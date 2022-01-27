Shang-Chi and his family are at each others throats in #8 preview

While Xu Xialing took over the family business in Marvel Studios' Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, in comic books it is her brother Shang-Chi that has taken over their father's evil empire. And as you can imagine, the other members of the family have some issues with his management.

In February 2's Shang-Chi #8 , Shang-Chi is in the midst of a family feud worse than anything even Steve Harvey could imagine. Between his sister Zhilan (Sister Staff), his recently-returned mother Jiang li, and his maternal grandfather Chieftain Xin, he is the last person they want to be in charge.

Even his other sister, Esme (Sister Dagger, whom his MCU sister Xu Xialing is based on), doesn't think he's right for role - but she's loyal to the job, whoever fills the position.

Check out this preview of Shang-Chi #8 by Gene Luen Yang and Dike Ruan to see the words and the action:

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Shang-Chi #8 preview Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Shang-Chi #8 is the finale of the current 'Family of Origin' story-arc, before heading into a new arc with a new series artist in Shang-Chi #9. Excalibur's Marcus To will be joining Yang on Shang-Chi as Marvel's Master of Kung Fu (and his warring family) must come together to ward of an evil mastermind that wants to take the whole group down.

Leinil Francis Yu and Sunny Gho have drawn the main cover to Shang-Chi #8, and are joined with a 'headshot' variant cover by Jim Cheung. Check them out here:

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Shang-Chi #8 covers Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Shang-Chi #8 goes on sale on February 2.

