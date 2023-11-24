Your definitive guide to the best Black Friday video game deals on the web today

We've gathered up all the best Black Friday video game deals we've found so far, so that you can head straight to the biggest discounts across PS5, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch today. Whether you're stocking up your library for the holiday season or catching up on some 2023 sleeper hits there are plenty of discounts to browse at the moment.

Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and GameStop are leading the charge in the US, with up to $30 off new and older releases alike. Meanwhile, the UK is seeing some fantastic record low prices from Amazon and Very, with Currys and Argos hot on their tails as well. That means there's plenty of competition between retailers right now - and some super low prices for us.

Our top picks from this year's Black Friday video game deals sit across PS5 and Nintendo Switch. Walmart is leading the pack with some particularly stunning discounts in these arenas, but the retailer can be bested by Amazon and Best Buy on some games.

Stocking your backlog with the latest and greatest titles is one of the best parts of Black Friday gaming deals, and you'll find all the biggest Black Friday video game deals just below.

Black Friday video game deals: PS5

It Takes Two (PS5 / Xbox) | $39.99 $19.99 at Best Buy

Save $20 - It Takes Two is down to just $19.99 on both Xbox and PlayStation right now. Considering I've only ever seen this co-op adventure down to $22 in the past, that's a fantastic offer. This title has been discounted regularly in recent weeks, but you're grabbing a record low price here. Buy it if: ✅ You have a player two ready

✅ You enjoy puzzle platforming Don't buy it if: ❌ You prefer solo adventures Price Check: Walmart: $22.15 | Amazon: $27.10



Kena: Bridge of Spirits | $49.99 $19.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - Amazon has a record low price on Kena: Bridge of Spirits right now - excellent considering Walmart just upped its rate to $28. If you've been sleeping on this platformer adventure, now's an excellent time to jump in. Buy it if: ✅ You like colorful platformers

✅ You appreciate physical extras Don't buy it if: ❌ You've already got a big backlog

❌ You've got access to the PS Plus Game Catalog Price check: Walmart: $27.99 | Best Buy: OOS

Horizon Forbidden West (PS4) | $44.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Save $15 - This is the cheapest we've ever seen Horizon Forbidden West, and it's a rate we've only spotted a couple of times in the game's life. This is the PS4 version, but the PS5 disk is $10 more right now and you can still bag a free upgrade to the full PS5 quality here. Buy it if: ✅ You're an open-world RPG fan

✅ You enjoyed the first game

✅ You want freedom in your combat style Don't buy it if: ❌ You didn't enjoy the original Price Check: Walmart: $42.99 | Best Buy: $49.99



Sonic Frontiers | $59.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - If you've been meaning to give Sonic's latest high-speed adventure a whirl, now might be your chance. The open-world caper is currently half-price, and we haven't spotted it for less anywhere else. Buy it if: ✅ You like open-world platformers

✅ You're a fan of Sega's Blue Hedgehog Don't buy it if: ❌ You prefer classic Sonic games

❌ You've not got time for another open-world Price check: Best Buy $29.99 | Walmart: $34.99



Madden NFL 24 | $69.99 $29.99 at Best Buy

Save $27 - The latest Madden game is currently 39% cheaper at Amazon, with other retailers not quite reaching as low. It's actually the lowest price we've spotted to date, so it might be worth tackling sooner rather than later. Buy it if: ✅ You like football games

✅ You always pick up the latest version Don't buy it if: ❌ You'd rather play on PC

❌ You're happy playing last year's edition Price check: Walmart $30 | Amazon: OOS

Returnal | $69.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - Housemarque's ruthless roguelike is now better than half price, and while it was slightly cheaper last month, this is still one of the best offers we've spotted for the game during Black Friday. Buy it if: ✅ You like a challenge

✅ You're a fan of other roguelike games Don't buy it if: ❌ You aren't into sci-fi

❌ You prefer games to be on the easy side Price check: Best Buy $69.99 | Walmart $44.99

Resident Evil 4 | $59.99 $30 at Walmart

Save $30 - If you're after some spooks this holiday season, you'll find Resident Evil 4 also included in Walmart's Black Friday video game deals. We've only ever seen this title on sale for $39.99 in the past, so you're saving an extra $10 on top of regular discounts today. Buy it if: ✅ You enjoyed Resident Evil Village

✅ You're a survival horror fan

✅ You don't mind a shorter game Don't buy it if: ❌ You don't like horror Price Check: Best Buy: $39.99 | Amazon: OOS



Horizon Forbidden West | $69.99 $30 at Walmart

Save $40 - The PS5 version of Horizon Forbidden West is down to $30 right now, with a full $40 off the $69.99 MSRP. We generally see this title on sale for around $40 or $50 day to day, but this is a strong offer. Buy it if: ✅ You liked the previous game

✅ You're an open world action fan

✅ You want more Horizon lore Don't buy it if: ❌ You haven't played the original yet Price Check: Amazon: $37.99 | Best Buy: $49.99



Star Wars Jedi: Survivor | $69.99 $30 at Walmart

Save $40 - It might have flown off the shelves elsewhere, but Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is still available at Walmart for just $30. That's a full $40 off the $70 MSRP, saving you over half the price. Buy it if: ✅ You enjoyed Fallen Order

✅ You're a fan of the Star Wars franchise

✅ You like story-led action games Don't buy it if: ❌ You're not a Star Wars fan Price Check: Amazon: OOS | Best Buy: $34.99



Street Fighter 6 | $69.99 $33 at Amazon

Save $37 - Amazon has Street Fighter 6 down to just $33 right now, impressive considering this is a relatively recent release having just hit the shelves in June. A must-buy for fans of the series and arcade fighting games alike.



Buy it if: ✅ You're ready to move on from Street Fighter 5

✅ You love arcade fighting games

✅ You're looking for an approachable fighter Don't buy it if: ❌ You're not into VS fighters

❌ You're still happy playing Street Fighter 5 Price check: Best Buy $39.99 | Walmart: $47.95

God of War: Ragnarök | $69.99 $34.99 at Best Buy

Save $35 - Best Buy is leading the pack with this $35 discount on God of War: Ragnarok - you'll find plenty of discounts across the web on this blockbuster release, but the best Black Friday video game deal on this one is $34.99.



Buy it if: ✅ You like action-adventure games

✅ You building up your first-party PS5 collection Don't buy it if: ❌ You haven't played the first game yet Price check: Amazon: OOS | Walmart: $40



Dead Island 2 | $69.99 $34.99 at Amazon

Save $35 - Dead Island 2 has dropped to a brand new record low price over at Amazon, taking a dip to $35 for the first time ever in today's Black Friday offers. That means you can grab the Day One edition for a fantastic rate right now. Buy it if: ✅ You enjoyed the original game

✅ You're after a fun zombie slasher

✅ You're a horror fan Don't buy it if: ❌ You don't like gore Price Check: Best Buy: $34.99 | Walmart: $69.99



Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales | $69.99 $34.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 - Trying to catch up for the new sequel? You can now grab the web-slinging spin-off for under $30. It even includes Spider-Man Remastered, so you'll be all set to take on Kraven the Hunter. Buy it if: ✅ You're planning on playing Spider-Man 2

✅ You've not played the first game

✅ You like action adventures Don't buy it if: ❌ You'd rather play on PC

❌ You've already got the first game

❌ You're not a fan of comic book capers Price check: Walmart $40 | Amazon: OOS

Dead Space Remake | $69.99 $34.99 at Best Buy

Save $35 - We've only ever seen the 2023 remake of Dead Space go to $39.99 in previous sales, and that was back in October. Since then this has been MSRP all the way until Best Buy came in and dropped the price by an extra $5 this week. Buy it if: ✅ You enjoyed the original game

✅ You enjoy Resident Evil games

✅ You've been waiting for a discount Don't buy it if: ❌ You don't like horror Price Check: Walmart: $40 | Amazon: OOS

Final Fantasy XVI | $69.99 $35 at Amazon

Save $35 - Final Fantasy XVI just hit a brand new record low price at Amazon, with half the price cut away from the final figure. You're getting the game for just $35 here - the best price on the web right now. Buy it if: ✅ You enjoyed previous Final Fantasy games

✅ You prefer real-time combat

✅ You particularly liked FF7 Remake Don't buy it if: ❌ You prefer classic turn-based combat Price Check: Best Buy: $39.99 | Walmart: $69.98



Hogwarts Legacy | $69.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 - You're grabbing one of the year's biggest releases for a fantastic rate here, scoring Hogwarts Legacy for just $40 at Walmart. This is one of the first major savings we've seen on the Warner Bros. blockbuster. Buy it if: ✅ You're a Harry Potter fan

✅ You're bored of gunplay combat

✅ You haven't played many open-world games before Don't buy it if: ❌ You're not a Harry Potter fan Price Check: Walmart: $40 | Amazon: OOS



Assassin's Creed: Mirage | $59.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

Save $20 - Assassin's Creed Mirage has dropped to $39.99 at Best Buy this week, the lowest price we've seen. That's impressive considering this is such a recent release. Buy it if: ✅ You enjoyed AC before Syndicate

✅ You prefer a more streamlined game world

✅ You don't mind a shorter game Don't buy it if: ❌ You prefer the open worlds of Odyssey and Origins Price Check: Amazon: $44.99 | Walmart: $40

Elden Ring | $59.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - If you slept through the phenomenon that was Elden Ring last year, this is an excellent chance to catch up. Amazon currently has a $20 discount on this title - bringing us just $5 away from last year's record-low Black Friday price. Buy it if: ✅ You don't mind a challenge

✅ You're a Dark Souls fan

✅ You want easy-to-pick-up, difficult-to-master gameplay Don't buy it if: ❌ You don't have the hours to sink into it Price Check: Walmart: $42.95 | Best Buy: $39.99



The Last of Us Part 1 | $69.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 - One of the biggest PlayStation games ever is now at its lowest-ever price at Best Buy. That's excellent news for anyone looking to journey back to this classic in PS5-level quality.

Buy it if: ✅ You like story-driven games

✅ You're preparing to play Part 2

✅ You enjoyed the HBO series Don't buy it if:



❌ You'd prefer something more light-hearted Price check: Walmart: $40 | Amazon: OOS



Black Friday video game deals: Nintendo Switch

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope | $59.99 $14.99 at Best Buy

Save $45 - This charming Mario spinoff is now available for its lowest-ever price thanks to Black Friday, and it's one to jump on if you're a fan of cute turn-based strategy games. If for nothing else, it's worth it for Rabbid Peach alone. Buy it if: ✅ You like turn-based strategy

✅ You enjoyed the original game

✅ You don't want to spend too much Don't buy it if: ❌ You prefer more action in your Mario games Price Check: Walmart: OOS | Amazon: OOS



Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga | $24.99 $15 at Walmart

Save $10 - Walmart has the best price on Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga right now, dropping the $25 title down to just $15 in its latest Black Friday video game deals. Buy it if: ✅ You enjoy Lego games

✅ You're a Star Wars fan

✅ You want a fairly easy relaxing game Don't buy it if: ❌ You're expecting difficult gameplay Price Check: Best Buy: $19.99 | Amazon: $31



Sonic Origins Plus | $39.99 $19.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - Sonic Origins Plus is down to a record-low $19.99 price at Amazon right now. This was already a cheaper game, but this is the first time we've seen it drop below $30. Buy it if: ✅ You want classic Sonic action

✅ You like fast-paced platforming Don't buy it if: ❌ You're expecting Frontiers-style gameplay Price Check: Best Buy: $24.99 | Walmart: $20



Nintendo Switch Sports | $49.99 $30 at Walmart

Save $20 - Nintendo Switch Sports is down to $30 at Walmart, with $20 off that original $50 MSRP. That's the best price we've seen for the multiplayer Wii Sports throwback. Buy it if: ✅ You miss the days of Wii Sports

✅ You need a new multiplayer game

✅ You enjoy competitive minigames Don't buy it if: ❌ You have a Switch Lite Price Check: Best Buy: $39.99 | Amazon: $43



Super Mario Odyssey | $59.99 $30 at Walmart

Save $20 - Walmart also has the web's best price on Super Mario Odyssey today, with the 3D platformer dropping all the way from $59.99 to $30 on these digital shelves. Buy it if: ✅ You want the best 3D Mario action going

✅ You've got a player two ready

✅ You enjoy exploring in action adventure Don't buy it if: ❌ You're expecting classic side-scrolling action Price Check: Amazon: $39.99 | Best Buy: $39.99



The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild | $59.99 $30 at Walmart

Save $30 - Walmart also has the best price going on Breath of the Wild right now - fantastic news for anyone after some serious game time over the holidays. This is an older release but it's still difficult to find on sale even years after launch. Buy it if: ✅ You're getting ahead of Tears of the Kingdom

✅ You want an open-world adventure

✅ You're a fan of the series Don't buy it if: ❌ You don't have loads of hours to play Price Check: Best Buy: $39.99 | Amazon: $51



Mario Kart 8 Deluxe | $59.99 $41.99 at Walmart

Save $18 - If you're yet to get behind the wheel of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, this $18 from Walmart can certainly get you there for less. This is an original release from the very start of the Switch's lifespan, but we still don't see offers like this every day. Buy it if: ✅ You want a multiplayer crowd-pleaser

✅ You're buying for kids

✅ You enjoyed previous Mario Kart titles Don't buy it if: ❌ You'd prefer classic Mario platforming Price Check: Amazon: $48.99 | Best Buy: $48.99



Black Friday video game deals: Xbox

Red Dead Redemption 2 | $59.99 $15 at Walmart

Save $45 - Red Dead Redemption 2 is a classic for any Xbox collection, and Walmart's Black Friday video game deals have it at just $15 right now. Granted we haven't seen that $59.99 MSRP for a long time now, but this is still a fantastic offer. Buy it if: ✅ You still haven't played it

✅ You enjoyed the original Don't buy it if: ❌ You want something fast-paced Price Check: Amazon: $27.45 | Best Buy: $19.99



Minecraft Legends | $39.99 $16.99 at Amazon

Save $23 - We've never seen Minecraft Legends down to a cheaper price than this. Amazon has slashed the price of this spin-off adventure by $23 for Black Friday, leaving us with a solid $16.99 record low. Buy it if: ✅ You don't have Game Pass

✅ You want a new Minecraft campaign

✅ You play with friends Don't buy it if: ❌ You have Game Pass Price Check: Best Buy: $16.99 | Walmart: $33.19



FC 24 | $69.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - FC24 is down to just $29.99 at Amazon right now, kicking that $69.99 MSRP down by $40. That's the cheapest price we've ever seen on the latest EA release. Buy it if: ✅ You miss FIFA

✅ You're a soccer fan Don't buy it if: ❌ You're an EA Play Pro member Price Check: Best Buy: $29.99 | Walmart: $30



Assassin's Creed Mirage | $49.99 $39.96 at Amazon

Save $10 - With an extra 4 cents off the price compared to other retailers, Amazon should be your first port of call if you're after Mirage this holiday season. This is the first major discount we've seen on the Xbox edition. Buy it if: ✅ You enjoyed AC before Syndicate

✅ You prefer a more streamlined game world

✅ You don't mind a shorter game Don't buy it if: ❌ You prefer the open worlds of Odyssey and Origins Price Check: Best Buy: $39.99 | Walmart: $40



Diablo IV | $69.99 $49.99 at Best Buy

Save $20 - Best Buy has cut $20 off the final price of Diablo IV in its own Black Friday video game deals today. That's excellent news for anyone yet to grab the latest release. Buy it if: ✅ You liked previous entries

✅ You want a long-term game

✅ You're after dungeon crawler combat Don't buy it if: ❌ You get frustrated by competitive gameplay Price Check: Amazon: $49.99 | Walmart: $60



Black Friday video game deals: FAQ

When will Black Friday video game deals end? Black Friday video game deals will come to a close at midnight tonight officially, but we do generally see offers rolling throughout the weekend as well. Many of these discounts will also become Cyber Monday video game deals next week as well, if stock holds out.

How to save even more on Black Friday video game deals

Yes, November is offering up plenty of discounts on PS5, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch games at a range of online retailers. Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart will all be sending you discounted boxed copies or digital discounts by the time the holidays roll around. But there's an even better way to save more on your games if you focus your search to solely digital copies. That's because the PS Store, Microsoft Store, and Nintendo eShop also run their own Black Friday video game deals - and you can often buy discounted gift cards for each of these console-specific storefronts as well. That means you can spend $44.99 / £44.99 on a $50 / £50 gift card and then continue to save once you hit the marketplace on top.

It's also worth keeping an eye on Epic Games during this time if you're playing on PC. You can often score yourself free $10 / £10 gift cards by buying other sales games, compounding your savings on top. That's separate from the strong showing Epic offers every year in the way of free games.

Of course, if you're after something to compliment your Steam library, take a look at the Black Friday gaming PC deals and Black Friday gaming laptop deals we expect to see this year. We're also rounding up our predictions for all the Black Friday board game deals heading our way.