45 years after the original Dark Phoenix Saga, Ms. Marvel Kamala Khan will travel back in time to save X-Men history
Legion is trying to change X-Men history again, but this time Ms. Marvel Kamala Khan is out to stop him
Ms. Marvel is going on a journey through X-Men history in a series of five one-shots commemorating 50 years since the landmark release of Len Wein and Dave Cockrum’s Giant-Size X-Men #1 which redefined Marvel's mutants forever. And now, Kamala Khan, whose journey takes her through some of the most beloved and important X-Men stories, may just wind up redefining parts of X-Men history again.
As previously announced, the series of five one-shots will kick off with Giant-Size X-Men #1, and now Marvel has revealed new information about the second one-shot in the series, Giant-Size Dark Phoenix Saga #1, along with a preview of unlettered interior art by writers Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing and artist Rod Reis, along with Reis' variant cover for the one-shot, as well as the main cover by Adam Kubert, and a checklist of the one-shots:
"From the emergence of Krakoa in Giant-Size X-Men #1 to Age of Apocalypse, House of M and The Dark Phoenix Saga, history has shaped – and shattered – the X-Men time and again. But what if those moments held deeper secrets? What if the past wasn’t set in stone?" asks Marvel's official solicitation text for Giant-Size Dark Phoenix #1.
"The event sees Ms. Marvel pulled into the distant past by an unstable and unleashed Legion! Locked in a battle through time against the Omega-Level mutant, Kamala is only one standing in the way of X-Men history being warped forever!" it continues. "As the story we know unfolds before her eyes, the new mutant must team up with Jean Grey in her darkest hour and master her dangerous new mutant power in this cosmic, emotional saga."
As just about everyone will recognize, 1980's Dark Phoenix Saga is one of the most momentous X-Men stories of all time, which totally changed the make up of the team forever through the death and rebirth of Jean Grey. Meanwhile, this isn't the first time Legion has changed X-Men history, as he's also the mutant responsible for 1995's Age of Apocalypse event - which will also form the basis for one of the one-shots.
At the same time, the one-shot's "Revelations" back-up story by writer Steve Foxe and artist Lucas Werneck will "reveal the hidden secret that binds Scott Summer and Jean Grey together."
Giant-Size Dark Phoenix Saga #1 goes on sale June 11.
Stay up to date on all the new X-Men comics Marvel has planned for release.
