Marvel's Shang-Chi recruits Excalibur artist Marcus To as its new series artist

Marvel Comics' ongoing Shang-Chi comic book series will soon welcome a new artist: Marcus To.

Marcus To will take over the Gene Luen Yang-written Shang-Chi series beginning with February 16, 2022's Shang-Chi #9. Taking the reins from original series artist Dike Ruan, To will begin in what the publisher calls "the next new phase of Shang-Chi's legend."

Shang-Chi #9 cover (Image credit: Leinil Francis Yu (Marvel Comics))

Over the past few months, the Shang-Chi series has pitted the Master of Kung Fu against several of Marvel's most prominent heroes, but beginning with Shang-Chi #9 he will be turning his attention to fighting a mysterious individual who has been secretly working to take down the family organization that the hero took over. But it's not just business - according to Marvel, this unnamed villain is out to kill Shang-Chi and all of his relatives too.

To comes to Shang-Chi with a bit of experience drawing the character - he illustrated Yang's Shang-Chi story in the recent Marvel's Voices: Identity anthology, covers to recent Shang-Chi comics, and coincidentally he even did a ' How to Draw Shang-Chi' video for Marvel's YouTube page recently. Not a coincidence, huh?

This means his time as the Excalibur artist comes to an end. To was the series artist since it's 2019 debut, drawing almost all of the issues. His final issue appears to be December's Excalibur #26.

Shang-Chi #10 is also scheduled for release March 2, just two weeks after Tu's series debut with Shang-Chi #9.