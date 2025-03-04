45 years after the original Dark Phoenix Saga, Ms. Marvel Kamala Khan will travel back in time to save X-Men history

Legion is trying to change X-Men history again, but this time Ms. Marvel Kamala Khan is out to stop him

Kamala Khan holds Jean Grey&#039;s body in an homage to the cover of Uncanny X-Men #136
(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Ms. Marvel is going on a journey through X-Men history in a series of five one-shots commemorating 50 years since the landmark release of Len Wein and Dave Cockrum’s Giant-Size X-Men #1 which redefined Marvel's mutants forever. And now, Kamala Khan, whose journey takes her through some of the most beloved and important X-Men stories, may just wind up redefining parts of X-Men history again.

As previously announced, the series of five one-shots will kick off with Giant-Size X-Men #1, and now Marvel has revealed new information about the second one-shot in the series, Giant-Size Dark Phoenix Saga #1, along with a preview of unlettered interior art by writers Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing and artist Rod Reis, along with Reis' variant cover for the one-shot, as well as the main cover by Adam Kubert, and a checklist of the one-shots:

Check it out:

Image 1 of 6
Legion stealing the Phoenix Force as Kamala Khan tries to catch a falling Jean Grey
(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"From the emergence of Krakoa in Giant-Size X-Men #1 to Age of Apocalypse, House of M and The Dark Phoenix Saga, history has shaped – and shattered – the X-Men time and again. But what if those moments held deeper secrets? What if the past wasn’t set in stone?" asks Marvel's official solicitation text for Giant-Size Dark Phoenix #1.

"The event sees Ms. Marvel pulled into the distant past by an unstable and unleashed Legion! Locked in a battle through time against the Omega-Level mutant, Kamala is only one standing in the way of X-Men history being warped forever!" it continues. "As the story we know unfolds before her eyes, the new mutant must team up with Jean Grey in her darkest hour and master her dangerous new mutant power in this cosmic, emotional saga."

As just about everyone will recognize, 1980's Dark Phoenix Saga is one of the most momentous X-Men stories of all time, which totally changed the make up of the team forever through the death and rebirth of Jean Grey. Meanwhile, this isn't the first time Legion has changed X-Men history, as he's also the mutant responsible for 1995's Age of Apocalypse event - which will also form the basis for one of the one-shots.

At the same time, the one-shot's "Revelations" back-up story by writer Steve Foxe and artist Lucas Werneck will "reveal the hidden secret that binds Scott Summer and Jean Grey together."

Giant-Size Dark Phoenix Saga #1 goes on sale June 11.

Stay up to date on all the new X-Men comics Marvel has planned for release.

George Marston
George Marston

I've been Newsarama's resident Marvel Comics expert and general comic book historian since 2011. I've also been the on-site reporter at most major comic conventions such as Comic-Con International: San Diego, New York Comic Con, and C2E2. Outside of comic journalism, I am the artist of many weird pictures, and the guitarist of many heavy riffs. (They/Them)

