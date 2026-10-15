Marvel Comics NYCC announcements: Peter Parker and Miles Morales fall out, new Captain Marvel, and much more

New York Comic Con 2026 has come and gone. As ever, the four-day event was packed to the gills with news and announcements from all of the major publishers. Marvel had a particularly well-stocked selection of announcements, teasing an epic slew of new titles that will be headed our way over the coming months.
Across several panels, the publisher teased several big releases for Spider-Man, a brand new ongoing series for Captain Marvel, an intriguing X-Men spin-off, and much more besides. It also ended with an ominous tease for a mysterious upcoming event that appears to be called 1 Day. It's an intriguing selection of projects with some starry creators attached, so read on to find out more.
It wouldn't be a Marvel panel without a slew of new Spider-Man-related comic announcements – and NYCC did not disappoint in this regard.
Crisis of Faith: This new crossover event by Joe Kelly and Bryan Edward Hill unites both Peter Parker and Miles Morales – only to seemingly shatter their bonds of trust, potentially forever.
Marvel is keeping most of the plot details locked down for now, but Spider-Man editor Nick Lowe teased that, "Peter has been getting more and more risky with his choices since Hellgate punched him into space. Some of those will get uncovered, and Miles is not pleased. But Miles has been keeping some strange and questionable company of late that Peter does not approve of." Crisis of Faith begins in April 2027.
Spider-Man Noir: Alex Segura and Farid Karami spin a web of intrigue in this new Spider-Man Noir mystery, which will bring Peter face-to-face with Venom Noir!
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"It's been a treat to blend two of my favorite things – noir stories and the Spider-Man mythos – in the pages of Spider-Man Noir," said Segura. "Working with an amazing artist like Farid on a story that not only introduces mysterious (and perhaps familiar) elements to the Noir universe but also pushes Spidey to the brink has been a blast, and we're aiming to keep readers on their toes from page one. Plus, we get to answer the ultimate question – can Peter Parker EVER be truly happy?"
We're guessing the answer to that one is: absolutely not.
Spider-Punk: When Hobie Brown's bandmates go missing, Spider-Punk steps back into action. His investigations bring him up against a brand new adversary, Mz. Negative, as well as Scorpion in this series from Cody Ziglar and Justin Mason.
"[I'm] very honored and excited to take another spin around the block with Hobie and further explore the world of Spider-Punk and Universe-138," said Ziglar in a statement. "Justin Mason has been one of my favorite artists to work with, and we have a lot of really cool (and emotional!) stuff planned. [I'm] excited to tell a longer-form, solo, Hobie story and even more excited that fans showed up in such strong numbers that it made a 3rd book possible!"
Marvel SFX – Thwip: A bizarre title for the first issue of a very fun-sounding anthology series based around, yes, the iconic Spider-Man "THWIP!" sound effect. The new issue features stories from Jed MacKay, Stephen Graham Jones, and Rainbow Rowell with art from Alessandro Cappuccio, Lucas Werneck, and more still to be revealed.
Also fighting crime in New York is Daredevil, who is getting a special oversized issue #700 in March 2027, courtesy of writer Stephanie Phillips and artist Lee Garbett.
Captain Marvel
Ms. Marvel co-creator G. Willow Wilson and Rachael Stott are the creative team behind this new Captain Marvel series.
Following the events of the recent Avengers: Armageddon, Carol Danvers is in a bad place. The synopsis for the new book reveals that "Carol will have to challenge everything she thought she knew about being Captain Marvel – and break every rule along the way. And as she pushes herself further, a threat that has been quietly assembling in the shadows of the Marvel Universe for decades is finally ready to make its move."
"I'm so excited to be returning to these characters who I love so much, these readers who I love so much, and to be taking Carol on her next big adventure," said Wilson. "I can't wait to get started and for fans to see what we have in store for Carol and all her friends. So chin up, put your boots on. We're going back up!" Captain Marvel #1 blasts into comic stores in May 2027.
Magneto: End of Days
The mercurial Master of Magnetism comes into focus in this eight-issue limited series from Brian Michael Bendis and Andrea Sorrentino. Magneto: End of Days looks back over the life of a mutant who has been a hero, a villain, and everything in between over 60 years of publishing. The series will recap key events from Magneto's personal history, with each issue told from a different point of view.
"Magneto is one of Stan Lee and Jack Kirby's best creations," said Bendis. "This time, we're going to delve into his world in very curated, unique chapters from every era of the Marvel Universe. And I'm reuniting with some of my favorite comic creators – Andrea and Dave together is a special event in itself, and Tom Brevoort is responsible for some of my best moments at Marvel. We've been working on this book for many months and it's just beautiful." Magneto: End of Days starts in February 2027.
X-Men: Regulators
This five-issue limited series spins out from Uncanny X-Men. It follows a team of mutants, the Regulators, in the late 1800s/early 1900s as they grapple with both mutant hatred and real-world racism.
Some of the characters here include four-armed gunslinger John Slaughter Freedman, the psychic Mother Witchfire, Lady Henrietta, who can transform herself into rock, and marksman Michael St. Juniors. The series is written by Mikki Kendall with art by Georges Jeanty, with #1 dropping in February 2027.
In other X-Men news, Marvel also teased the next few issues of Gail Simone and Juan Frigeri's Uncanny X-Men, which is about to start a new arc, 'Soul Deep', with this month's #37. Expect the return of villainous Sarah Gaunt, who sets out to destroy Xavier's legacy once and for all.
Immortal Soldiers
Also spinning off from the cataclysmic events of Avengers: Armageddon is Immortal Soldiers, a new one-shot from Chip Zdarsky and Christian Rosado.
"With the world no longer trusting superheroes to save them, Earth still needs saving," reads the official teaser. "Who will step up to the plate and keep watch over the planet when we need it the most?"
The striking cover art above seems to hint at the surprise return of Nick Fury... but could he have joined Hydra?! Immortal Soldiers is published in January 2027.
Hulk War: Infernal Rage
This five-issue event series is the final act in Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Nic Klein's three-and-a-bit-year run on Hulk. In it, the Jade Giant has been possessed by an ancient evil known as the Endless. Now known as the Infernal Hulk, he is rampaging across the Marvel Universe, leaving disaster and corruption in his wake. Is the real Hulk gone for good?
Hulk War: Infernal Rage follows a series of one-shots, which began with last months Infernal Hulk vs. Wolverine and continues into Infernal Hulk vs. Spider-Man and Infernal Hulk vs. Avengers. Infernal Rage begins in February 2027.
Marvel x Kadokawa
Marvel's ongoing collaboration with Japanese publisher Kadokawa will continue into 2027, with new manga-inspired riffs on several classic characters, including Iron Man, Spider-Gwen, Deadpool, and Venom.
The stories announced were I Am Iron Man by TERU; Spider-Gwen: Her Big Debut by Yamada Ryusei; Deadpool: Millionaire with a Mouth by Momoi Baisuke; and a Venom tale that is riffing on the character's 'Lethal Protector' arc by Peperon. There's also a new Spider-Man tale, Shibuya Cross Line, by Tokitokoro.
All five of these manga are available to read right now in Japanese, with English translations to come, though no release date has been announced for those just yet.
1 Day
Finally... we have absolutely no idea what this is. Marvel has released a cryptic teaser and tagline for something that may or may not be called 1 Day. "THIS JUNE… TOMORROW IS ONE DAY AWAY. Save the date… because no one is promised the future. June 2027"
Ominous – and perhaps a callback to Spider-Man's infamous One More Day storyline? Only time will tell. We'll be keeping a close eye out for more on this one.
Will Salmon is the former Streaming Editor for GamesRadar+. He has been writing about film, TV, comics, and music for more than 15 years, which is quite a long time if you stop and think about it. At Future he launched the scary movie magazine Horrorville, relaunched Comic Heroes, and has written for every issue of SFX magazine for well over a decade. His music writing has appeared in The Quietus, MOJO, Electronic Sound, Clash, and loads of other places too.
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