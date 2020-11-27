Best Black Friday super deals under $50

It can be a full days' work sifting through all the Black Friday gaming deals, so we've done the hard work for you and found the best Black Friday deals that you can get for under $50. Black Friday deals on games, accessories, and more, all for less than it costs to take the family out to Olive Garden. What would make you happier? Unlimited breadsticks, or a chance to escape 2020 with a brand new gaming experience?

Cyberpunk 2077 (Xbox One) | $60 $49.94 at Amazon

Because the free upgrade to the next-gen version is coming for free next year, this is much too good an offer to pass up. You can also get the same offer on the PlayStation 4 edition of the game.

PS4 version: $60 $49.94 at Amazon US

Marvel's Avengers (PS4) | $60 $24.99 at Amazon US

Re-assemble the Avengers for an all-new mission to save the world in this new adventure that puts you in control of Earth's mightiest heroes. At 55% less than normal, you won't find a better offer. And don't forget - you'll get a free next-gen upgrade for PS5 when it becomes available at some point next year.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild | $60 $44.99 at Amazon US

Even after a few years, Breath of the Wild is still one of the best games on the Nintendo Switch. Seriously, you should definitely try it if you haven't already - especially at that massively reduced price. The best game on Switch. Everyone on the planet should play it.

Razer Kraken (PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X & S, PC) | $80 $49.99 at Amazon US

This iconic headset has always been fantastic, so being able to get it for almost half price is a bargain. Seriously, this is one of the better gaming headsets we've used - it comes highly recommended, particularly because that's its lowest ever price.

12-month PS Plus subscription (US) | $60 $29.99 at CDKeys

CDKeys can always be relied on for good deals, but this is better than we'd expected. You're getting a massive 50% off a full year of PS Plus, and that's a rare occurrence. Snap this offer up before it vanishes! And remember, it can be stacked on top of your existing membership.

Best deal Razer DeathAdder Essential | $50 $29.99 at Amazon US

The DeathAdder is a Razer classic. More than ten million of them have been sold so far, a testament to the mouse's use no matter what kind of game you're playing - its 6,400 DPI optical sensor can be changed on the fly between customisable presets to ensure that it's always up to the task. And at $20 off, this is one of the best mice out there at an excellent price.

Lego Super Mario’s House & Yoshi Expansion Set| $30 $23.99 at Amazon US / £24.99 at Amazon UK

All that adventuring through the Mushroom Kingdom probably tires Mario out, so his house is the perfect place to get some R&R. Although Mario himself isn't included within this set, his faithful steed Yoshi is.

Fallout | $60 $44.99 at Amazon US / £54 £49.98 at Amazon UK

Head to the wasteland in this tabletop version of the beloved video game series. As an RPG board game, it allows you to explore post-apocalyptic America, complete quests, build up a reputation with various factions, and collect shiny, shiny loot. Happily, it's also possible to play alone if you'd rather roam solo. There's an expansion on offer to broaden your post-apocalyptic horizons, too. In other words? This is perfect for Fallout fans.

Xbox Series X/S Controller (Carbon Black)| $59.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

The classic Xbox controller gets an overhaul with an updated design, customisable button mapping, and easy switching between Xbox consoles, PC, and android.

Amazon Echo Dot (4th generation) | $49.99 $28.99 at Amazon

Amazon Echo Dot (4th generation) | $49.99 $28.99 at Amazon

The smaller Echo Dot isn't gonna rock your walls, but it's more than enough for a cozy night in. Get the adorable Echo Dot at a whopping 42% off with this can't-miss Black Friday deal. In the UK it's £28.99.

