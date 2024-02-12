One detail in the Deadpool 3 trailer may give away the Marvel movie's plot

The first trailer for Deadpool 3 premiered at the Super Bowl last night, which gave us our best – if still cryptic – clues yet to the movie's mysterious plot.

As well as giving us our first, shadowy glimpse at Hugh Jackman's return as Wolverine and introducing us to Matthew Macfadyen's TVA boss, eagle-eyed fans also spotted some callbacks to previous MCU movies.

"The scene in the woods with [the] flipped car looks like a variant of the scene from Age of Ultron when the Avengers are attacking the Hydra Compound," one Reddit user pointed out , referring to a moment when Deadpool is facing off against a bunch of TVA timekeepers in a snowy forest.

"Maybe [Wade Wilson] revisits a lot of previous Marvel/Fox movies?" theorized another .

The trailer revealed that the TVA will play a major role in the movie after they enlist Wade's help for a still unclear mission, so we can expect plenty of timeline shenanigans, and a glimpse of the 20th Century Fox (the studio behind the X-Men movies) logo sunk into the ground in another scene suggests plenty of meta goings-on, too.

In short, it seems like Ryan Reynold's Wade Wilson could be time-hopping between key MCU moments (or visiting them in alternate timelines) – and this is likely how he crosses paths with Wolverine, who, as we know, died in 2017's Logan.

Deadpool 3, officially titled Deadpool & Wolverine, arrives on the big screen on July 25 in the UK and July 26 in the US. In the meantime, make sure you're up to date with the MCU with our guide to the story so far in Marvel Phase 5 and a look at what's to come in Marvel Phase 6.