron

Dune 2 and Deadpool and Wolverine might have set the popcorn bucket trend with their iconic tie-ins, but Cinemark has upped the ante with a 'Bring Your Own Popcorn Bucket day' that saw some truly incredible vessels.

People showed up with just about anything you could think of, including an urn and a whole bedside table. Yep, you read that right – someone showed up and got a literal drawer of popcorn to snack on throughout their movie.

Cinemark hosted Bring Your Own Popcorn Bucket today where anyone who brought a container got it filled with popcorn for $5. pic.twitter.com/hlOUKniiOXJanuary 20, 2025

Cinemark posted a highlight reel, shared below, which includes various crates and even a novelty cauldron. There were also pumpkins and bags, along with a traffic cone, of all things, as seen on the theater's Instagram Story.

Dune 2 kickstarted the trend with its striking sandworm themed popcorn bucket, which then led to Deadpool and Wolverine releasing a pretty NSFW Wolverine tie-in. Since then, there's been everything from a Colosseum for Gladiator 2 to Art the Clown's head for Terrifier 3, along with a different type of sandworm for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

One film that's gone fairly normal for its popcorn buckets, though, is Captain America: Brand New World. That movie has just gone with a Red Hulk-shaped bucket and a shield. Only time will tell what the rest of the year has in store for popcorn buckets…

