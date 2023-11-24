Your definitive guide to the best Black Friday video game deals on the web today

1. PS5 games
2. Switch games
3. Xbox games
We've gathered up all the best Black Friday video game deals we've found so far, so that you can head straight to the biggest discounts across PS5, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch today. Whether you're stocking up your library for the holiday season or catching up on some 2023 sleeper hits there are plenty of discounts to browse at the moment.
Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and GameStop are leading the charge in the US, with up to $30 off new and older releases alike. Meanwhile, the UK is seeing some fantastic record low prices from Amazon and Very, with Currys and Argos hot on their tails as well. That means there's plenty of competition between retailers right now - and some super low prices for us.
Our top picks from this year's Black Friday video game deals sit across PS5 and Nintendo Switch. Walmart is leading the pack with some particularly stunning discounts in these arenas, but the retailer can be bested by Amazon and Best Buy on some games.
Stocking your backlog with the latest and greatest titles is one of the best parts of Black Friday gaming deals, and you'll find all the biggest Black Friday video game deals just below.
- Amazon: PS5 games from $19.99
- Best Buy: save up to $40 on games
- GameStop: up to 75% off
- Walmart: Switch games from $14
Black Friday video game deals: PS5
It Takes Two (PS5 / Xbox) |
$39.99 $19.99 at Best Buy
Save $20 - It Takes Two is down to just $19.99 on both Xbox and PlayStation right now. Considering I've only ever seen this co-op adventure down to $22 in the past, that's a fantastic offer. This title has been discounted regularly in recent weeks, but you're grabbing a record low price here.
Buy it if:
✅ You have a player two ready
✅ You enjoy puzzle platforming
Don't buy it if:
❌ You prefer solo adventures
Price Check: Walmart: $22.15 | Amazon: $27.10
Kena: Bridge of Spirits |
$49.99 $19.99 at Amazon
Save $30 - Amazon has a record low price on Kena: Bridge of Spirits right now - excellent considering Walmart just upped its rate to $28. If you've been sleeping on this platformer adventure, now's an excellent time to jump in.
Buy it if:
✅ You like colorful platformers
✅ You appreciate physical extras
Don't buy it if:
❌ You've already got a big backlog
❌ You've got access to the PS Plus Game Catalog
Price check: Walmart: $27.99 |
Best Buy: OOS
Horizon Forbidden West (PS4) |
$44.99 $29.99 at Amazon
Save $15 - This is the cheapest we've ever seen Horizon Forbidden West, and it's a rate we've only spotted a couple of times in the game's life. This is the PS4 version, but the PS5 disk is $10 more right now and you can still bag a free upgrade to the full PS5 quality here.
Buy it if:
✅ You're an open-world RPG fan
✅ You enjoyed the first game
✅ You want freedom in your combat style
Don't buy it if:
❌ You didn't enjoy the original
Price Check: Walmart: $42.99 | Best Buy: $49.99
Sonic Frontiers |
$59.99 $29.99 at Amazon
Save $30 - If you've been meaning to give Sonic's latest high-speed adventure a whirl, now might be your chance. The open-world caper is currently half-price, and we haven't spotted it for less anywhere else.
Buy it if:
✅ You like open-world platformers
✅ You're a fan of Sega's Blue Hedgehog
Don't buy it if:
❌ You prefer classic Sonic games
❌ You've not got time for another open-world
Price check: Best Buy $29.99 | Walmart: $34.99
Madden NFL 24 |
$69.99 $29.99 at Best Buy
Save $27 - The latest Madden game is currently 39% cheaper at Amazon, with other retailers not quite reaching as low. It's actually the lowest price we've spotted to date, so it might be worth tackling sooner rather than later.
Buy it if:
✅ You like football games
✅ You always pick up the latest version
Don't buy it if:
❌ You'd rather play on PC
❌ You're happy playing last year's edition
Price check: Walmart $30 | Amazon: OOS
Returnal |
$69.99 $29.99 at Amazon
Save $40 - Housemarque's ruthless roguelike is now better than half price, and while it was slightly cheaper last month, this is still one of the best offers we've spotted for the game during Black Friday.
Buy it if:
✅ You like a challenge
✅ You're a fan of other roguelike games
Don't buy it if:
❌ You aren't into sci-fi
❌ You prefer games to be on the easy side
Price check: Best Buy $69.99 | Walmart $44.99
Resident Evil 4 |
$59.99 $30 at Walmart
Save $30 - If you're after some spooks this holiday season, you'll find Resident Evil 4 also included in Walmart's Black Friday video game deals. We've only ever seen this title on sale for $39.99 in the past, so you're saving an extra $10 on top of regular discounts today.
Buy it if:
✅ You enjoyed Resident Evil Village
✅ You're a survival horror fan
✅ You don't mind a shorter game
Don't buy it if:
❌ You don't like horror
Price Check: Best Buy: $39.99 |
Amazon: OOS
Horizon Forbidden West |
$69.99 $30 at Walmart
Save $40 - The PS5 version of Horizon Forbidden West is down to $30 right now, with a full $40 off the $69.99 MSRP. We generally see this title on sale for around $40 or $50 day to day, but this is a strong offer.
Buy it if:
✅ You liked the previous game
✅ You're an open world action fan
✅ You want more Horizon lore
Don't buy it if:
❌ You haven't played the original yet
Price Check: Amazon: $37.99 | Best Buy: $49.99
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor |
$69.99 $30 at Walmart
Save $40 - It might have flown off the shelves elsewhere, but Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is still available at Walmart for just $30. That's a full $40 off the $70 MSRP, saving you over half the price.
Buy it if:
✅ You enjoyed Fallen Order
✅ You're a fan of the Star Wars franchise
✅ You like story-led action games
Don't buy it if:
❌ You're not a Star Wars fan
Price Check:
Amazon: OOS | Best Buy: $34.99
Street Fighter 6 |
$69.99 $33 at Amazon
Save $37 - Amazon has Street Fighter 6 down to just $33 right now, impressive considering this is a relatively recent release having just hit the shelves in June. A must-buy for fans of the series and arcade fighting games alike.
Buy it if:
✅ You're ready to move on from Street Fighter 5
✅ You love arcade fighting games
✅ You're looking for an approachable fighter
Don't buy it if:
❌ You're not into VS fighters
❌ You're still happy playing Street Fighter 5
Price check: Best Buy $39.99 | Walmart: $47.95
God of War: Ragnarök |
$69.99 $34.99 at Best Buy
Save $35 - Best Buy is leading the pack with this $35 discount on God of War: Ragnarok - you'll find plenty of discounts across the web on this blockbuster release, but the best Black Friday video game deal on this one is $34.99.
Buy it if:
✅ You like action-adventure games
✅ You building up your first-party PS5 collection
Don't buy it if:
❌ You haven't played the first game yet
Price check:
Amazon: OOS | Walmart: $40
Dead Island 2 |
$69.99 $34.99 at Amazon
Save $35 - Dead Island 2 has dropped to a brand new record low price over at Amazon, taking a dip to $35 for the first time ever in today's Black Friday offers. That means you can grab the Day One edition for a fantastic rate right now.
Buy it if:
✅ You enjoyed the original game
✅ You're after a fun zombie slasher
✅ You're a horror fan
Don't buy it if:
❌ You don't like gore
Price Check: Best Buy: $34.99 | Walmart: $69.99
Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales |
$69.99 $34.99 at Best Buy
Save $30 - Trying to catch up for the new sequel? You can now grab the web-slinging spin-off for under $30. It even includes Spider-Man Remastered, so you'll be all set to take on Kraven the Hunter.
Buy it if:
✅ You're planning on playing Spider-Man 2
✅ You've not played the first game
✅ You like action adventures
Don't buy it if:
❌ You'd rather play on PC
❌ You've already got the first game
❌ You're not a fan of comic book capers
Price check: Walmart $40 |
Amazon: OOS
Dead Space Remake |
$69.99 $34.99 at Best Buy
Save $35 - We've only ever seen the 2023 remake of Dead Space go to $39.99 in previous sales, and that was back in October. Since then this has been MSRP all the way until Best Buy came in and dropped the price by an extra $5 this week.
Buy it if:
✅ You enjoyed the original game
✅ You enjoy Resident Evil games
✅ You've been waiting for a discount
Don't buy it if:
❌ You don't like horror
Price Check: Walmart: $40 |
Amazon: OOS
Final Fantasy XVI |
$69.99 $35 at Amazon
Save $35 - Final Fantasy XVI just hit a brand new record low price at Amazon, with half the price cut away from the final figure. You're getting the game for just $35 here - the best price on the web right now.
Buy it if:
✅ You enjoyed previous Final Fantasy games
✅ You prefer real-time combat
✅ You particularly liked FF7 Remake
Don't buy it if:
❌ You prefer classic turn-based combat
Price Check: Best Buy: $39.99 | Walmart: $69.98
Hogwarts Legacy |
$69.99 $39.99 at Best Buy
Save $30 - You're grabbing one of the year's biggest releases for a fantastic rate here, scoring Hogwarts Legacy for just $40 at Walmart. This is one of the first major savings we've seen on the Warner Bros. blockbuster.
Buy it if:
✅ You're a Harry Potter fan
✅ You're bored of gunplay combat
✅ You haven't played many open-world games before
Don't buy it if:
❌ You're not a Harry Potter fan
Price Check: Walmart: $40 | Amazon: OOS
Assassin's Creed: Mirage |
$59.99 $39.99 at Best Buy
Save $20 - Assassin's Creed Mirage has dropped to $39.99 at Best Buy this week, the lowest price we've seen. That's impressive considering this is such a recent release.
Buy it if:
✅ You enjoyed AC before Syndicate
✅ You prefer a more streamlined game world
✅ You don't mind a shorter game
Don't buy it if:
❌ You prefer the open worlds of Odyssey and Origins
Price Check: Amazon: $44.99 | Walmart: $40
Elden Ring |
$59.99 $39.99 at Amazon
Save $20 - If you slept through the phenomenon that was Elden Ring last year, this is an excellent chance to catch up. Amazon currently has a $20 discount on this title - bringing us just $5 away from last year's record-low Black Friday price.
Buy it if:
✅ You don't mind a challenge
✅ You're a Dark Souls fan
✅ You want easy-to-pick-up, difficult-to-master gameplay
Don't buy it if:
❌ You don't have the hours to sink into it
Price Check: Walmart: $42.95 | Best Buy: $39.99
The Last of Us Part 1 |
$69.99 $39.99 at Best Buy
Save $30 - One of the biggest PlayStation games ever is now at its lowest-ever price at Best Buy. That's excellent news for anyone looking to journey back to this classic in PS5-level quality.
Buy it if:
✅ You like story-driven games
✅ You're preparing to play Part 2
✅ You enjoyed the HBO series
Don't buy it if:
❌ You'd prefer something more light-hearted
Price check: Walmart: $40 | Amazon: OOS
Black Friday video game deals: Nintendo Switch
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope |
$59.99 $14.99 at Best Buy
Save $45 - This charming Mario spinoff is now available for its lowest-ever price thanks to Black Friday, and it's one to jump on if you're a fan of cute turn-based strategy games. If for nothing else, it's worth it for Rabbid Peach alone.
Buy it if:
✅ You like turn-based strategy
✅ You enjoyed the original game
✅ You don't want to spend too much
Don't buy it if:
❌ You prefer more action in your Mario games
Price Check:
Walmart: OOS | Amazon: OOS
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga |
$24.99 $15 at Walmart
Save $10 - Walmart has the best price on Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga right now, dropping the $25 title down to just $15 in its latest Black Friday video game deals.
Buy it if:
✅ You enjoy Lego games
✅ You're a Star Wars fan
✅ You want a fairly easy relaxing game
Don't buy it if:
❌ You're expecting difficult gameplay
Price Check: Best Buy: $19.99 | Amazon: $31
Sonic Origins Plus |
$39.99 $19.99 at Amazon
Save $20 - Sonic Origins Plus is down to a record-low $19.99 price at Amazon right now. This was already a cheaper game, but this is the first time we've seen it drop below $30.
Buy it if:
✅ You want classic Sonic action
✅ You like fast-paced platforming
Don't buy it if:
❌ You're expecting Frontiers-style gameplay
Price Check: Best Buy: $24.99 | Walmart: $20
Nintendo Switch Sports |
$49.99 $30 at Walmart
Save $20 - Nintendo Switch Sports is down to $30 at Walmart, with $20 off that original $50 MSRP. That's the best price we've seen for the multiplayer Wii Sports throwback.
Buy it if:
✅ You miss the days of Wii Sports
✅ You need a new multiplayer game
✅ You enjoy competitive minigames
Don't buy it if:
❌ You have a Switch Lite
Price Check: Best Buy: $39.99 | Amazon: $43
Super Mario Odyssey |
$59.99 $30 at Walmart
Save $20 - Walmart also has the web's best price on Super Mario Odyssey today, with the 3D platformer dropping all the way from $59.99 to $30 on these digital shelves.
Buy it if:
✅ You want the best 3D Mario action going
✅ You've got a player two ready
✅ You enjoy exploring in action adventure
Don't buy it if:
❌ You're expecting classic side-scrolling action
Price Check: Amazon: $39.99 | Best Buy: $39.99
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild |
$59.99 $30 at Walmart
Save $30 - Walmart also has the best price going on Breath of the Wild right now - fantastic news for anyone after some serious game time over the holidays. This is an older release but it's still difficult to find on sale even years after launch.
Buy it if:
✅ You're getting ahead of Tears of the Kingdom
✅ You want an open-world adventure
✅ You're a fan of the series
Don't buy it if:
❌ You don't have loads of hours to play
Price Check: Best Buy: $39.99 | Amazon: $51
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe |
$59.99 $41.99 at Walmart
Save $18 - If you're yet to get behind the wheel of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, this $18 from Walmart can certainly get you there for less. This is an original release from the very start of the Switch's lifespan, but we still don't see offers like this every day.
Buy it if:
✅ You want a multiplayer crowd-pleaser
✅ You're buying for kids
✅ You enjoyed previous Mario Kart titles
Don't buy it if:
❌ You'd prefer classic Mario platforming
Price Check: Amazon: $48.99 | Best Buy: $48.99
Black Friday video game deals: Xbox
Red Dead Redemption 2 |
$59.99 $15 at Walmart
Save $45 - Red Dead Redemption 2 is a classic for any Xbox collection, and Walmart's Black Friday video game deals have it at just $15 right now. Granted we haven't seen that $59.99 MSRP for a long time now, but this is still a fantastic offer.
Buy it if:
✅ You still haven't played it
✅ You enjoyed the original
Don't buy it if:
❌ You want something fast-paced
Price Check: Amazon: $27.45 | Best Buy: $19.99
Minecraft Legends |
$39.99 $16.99 at Amazon
Save $23 - We've never seen Minecraft Legends down to a cheaper price than this. Amazon has slashed the price of this spin-off adventure by $23 for Black Friday, leaving us with a solid $16.99 record low.
Buy it if:
✅ You don't have Game Pass
✅ You want a new Minecraft campaign
✅ You play with friends
Don't buy it if:
❌ You have Game Pass
Price Check: Best Buy: $16.99 | Walmart: $33.19
FC 24 |
$69.99 $29.99 at Amazon
Save $40 - FC24 is down to just $29.99 at Amazon right now, kicking that $69.99 MSRP down by $40. That's the cheapest price we've ever seen on the latest EA release.
Buy it if:
✅ You miss FIFA
✅ You're a soccer fan
Don't buy it if:
❌ You're an EA Play Pro member
Price Check: Best Buy: $29.99 | Walmart: $30
Assassin's Creed Mirage |
$49.99 $39.96 at Amazon
Save $10 - With an extra 4 cents off the price compared to other retailers, Amazon should be your first port of call if you're after Mirage this holiday season. This is the first major discount we've seen on the Xbox edition.
Buy it if:
✅ You enjoyed AC before Syndicate
✅ You prefer a more streamlined game world
✅ You don't mind a shorter game
Don't buy it if:
❌ You prefer the open worlds of Odyssey and Origins
Price Check: Best Buy: $39.99 | Walmart: $40
Diablo IV |
$69.99 $49.99 at Best Buy
Save $20 - Best Buy has cut $20 off the final price of Diablo IV in its own Black Friday video game deals today. That's excellent news for anyone yet to grab the latest release.
Buy it if:
✅ You liked previous entries
✅ You want a long-term game
✅ You're after dungeon crawler combat
Don't buy it if:
❌ You get frustrated by competitive gameplay
Price Check: Amazon: $49.99 | Walmart: $60
Black Friday video game deals: FAQ
When will Black Friday video game deals end?
Black Friday video game deals will come to a close at midnight tonight officially, but we do generally see offers rolling throughout the weekend as well. Many of these discounts will also become Cyber Monday video game deals next week as well, if stock holds out.
Where will the best Black Friday video game deals be?
We're bringing you all the biggest Black Friday video game deals right here, but if you're keen to get a look in yourself it's worth knowing which retailers to prioritize. You'll find all our favorite stores (and the ones we'll be scouring on the big day) just below.
US:
Amazon: regular discounts and speedy shipping
Best Buy: often price-matches record lows with gift cards
CDKeys: PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, and PC codes almost 90% off
Gamestop: regular sales on pre-owned and new titles
Microsoft: sitewide sales on games old and new
Walmart: wide selection of sometimes record breaking discounts
UK:
Amazon: often the first to hit new record low prices
CD Keys: digital codes with heavy discounts
Currys: often bundles extra services or free trials
Game: excellent prices on pre-owned titles
ShopTo: best for discounts on brand new games
The Game Collection: often has some of the best prices around
365 Games: regular discounts on games and merch
How to save even more on Black Friday video game deals
Yes, November is offering up plenty of discounts on PS5, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch games at a range of online retailers. Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart will all be sending you discounted boxed copies or digital discounts by the time the holidays roll around. But there's an even better way to save more on your games if you focus your search to solely digital copies. That's because the PS Store, Microsoft Store, and Nintendo eShop also run their own Black Friday video game deals - and you can often buy discounted gift cards for each of these console-specific storefronts as well. That means you can spend $44.99 / £44.99 on a $50 / £50 gift card and then continue to save once you hit the marketplace on top.
It's also worth keeping an eye on Epic Games during this time if you're playing on PC. You can often score yourself free $10 / £10 gift cards by buying other sales games, compounding your savings on top. That's separate from the strong showing Epic offers every year in the way of free games.
Of course, if you're after something to compliment your Steam library, take a look at the Black Friday gaming PC deals and Black Friday gaming laptop deals we expect to see this year. We're also rounding up our predictions for all the Black Friday board game deals heading our way.