From Final Destination's infamous log truck to James Bond's big parade, movie fans are discussing the film moments that changed real life

As we know, art does often imitate real life, but it works the other way around too, as some movies are so memorable that they change the way we live our everyday life.

This is the latest topic of discussion between movie fans online, as one fan took to Reddit to ask, "What are examples where movies have actually changed how people behave in their own lives?"

Of course, the logging truck scene from Final Destination 2 was mentioned. In the sequel, a tree log smashes through a state trooper’s windscreen, decapitating him in the process. This scene has stuck with many of us forever, and was even a source of marketing for the newest movie in the franchise, Final Destination Bloodlines. "Ever since, people have tried to get away from being behind these vehicles," said the poster.

Another horror movie that gave fans another method of dying to worry about was Steven Spielberg’s 1975 classic Jaws. "Jaws caused people to be scared of shark attacks on beaches, even in areas that wouldn't normally have shark attacks, or even sharks." In the same vein, the 1972 thriller Deliverance's depiction of being assaulted and murdered whilst camping apparently put people off the activity altogether.

However, not all movies have had negative effects, as some projects have inspired audiences to pick up new hobbies and even realize their dreams. "There was a massive spike in Navy recruitment after Top Gun came out," said one film buff, and another added, "Twister not only led to an increase in sales of red Dodge Ram pickups, but also an increase in people going to school for meteorology."

Plus, the Hunger Games franchise led to a rise in young girls picking up archery, and Pierce Brosnan’s last outing as James Bond in the 2002 flick Die Another Day convinced many people to sign up for fencing classes, according to this Reddit user.

In fact, the scene in the 2015 James Bond movie Spectre, which featured a huge Día de Los Muertos parade in Mexico City, inspired the real city to continue the tradition. "There had never been a parade before, but the mayor decided he liked the idea and now there has been a huge parade every year for the past 10 years," reads the post.

We wonder which upcoming movies will change the way we see life in the future.