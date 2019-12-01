Cheap Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order deal: get $20-off right now on PS4 and Xbox One

UPDATE: Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is no longer $49.99 (insert sad face emoji). You can, however, still pick up the Deluxe Edition at Best Buy for $59.99 on PS4 and $59.99 on Xbox One for a pretty solid $10 saving. Oh, and just an FYI: we are tracking all of the best Best Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Cyber Monday deals here.

ORIGINAL: It may have only released a little over two weeks ago, but already do the deals relating to EA’s utterly fantastic Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order keep on coming. This one from Walmart will see you save $20 on the typical $69.99 retail price of its deluxe edition, which gifts you with all manner of great cosmetic in-game extras. It's available now for just $49.99, which is cheaper than the standard edition.

The Deluxe Edition not only gets you one of the best single-player Star Wars games to release in recent years, but also a Crimson skin for protagonist Cal’s trusty droid companion, BD-1, as well as a Crimson skin for his preferred mode of transport, The Mantis. This purchase will also gift you access to an exclusive digital edition art book relating to all the locations, characters and worlds you come across on the journey Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order sets you on – all at the discounted price of just $49.99. That's a great deal.

There's no telling for just how long this offer on Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order will last, so pick it up while you can. And, if you're in the mood for more great game bargains, be sure to check out the other highlighted deals and offers from around the web.

Black Friday game deals from across the web (US)