4 years after Marvel's Runaways ended, the gang is back – and Doctor Doom is coming for them
Rowell and Kris Anka are behind the new Runaways limited series
Four years after the final issue of Rainbow Rowell and Kris Anka's Runaways unexpectedly wrapped up with Karolina Dean leaving Earth and her girfriend Nico behind, the gang are back! And it's all thanks to Doctor Doom...
Marvel has announced Runaways, a new five-issue limited series, once again written by Rowell, who is now teamed up with artist Elena Casagrande. The new series is part of the currently running One World Under Doom event, and indeed the Runaways' most recent member – a reprogrammed Doombot – is vital to proceedings, when Emperor Doom decides it's time to reclaim his property.
"Everyone who knows me knows I will show up for any party the Runaways are invited to," said Rowell in a statement about the new series. "They're my all-time faves and my truest love. I can't wait for Runaways fans to see Elena Casagrande's take on the kids – they look so cool – and to see Stephanie Hans' timeless covers. I think we've come up with a really interesting way to weave the Runaways into the One World Under Doom story, while keeping true to the book's independent spirit."
"This is my first team book, and I'm extremely happy to work on these specific characters," Casagrande added. "I hope to stay true to the Runaways aesthetic, using the right mood for its unique storytelling. I knew Runaways from friends who worked on them, from Stefano Caselli to Sara Pichelli, and I loved seeing the evolution of the team. I’m excited to bring the fun and joy of the Runaways to their fans!"
"WHAT HAPPENS WHEN YOU BREAK A FAMILY?" yells the start of Marvel's synopsis for the first issue. "Marvel's best and scrappiest found family has seen better days. Nico Minoru has lost her girlfriend, her best friend and her magic. With Karolina, Chase and Alex all out of the picture, Gert's doing her best to shake the remaining Runaways out of running on autopilot. But when Doctor Doom tries to reclaim one of their own – Doombot! – it's time to start running…"
You may note that Karolina very much appears on two of the covers above, so don't expect her at least to stay gone for too long...
Runaways was originally created by Brian K. Vaughan and Adrian Alphona in 2003, as part of Marvel's now defunct Tsunami imprint. The series quickly gained a word-of-mouth following, but was axed with #18 until fan demand lead to it being revived the following year. There have been several Runaways, er, runs since, written by the likes of Joss Whedon, Terry Moore, and Kathryn Immonen, but Rowell and artist Kris Anka's run, which launched in 2017 and ran for 38 issues, was arguably the one that best captured fan imaginations.
One World Under Doom: Runaways is published by Marvel Comics on June 11.
The Runaways are on our list of the top teen superhero teams in comic books.
Will Salmon is the Comics Editor for GamesRadar/Newsarama. He has been writing about comics, film, TV, and music for more than 15 years, which is quite a long time if you stop and think about it. At Future he has previously launched scary movie magazine Horrorville, relaunched Comic Heroes, and has written for every issue of SFX magazine for over a decade. He sometimes feels very old, like Guy Pearce in Prometheus. His music writing has appeared in The Quietus, MOJO, Electronic Sound, Clash, and loads of other places and he runs the micro-label Modern Aviation, which puts out experimental music on cassette tape.
