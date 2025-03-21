Marvel June 2025 solicitations: 10 must-have comics to pre-order this month

Marvel's June 2025 solicitations are packed full of stories tying into the One World Under Doom status quo, in which Doom has conquered the Marvel Universe as its new Sorcerer Supreme. But it's not all doom and gloom as summer heats up.

Imperial #1 is smashing in to set the stage for a new cosmic status quo in the wider Marvel Universe, with writer Jonathan Hickman lending his visionary talents to the story. And speaking of visionary writers, Christopher Priest is returning to his groundbreaking Marvel Knights Black Panther in Marvel Knights: The World to Come, which flashes forward to a possible future.

But that's just scratching the surface of the must-read highlights that stand out from the pack, so read on for our picks for the 10 comics you definitely need to pre-order in June from Marvel.

Imperial #1

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

On Sale: June 4

Imperial #1 brings the start of a new cosmic saga set across the sweeping starborn empires of the Marvel Universe. Written by Jonathan Hickman and drawn by Federico Vicentini and Iban Coello, Imperial will run for just four issues, but according to Marvel it will be the start of a "new galactic order" in the Marvel Universe, bringing in characters such as the Hulks, the Black Panther and the empire of Wakanda, the Nova Corps, and of course the Guardians of the Galaxy - to say nothing of the many kings and queens of Marvel's cosmic empires.

Marvel Knights: The World to Come #1

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

On sale: June 4

When it comes to the Black Panther, there are few creators whose names are as synonymous with the character as writer Christopher Priest. Now, over 20 years after his run that redefined the character, Priest is teaming with artist Joe Quesada, one of the original architects of the Marvel Knights line, for Marvel Knights: The World to Come #1. The issue kicks off a limited series showing a possible future for the Marvel Universe centered around Priest's take on Black Panther and the rest of the Marvel Knights line.

Comic deals, prizes and latest news Get the best comic news, insights, opinions, analysis and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

New Thunderbolts* #1

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

On sale: June 11

Borrowing the stylized asterisk from the upcoming Thunderbolts* MCU movie, Marvel Comics is relaunching the team as New Thunderbolts* by writer Sam Humphries and artist Ton Lima, with a team consisting of Carnage, the Hulk, Namor, Clea, and Wolverine, led by Winter Soldier and Black Widow. "Demented duplicates of the Illuminati are threatening the world, and if they figure out how to work together, they’ll be as unstoppable as the originals," reads Marvel's official solicitation text for New Thunderbolts* #1. "Bucky and Natasha need allies who will do anything to take the duplicates out – but wrangling a team of killers and monsters presents its own dangers."

Giant-Size Dark Phoenix Saga #1

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

On sale: June 11

"The past isn't set in stone," says Marvel's official solicitation text for Giant-Size Dark Phoenix Saga #1, one of several X-Men one-shots that send Ms. Marvel Kamala Khan back in time to different eras in the team's history to preserve the timeline as we know it from Legion, the villain responsible for the original Age of Apocalypse. The Dark Phoenix Saga one-shot is written by Colin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing, who pen the whole series, and drawn by Rod Reis. It'll also feature a back-up story by Steve Foxe and Lucas Werneck.

Death of the Silver Surfer #1

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

On sale: June 11

"Norrin Radd has a galaxy-sized target on his back," reads Marvel's official solicitation text for Death of the Silver Surfer #1. "A new enemy will stop at nothing to steal away everything the Surfer is or ever will be." Right off the bat, the stakes are as high as they can get for the Silver Surfer. The limited series by writer Greg Pak and artist Sumit Kumar will delve into the last days of Norrin Radd, which answers the questions "If the Surfer falls, who then wields the awesome Power Cosmic? And what of the Surfer’s old master, Galactus, Devourer of Worlds?!"

Fantastic Four #33

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

On sale: June 25

Marvel's One World Under Doom status quo is reaching a fever pitch in June, with the heroes of the Marvel Universe teaming up with Doom to take on Dorammu in the main OWUD series. But in Fantastic Four #33, the Richards family is preparing for a rebirth. Having been robbed of their powers by Doom, the FF will undergo a new mission to fix everything, which will lead directly into the launch of a new Fantastic Four #1 in July, just in time for the MCU's Fantastic Four: First Steps reboot movie.

Runaways #1

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

On sale: June 11

Writer Rainbow Rowell returns to the Runaways in June, teaming up with artist Elena Casagrande for a new five-issue limited series that reunites the team that has always been more like a family than traditional superheroes. In their new incarnation, they're joined by a sentient Doombot who is on the run from his own creator, the sinister Doctor Doom. As for the rest, "Nico Minoru has lost her girlfriend, her best friend and her magic. With Karolina, Chase and Alex all out of the picture, Gert’s doing her best to shake the remaining Runaways out of running on autopilot."

Avengers #27

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

On sale: June 18

Black Panther is back in Avengers #27, ending his sabbatical from Earth's Mightiest Heroes just in time to take on a new line-up of one of Marvel's most deadly supervillain teams, the Masters of Evil. Way back in the '80s, the Masters of Evil laid waste to the Avengers and their headquarters in the landmark story 'Under Siege,' and now the new version of the Masters is trying it again, invading the Avengers's living headquarters, the Impossible City. But they'll have T'Challa to contend with, and he might be enough just on his own.

Marvel Rivals: Ignite #1

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

On sale: June 11

Smash-hit hero shooter Marvel Rivals is one of the most popular competitive games in the world, and Marvel Comics is getting in on the action by introducing several new in-game skins designed by superstar artist Peach Momoko in June's Marvel Rivals: Ignite #1 one-shot. Momoko is joined by three manga artists, Yuji Kaku, Mitsuyasu Sakai, and Ryusei Yamada, for a trio of stories that show off the new costumes in a time-traveling story set in Japan. Peach Momoko is currently best known for writing and drawing Ultimate X-Men, which puts a horror manga spin on Marvel's mutants.

Giant-Size Amazing Spider-Man #1

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

On sale: June 11

Fan-favorite filmmaker and comic writer Kevin Smith makes his Marvel return with Giant-Size Amazing Spider-Man, joining writers Al Ewing and Chip Zdarsky and artists Mark Buckingham, CAFU, and more for an anthology comic celebrating everyone's favorite wall-crawler. Smith's story "will have your heart beating in overdrive and your sides hurting from how much you’re laughing," while Ewing and Buckingham "spin a decade-spanning adventure with Spider-Man and some of his best friends," and Zdarsky and CAFU "introduce a brand-new character who will play a big role in the future of Marvel Comics."

Check out the best Marvel Comics stories of all time.