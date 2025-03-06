4 years after Marvel's Runaways ended, the gang is back – and Doctor Doom is coming for them

News
By
published

Rowell and Kris Anka are behind the new Runaways limited series

Doombot and the Runaways.
(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Four years after the final issue of Rainbow Rowell and Kris Anka's Runaways unexpectedly wrapped up with Karolina Dean leaving Earth and her girfriend Nico behind, the gang are back! And it's all thanks to Doctor Doom...

Marvel has announced Runaways, a new five-issue limited series, once again written by Rowell, who is now teamed up with artist Elena Casagrande. The new series is part of the currently running One World Under Doom event, and indeed the Runaways' most recent member – a reprogrammed Doombot – is vital to proceedings, when Emperor Doom decides it's time to reclaim his property.

"Everyone who knows me knows I will show up for any party the Runaways are invited to," said Rowell in a statement about the new series. "They're my all-time faves and my truest love. I can't wait for Runaways fans to see Elena Casagrande's take on the kids – they look so cool – and to see Stephanie Hans' timeless covers. I think we've come up with a really interesting way to weave the Runaways into the One World Under Doom story, while keeping true to the book's independent spirit."

Image 1 of 3
Stephanie Hans' main cover for Runaways #1.
Stephanie Hans' main cover for Runaways #1.(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"This is my first team book, and I'm extremely happy to work on these specific characters," Casagrande added. "I hope to stay true to the Runaways aesthetic, using the right mood for its unique storytelling. I knew Runaways from friends who worked on them, from Stefano Caselli to Sara Pichelli, and I loved seeing the evolution of the team. I’m excited to bring the fun and joy of the Runaways to their fans!"

"WHAT HAPPENS WHEN YOU BREAK A FAMILY?" yells the start of Marvel's synopsis for the first issue. "Marvel's best and scrappiest found family has seen better days. Nico Minoru has lost her girlfriend, her best friend and her magic. With Karolina, Chase and Alex all out of the picture, Gert's doing her best to shake the remaining Runaways out of running on autopilot. But when Doctor Doom tries to reclaim one of their own – Doombot! – it's time to start running…"

Image 1 of 1
Covers from Runaways #1.
(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

You may note that Karolina very much appears on two of the covers above, so don't expect her at least to stay gone for too long...

Runaways was originally created by Brian K. Vaughan and Adrian Alphona in 2003, as part of Marvel's now defunct Tsunami imprint. The series quickly gained a word-of-mouth following, but was axed with #18 until fan demand lead to it being revived the following year. There have been several Runaways, er, runs since, written by the likes of Joss Whedon, Terry Moore, and Kathryn Immonen, but Rowell and artist Kris Anka's run, which launched in 2017 and ran for 38 issues, was arguably the one that best captured fan imaginations.

One World Under Doom: Runaways is published by Marvel Comics on June 11.

The Runaways are on our list of the top teen superhero teams in comic books.

Will Salmon
Will Salmon
Comics Editor

Will Salmon is the Comics Editor for GamesRadar/Newsarama. He has been writing about comics, film, TV, and music for more than 15 years, which is quite a long time if you stop and think about it. At Future he has previously launched scary movie magazine Horrorville, relaunched Comic Heroes, and has written for every issue of SFX magazine for over a decade. He sometimes feels very old, like Guy Pearce in Prometheus. His music writing has appeared in The Quietus, MOJO, Electronic Sound, Clash, and loads of other places and he runs the micro-label Modern Aviation, which puts out experimental music on cassette tape.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Doctor Doom and Rocket Raccoon #1 page
Doctor Doom and Rocket Raccoon come together to kick off J. Michael Straczynski's series of unlikely Marvel team-ups
Doom&#039;s Division #1
One of the least known Marvel Rivals heroes is back in comics as Luna Snow and her team return in their own title - but this time they're working for Doctor Doom
Doctor Doom facing off with the students of Doom Academy
Doom Academy #5 brings the series to a close with a confrontation between Doctor Doom and his students
Fantastic Four #31 cover
The Fantastic Four becomes the Fantastic Two this April as Doctor Doom steals another member's powers
The Umbrella Academy.
The Umbrella Academy is returning to comics with a new storyline featuring the Sparrows from season 3 of the TV show
Finn riding Jake with a broken sword in the air.
Oni Press shares an exclusive preview of the first Adventure Time comic in 7 years
Latest in Marvel Comics
Doombot and the Runaways.
4 years after Marvel's Runaways ended, the gang is back – and Doctor Doom is coming for them
Kamala Khan holds Jean Grey&#039;s body in an homage to the cover of Uncanny X-Men #136
45 years after the original Dark Phoenix Saga, Ms. Marvel Kamala Khan will travel back in time to save X-Men history
Doctor Doom facing off with the students of Doom Academy
Doom Academy #5 brings the series to a close with a confrontation between Doctor Doom and his students
Daredevil leaping into action by Chris Samnee
Who is Daredevil? Everything you ever wanted to know about Marvel's Man Without Fear before Daredevil: Born Again
Juggernaut and Cyclops.
The Amazing Spider-Man #68.DEATHS is a major turning point for one former X-Men villain
Uncanny X-Men #11
Professor Xavier goes into cardiac arrest as X-Manhunt kicks off in Uncanny X-Men #11
Latest in News
Snow falls as guards in armor and red highlights wait in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers
Black Myth: Wukong empowered fellow soulslike devs to become China's first "elite" devs on par with Naughty Dog or Capcom: "The market has been validated"
Liam Neeson as Qui-Gon Jinn in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace
After 26 years, a secret Star Wars reference to George Lucas has been uncovered: "We got a new Phantom Menace Easter Egg before GTA 6"
Windstorm: The Legend of Khiimori
This stunning open-world horse game smashed its $65,000 Kickstarter goal straight away, and it's bringing my favorite part of Red Dead Redemption 2 to 13th-century Mongolia
Robert Pattinson in Mickey 17
Parasite and Mickey 17 director Bong Joon Ho doesn't want to make a franchise film – unless it's an Alien musical
Four adventurers journey into a dim dungeon
Dark and Darker's legal battles are far from over as the popular extraction RPG has been pulled from the Epic Games Store again
Discord
Discord is reportedly "in early talks with banks" about going public, but the company won't comment on "rumours or speculation"
More about marvel comics
Kamala Khan holds Jean Grey&#039;s body in an homage to the cover of Uncanny X-Men #136

45 years after the original Dark Phoenix Saga, Ms. Marvel Kamala Khan will travel back in time to save X-Men history
Doctor Doom facing off with the students of Doom Academy

Doom Academy #5 brings the series to a close with a confrontation between Doctor Doom and his students
Snow falls as guards in armor and red highlights wait in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

Black Myth: Wukong empowered fellow soulslike devs to become China's first "elite" devs on par with Naughty Dog or Capcom: "The market has been validated"
See more latest
Most Popular
Snow falls as guards in armor and red highlights wait in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers
Black Myth: Wukong empowered fellow soulslike devs to become China's first "elite" devs on par with Naughty Dog or Capcom: "The market has been validated"
Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Pratt, and Ke Huy Quan in The Electric State
The Russo brothers reveal why they wanted to direct The Electric State and talk the "very intentional" exploration of timely technology fears in the Netflix sci-fi movie
Liam Neeson as Qui-Gon Jinn in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace
After 26 years, a secret Star Wars reference to George Lucas has been uncovered: "We got a new Phantom Menace Easter Egg before GTA 6"
Windstorm: The Legend of Khiimori
This stunning open-world horse game smashed its $65,000 Kickstarter goal straight away, and it's bringing my favorite part of Red Dead Redemption 2 to 13th-century Mongolia
Four adventurers journey into a dim dungeon
Dark and Darker's legal battles are far from over as the popular extraction RPG has been pulled from the Epic Games Store again
AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT graphics card with red liquid splashing in backdrop
RX 9070 stock will hopefully last longer than the RTX 5070, but I am worried about another wipeout
Monster Hunter Wilds screenshot shows a character and their Palico looking towards the camera.
Monster Hunter Wilds' motion capture actors look like they have one of the best jobs ever, because yes, there are actual humans behind those monster and Palico animations
Upcoming support for underground and multi-level dungeons in Dungeon Alchemist
Dungeon Alchemist community manager is "a little concerned how it's behind a paywall to run games" in D&D's official Sigil VTT
Robert Pattinson in Mickey 17
Parasite and Mickey 17 director Bong Joon Ho doesn't want to make a franchise film – unless it's an Alien musical
Daredevil: Born Again
Marvel fans have spotted a neat link between Daredevil: Born Again, the 2003 movie, and The Sopranos