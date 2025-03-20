Spider-Man and the Fantastic Four team up in a new story from Jay and Silent Bob creator Kevin Smith

Giant Size The Amazing Spider-Man also includes work by Chip Zdarsky and Al Ewing

Spider-Man swings into action alongside the Fantastic Four and Ms. Marvel.
(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Hot on the heels of the news that Kevin Smith is writing a crossover between Jay and Silent Bob and Archie Comics, the writer/director is also returning to Marvel Comics, penning a new Spider-Man and Fantastic Four story for June's newly announced Giant-Size The Amazing Spider-Man #1.

In the issue, Smith and artist Giuseppe Camuncoli bring Peter Parker and the Fantastic Four together for a tale that "will have your heart beating in overdrive and your sides hurting from how much you're laughing," according to Marvel. It's followed up by a "decade-spanning" new adventure from Al Ewing and Mark Buckingham, plus a story by Chip Zdarsky and Cafu that is said to introduce a new character who will "play a big role in the near future."

Here's Greg Capullo's main cover for the special issue.

Spider-Man and the Fantastic Four on the cover of Giant Size The Amazing Spider-Man #1.

Greg Capullo's main cover for Giant Size The Amazing Spider-Man #1. (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"Everyone always says Giant Size X-Men this, Giant Size X-Men that," says Spider-Editor Nick Lowe of the new book. "And I'm sick of it, so we put together the best and coolest Giant-Size book ever."

He adds, "Kevin Smith and Giuseppe Camuncoli spin an instant classic! Al Ewing and Mark Buckingham use Spidey as a prism to the whole Marvel Universe and its history! Chip Zdarsky and Cafu bring you the coolest new Marvel character in recent memory who throws Spidey for a loop! And that's not even all!"

Smith – a well-established comics writer and fan – has history with Peter Parker and chums. Having penned a popular run of Daredevil for Marvel in the early 2000s, he was approached about taking over as the writer of The Amazing Spider-Man, alongside artist Terry Dodson. While the previous ASM writer J. Michael Straczynski was finishing up his work, the pair launched the six-issue limited series, Spider-Man/Black Cat: The Evil That Men Do, which was intended to reintroduce Felicia Hardy to the comic after a period of absence.

With Smith's film work increasingly filling his time, however, there were lengthy delays between issues of the series, which took more than three years to complete, and Smith didn't end up writing The Amazing Spider-Man. Now he's finally getting his chance.

Giant-Size The Amazing Spider-Man #1 is published by Marvel Comics on June 11.

