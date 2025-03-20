Marvel Rivals goes manga in a new comic from Peach Momoko and three other Japanese artists that reveals several new in-game costumes

Peach Momoko has designed three new Marvel Rivals skins and has enlisted a trio of manga artists to help show them off in a new comic

Marvel Rivals: Ignite #1
(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Superstar artist Peach Momoko is no stranger to Marvel Rivals, with her interpretation of Psylocke serving as the game's main incarnation of the character. Now, she's going hands-on with a new one-shot titled Marvel Rivals: Ignite #1 in which she'll team up with three manga artists for a trio of stories that reveal new skins that she's created for the game.

Though we don't know when they'll be added to Marvel Rivals, you can get your first look at the skins in stories that bring in Japanese artists Yuji Kaku, Mitsuyasu Sakai, and Ryusei Yamada which take the reader on a time-traveling adventure through Japan. Each story will be illustrated by a different artist, with the interior pages being black and white accompanied by a single offset color that will differ from story to story.

Here's a gallery of three covers for Marvel Rivals: Ignite #1, including the main cover by Peach Momoko as well as her variant cover, and another variant by interior artist Yuji Kaku, all of which show off some of the skins Momoko has created:

Image 1 of 3
Marvel Rivals: Ignite #1
(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Marvel Rivals is a smash-hit hero shooter that brings together different incarnations of popular Marvel heroes and villains from across different timelines and realities as they battle on warring sides of a conflict between two different versions of Doctor Doom.

Peach Momoko is the current writer and artist of Ultimate X-Men, which recontextualizes the classic mutant team in Japan, pitting them against a bizarre mutant cult with sinister ambitions.

Marvel Rivals: Ignite #1 goes on sale June 11.

