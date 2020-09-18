Pokemon Go Articuno counters: Weaknesses, moveset, and how to beat Articuno

The icy legendary bird is back once again and if you want to take it down, we've got the best Pokemon Go Articuno counters for you right here. To help in your choices, we've also included the best movesets, along with the general Articuno weaknesses in Pokemon Go. Despite Articuno being around since almost the start of the game, it's by no means a pushover, you'll need a strong team of counters to take it down. Here are all of the best Pokemon Go Articuno counters for raids, its possible movesets, and how to beat it.

Pokemon Go Articuno moveset

Articuno Key Info Type: Ice/Flying

Weaknesses: Rock x2, Fire, Electric, Steel

Resistances: Ground x2, Grass, Bug

Boosted Weather: Snow/Windy

100% IVs: 1743 (L20) / 2179 (L25)

As you'd expect, Articuno's moveset is almost entirely Ice-type. As a result, you must avoid Flying, Ground, Grass, and Dragon-type Pokemon, because they will get utterly mullered. If you know you're against an Articuno with Ancient Power — the only Ground-type move in its arsenal — also avoid using Poison, Steel, Fire, and Electric-types. Rock-types are also weak to Ground-type moves, but Articuno's double weakness to Rock outweighs that, if we're honest. Here's the full moveset along with the best typing to resist these moves in parentheses, followed by the Articuno counters you can use.

Pokemon Go Articuno moveset Fast Moves Charged Moves Ice Shard (Steel, Fire, Water, Ice) Blizzard (Steel, Fire, Water, Ice) Frost Breath (Steel, Fire, Water, Ice) Ice Beam (Steel, Fire, Water, Ice) Icy Wind (Steel, Fire, Water, Ice) Ancient Power (Flying, Bug, Grass)

Pokemon Go Articuno counters

Here are the top ten Pokemon Go Articuno counters to utilise in raids, along with the best moveset to use for each one. Rock-type moves are the way to go, just cross your fingers the Articuno you're up against doesn't know Ancient Power. Otherwise you may be cycling through Pokemon quite quickly.

Best Pokemon Go Articuno counters Pokemon Fast Move Charged Move Rampardos Smack Down Rock Slide Rhyperior Smack Down Rock Wrecker Terrakion Smack Down Rock Slide Tyranitar Smack Down Stone Edge Gigalith Smack Down Rock Slide Omastar Rock Throw Rock Slide Alolan Golem Rock Throw Stone Edge Aggron Smack Down Stone Edge Heatran Fire Spin Stone Edge Aerodactyl Rock Throw Rock Slide

How to get shiny Articuno in Pokemon Go

As is usually the case with legendary raids when the shiny variant is in the game, completion of the raid will have a 5% (1 in 20) chance of rewarding a shiny. If you're lucky enough to get one, a shiny legendary is an insta-catch — as long as you're accurate with your throw — so make sure you use a Pinap Berry to maximise the candy gains.

