Pokemon Go Landorus counters – how to beat Landorus in raids

We have the best Pokemon Go Landorus counters for the new raid. Whether you're taking on the Incarnate or Therian form of the legendary Pokemon, the best Landorus counters in Pokemon Go stay the same. Despite the Ground/Flying-type looking vastly different, you can still counter it with the same beasts, and this guide has all you need to know. Read on for all the details on the Pokemon Go Landorus counters, along with possible Landorus movesets and how to catch a shiny Landorus.

Landorus Key Info

Type: Flying/Ground
Weaknesses: Ice/Water
Resistances: Fighting/Bug/Poison
Boosted Weather: Windy/Sunny
100% IVs (Incarnate): 2050 (L20) / 2563 (L25)
100% IVs (Therian): 2241 (L20) / 2688 (L25)

So Landorus only has two main types that counter it, which can sometimes mean you're limited in strong Pokemon to choose from, but Water and Ice-types go together like bread and butter. There are plenty of Pokemon to choose from that can learn both Water and Ice-type moves, and as a result, Landorus isn't too difficult to take down. You'll still want a few pals in tow to help defeat it, but if you've all got some of these counters on the go, then you'll be golden.

Best Pokemon Go Landorus counters
PokemonBest Moveset
Mega AbomasnowPowder Snow/Weather Ball
Galarian DarmanitanIce Fang/Avalanche
MamoswinePowder Snow/Avalanche
MewtwoPsycho Cut/Ice Beam
WeavileIce Shard/Avalanche
JynxFrost Breath/Avalanche
Mega BlastoiseWater Gun/Hydro Cannon
GlaceonFrost Breath/Avalanche
ArticunoFrost Breath/Blizzard
KyogreWaterfall/Blizzard
VanilluxeFrost Breath/Blizzard
WalreinFrost Breath/Blizzard
Mr. RimeIce Shard/Ice Punch
MewFrost Breath/Ice Beam
RegiceFrost Breath/Blizzard

Pokemon Go Landorus moveset

Fast MovesCharged Moves
Mud ShotOutrage
Rock ThrowFocus Blast
Rock Slide
Earth Power

Despite being a dual Flying-type Pokemon, Landorus doesn't actually know any Flying-type moves. It has two Rock and two Ground-types moves in its arsenal, plus a Fighting and a Dragon-type move for good measure. Avoid using any Fire, Electric, or Poison types against it and you should be golden. The best Landorus moveset when you catch one will be Mud Shot and Rock Slide, although if you're against a Landorus with both Rock-type moves, you'll want to enlist the help of a few more allies because Ice-type Pokemon are weak to both moves.

How to catch a shiny Landorus

Unfortunately, shiny Landorus isn't much different from the standard form. That won't stop most players from wanting to try and catch one though so if you fall in that category, you're in luck. Shiny Landorus – like all legendary Pokemon with a shiny version in Pokemon Go – has a 5% chance of appearing when you complete a raid. If you do find one, it has a 100% catch rate, so use a Pinap Berry and make sure you don't miss!

