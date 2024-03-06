Deadpool 3 actor says "there are a lot of surprises" when it comes to cameos in Deadpool & Wolverine

As if the Deadpool 3 cast wasn't already looking stacked enough, series actor Karan Soni has teased even more surprise cameos in the finished product.

"There are a lot of surprises," Soni, who plays taxi driver Dopinder in the franchise, told Variety , adding, "Let’s just say a lot of people traveled to London." Filming for the movie took place in London last year.

He also acknowledged that "this new MCU version is ultra-secretive," referring to the fact that the threequel officially brings Ryan Reynolds' Wade Wilson into the MCU.

The movie is already set to have a stacked roster of appearances from Marvel characters, including Hugh Jackman's Wolverine and Jennifer Garner's Elektra, who was last seen in 2003's Daredevil movie with Ben Affleck. The TVA from Loki also has a key role to play in Deadpool 3, particularly Matthew Macfadyen's agent Paradox , and fans think they've spotted some timeline-hopping exploits in the film's trailer , including a scene from Avengers: Age of Ultron . Plus, Emma Corrin's villain has finally been confirmed: they're playing Cassandra Nova, Charles Xavier's evil twin sister.

"When we were making the second one, Ryan was plotting back then," Soni added of Jackman's casting. "I remember him spilling that at lunch one day that he had started a conversation with Hugh. I remember saying, 'People are going to flip out!' Then the studio got sold to Disney and a lot of other stuff happened. But, of course, Ryan followed through because it was dream casting."

Deadpool 3, officially titled Deadpool & Wolverine, arrives in UK cinemas on July 25 and US cinemas on July 26. In the meantime, make sure you're up to date with the MCU with our guide to the story so far in Marvel Phase 5 and a look at what's to come in Marvel Phase 6.